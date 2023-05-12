Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 Halaman 65 Kurikulum Merdeka: Discuss and Decide

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah kunci jawaban buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 untuk SMA/SMK/MA halaman 65 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Pada Buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA/SMK/MA halaman 65 terdapat soal esai atau terbuka.

Siswa diminta untuk menjawab berbagai pertanyaan terbuka yang ada pada halaman tersebut.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban ini, sebaiknya siswa sudah mengerjakan soal secara mandiri.

Hal ini bertujuan untuk melatih pengetahuan dan kemampuan siswa dalam mengerjakan soal tersebut.

Lalu, orang tua atau guru dapat membantu mencocokkan jawaban siswa dengan kunci jawaban pada artikel ini.

Perlu diingat juga, kunci jawaban ini tidak bersifat mutlak, sehingga hanya menjadi referensi dan tidak bisa menjadi patokan jawaban yang benar.

Berikut soal beserta kunci jawaban buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA/SMK/MA halaman 65 Kurikulum Merdeka:

Soal buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 10 halaman 65 Kurikulum Merdeka. (static.buku.kemendikbu.go.id)

1. Which of the tips from the mental health infographic that you have done? How was the effect?

Answer: - I have done talk to someone you trust tip from mental health infographic and the effect was it help me relieving stress.

- I have done take care of your physical health tip from the mental health infographic and the effect was my body and mind feeling fresh everyday.

- I have done do activities that you enjoy tip from mental health infographic and the effect was it help me relieve stress and know how to feel happy.

- I have done take two minutes to focus on the world around you tip from mental health infographic and the effect was helping me clearing my mind and make a positive mind.

- I have done tell yourself that everything will be fine tip from mental health infographic and the effect was help me to keep a positive thinking.