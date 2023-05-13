Kunci Jawaban

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Halaman 176 177, Collecting Information

Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 176 dan 177. Memuat tugas Collecting Information terkait statement that matches.

Editor: Nuryanti
Buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP
Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 176 dan 177. Terdapat soal terkait statement that matches each of the pictures pada tugas Collecting Information. 

Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 176 dan 177.

Pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 176 dan 177, terdapat tugas Collecting Information.

Tugas pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 176 dan 177 memuat soal untuk mencocokkan pernyataan dengan gambar yang tersedia.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 176 dan 177, siswa diharapkan terlebih dahulu menjawab soal secara mandiri.

Kunci jawaban pada artikel ini digunakan sebagai panduan dan pembanding oleh orang tua untuk mengoreksi pekerjaan anak.

Ada kemungkinan terdapat perbedaan jawaban pada kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 halaman 176 dan 177.

Collecting Information

We will write Udin’s statement that matches each of the pictures.

Here are what we will do. First, we will study each of the pictures carefully. Second, we will read the conversation again. Then, we will discuss which statement matches each of the pictures.

Finally, we will handwrite the statements on a piece of paper.

We will use a dictionary. We will spell the words and use the punctuation marks correctly. We will say the sentences loudly, clearly, and correctly. If we have any problems, we will go to our teacher for help.

gambar tugas Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 hal 176 177
Gambar pada tugas Collecting Information pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 hal 176

1. Picture 1: The principal announced the Classroom Competition on Monday in the flag ceremony.

Jawaban:

Pictures 2

