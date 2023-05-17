Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 Halaman 87 Kurikulum Merdeka: Let's Answer

Berikut soal beserta kunci jawaban buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA/SMK/MA halaman 87 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Soal buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 10 halaman 87 Kurikulum Merdeka. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Inilah kunci jawaban buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 untuk SMA/SMK/MA halaman 86 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Pada Buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA/SMK/MA halaman 87 terdapat soal esai atau terbuka.

Siswa diminta untuk menjawab berbagai pertanyaan terbuka yang ada pada halaman tersebut.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban ini, sebaiknya siswa sudah mengerjakan soal secara mandiri.

Hal ini bertujuan untuk melatih pengetahuan dan kemampuan siswa dalam mengerjakan soal tersebut.

Lalu, orang tua atau guru dapat membantu mencocokkan jawaban siswa dengan kunci jawaban pada artikel ini.

Perlu diingat juga, kunci jawaban ini tidak bersifat mutlak, sehingga hanya menjadi referensi dan tidak bisa menjadi patokan jawaban yang benar. 

Berikut soal beserta kunci jawaban buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA/SMK/MA halaman 87 Kurikulum Merdeka: 

1. Who will find the information in the text useful?

Answer: People who are interested for eating healthier and improving the way they eat.

2. In what kind of reading section will you likely find this type of text?

Answer: You will likely find this type of text in 'how to' text or tips kind of text. This type of text is called a procedure text.

3. In Rule number 5, “Eat at the Dining Table, Not in Your Car or at Your Desk,” the word ‘this’ in the sentence ‘Following this rule also reduces the chances of eating when you are bored,’ refers to ....

Answer: The word 'this' in the sentence refers to 'Always try to eat at a proper dining table. Never eat in your car or at your desk'.

