Soal Latihan

20 Soal PAS, UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA/SMK Semester 2 dan Kunci Jawaban PAT

20 contoh soal PAT, PAS, UAS Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/SMK semester 2 Kurikulum 2013 yang dilengkapi dengan kunci jawaban.

Penulis: Widya Lisfianti
zoom-inlihat foto 20 Soal PAS, UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA/SMK Semester 2 dan Kunci Jawaban PAT
IST
Contoh soal PAT, UAS Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/SMK ini terdiri dari 20 soal pilihan ganda yang dilengkapi dengan kunci jawaban. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut contoh soal Penilaian Akhir Tahun (PAT) atau Ujian Akhir Semester (UAS) Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/SMK semester 2 Kurikulum 2013.

Contoh soal PAT, UAS Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/SMK ini terdiri dari 20 soal pilihan ganda yang dilengkapi dengan kunci jawaban.

Soal dan kunci jawaban PAT, UAS Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/SMK ini, hanya untuk panduan orang tua dalam memandu proses belajar anak sebelum menghadapi Penilaian Akhir Semester (PAS).

Diharapkan siswa dapat mengerjakan contoh soal PAT, UAS Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/SMK ini terlebih dahulu sebelum menengok kunci jawabannya.

Tribunnews.com tidak bertanggung jawab atas kesalahan jawaban pada contoh soal PAT, UAS Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/SMK ini.

A. Choose the correct answer by crossing a, b, c, d, or e!

The following text is for number 1 to 5.

Smoking in Restaurant

Smoking in restaurant is just not on. It must not be allowed because it is rude, harmful to others and dangerous for the smokers.
Firstly, smoking in a restaurant is impolite. The smell of the some affects all people and can turn them off their food. People pay to taste good food and not to be put off by foul smelling smoke.
Another reason smoking should not be allowed in restaurant is the harm it can do to others. Passive smoking that is breathing in smoke made by a smoker can lead to asthma attacks and even cancer.
Finally, smoking is dangerous and health risk to the smokers. Cigarettes cause heart and lung disease and people should not smoke anywhere, not just in restaurants.
Therefore, smoking in restaurants is impolite, harmful to others and a health risk to the smokers and should not be allowed in any restaurants.

1. Smoking in the restaurant must be avoided because….
a. It is harmful to others.
b. It is impolite.
c. It’s dangerous to the smokers.
d. It can cause heart and lung disease.
e. All answer are correct.

Jawaban: a

2. We have many reason to say that smoking must be avoided. The world reasons means….
a. conclusion
b. point of view
c. argument
d. reinforcement
e. statement

Jawaban: c

3. Since we can find a thesis, arguments and reiteration in the text, so we can conclude that this text belongs to….
a. descriptive
b. narration
c. anecdote
d. procedure
e. analytical exposition

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
1234
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Soal Latihan
Soal PAS/UAS Bahasa Inggris
Bahasa Inggris
Kunci Jawaban Kelas 11
BERITATERKAIT
  • 5 Alasan Pentingnya Menggunakan Sunscreen, Agar Tetap Sehat dan Terhindar dari Kanker Kulit
    Tips Kecantikan
    5 Alasan Pentingnya Menggunakan Sunscreen, Agar Tetap Sehat dan Terhindar dari Kanker Kulit
    5 Aplikasi Online Dating di Android dan iOS, Siap Bantu Cari Jodoh Secara Daring
    Aplikasi Handphone
    5 Aplikasi Online Dating di Android dan iOS, Siap Bantu Cari Jodoh Secara Daring
    5 Rekomendasi Mouse Gaming dengan Sensor Andal, Harga Mulai Rp 500 Ribuan
    Aksesoris Gaming
    5 Rekomendasi Mouse Gaming dengan Sensor Andal, Harga Mulai Rp 500 Ribuan
    SKIN1004 Madagascar Punya 5 Rekomendasi Skincare Terbaik untuk Kulit Berminyak dan Jerawatan
    Skincare
    SKIN1004 Madagascar Punya 5 Rekomendasi Skincare Terbaik untuk Kulit Berminyak dan Jerawatan
    Review Xiaomi Official A2 Smart TV 43 Inci, Menonton Seru dengan Pengalaman Visual Sinematik
    Alat Elektronik
    Review Xiaomi Official A2 Smart TV 43 Inci, Menonton Seru dengan Pengalaman Visual Sinematik
    Kurangi Keriput di Tangan dengan 7 Bahan Alami Berikut Ini, Bikin Jari Makin Lentik
    Tips Kecantikan
    Kurangi Keriput di Tangan dengan 7 Bahan Alami Berikut Ini, Bikin Jari Makin Lentik
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    LARIS!!081-8270-877 WA, Kavling Super Murah Di Area Kota Sukoharjo,
    LARIS!!081-8270-877 WA, Kavling Super Murah Di Area Kota Sukoharjo,
    Rp40.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Sukoharjo
    Jasa Pelatihan Bimtek Capacity Building Ambon
    Jasa Pelatihan Bimtek Capacity Building Ambon
    Rp1.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Rumah di Perumahan Elit, dekat Casagrande BU
    Rumah di Perumahan Elit, dekat Casagrande BU
    Rp1,6 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Balance Damper Peredam Guncangan Mobil Anti Getas, Bergaransi Resmi 2 Tahun
    Balance Damper Peredam Guncangan Mobil Anti Getas, Bergaransi Resmi 2 Tahun
    Rp550.000
    Riau, Indragiri Hulu
    Harga Setrika Uap Laundry Lengkap siap pakai | 085607925337
    Harga Setrika Uap Laundry Lengkap siap pakai | 085607925337
    Rp2.200.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    30 Menit Pasang Balance Damper Mengurangi Limbung dan Guncangan Mobil
    30 Menit Pasang Balance Damper Mengurangi Limbung dan Guncangan Mobil
    Rp550.000
    Sumatera Utara, Medan
    Jasa Cek Mobil Bekas Lampung OTO Recheck
    Jasa Cek Mobil Bekas Lampung OTO Recheck
    Rp700.000
    Lampung, Bandar Lampung
    Kacamata Anti Radiasi Untuk Apa ,Blitar Griya Jelita Kirani
    Kacamata Anti Radiasi Untuk Apa ,Blitar Griya Jelita Kirani
    Rp2.250.000
    Jawa Timur, Blitar
    Laundry Sepatu Branded di Cibinong |085890758688
    Laundry Sepatu Branded di Cibinong |085890758688
    Rp45.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Jasa Cek Mobil Bekas Medan OTO Recheck
    Jasa Cek Mobil Bekas Medan OTO Recheck
    Rp700.000
    Sumatera Utara, Medan
    Mobil Honda HR-V E 2018 Putih Bekas Siap Pakai - Denpasar
    Mobil Honda HR-V E 2018 Putih Bekas Siap Pakai - Denpasar
    Rp268.000.000
    Bali, Denpasar
    Pasang Penangkal Petir Murah 3 Tombak Atas Lengkap Free Instalasi
    Pasang Penangkal Petir Murah 3 Tombak Atas Lengkap Free Instalasi
    Rp2.800.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor Kota
    EO Gathering Perusahaan Bromo Batu Malang Gemilang Tour
    EO Gathering Perusahaan Bromo Batu Malang Gemilang Tour
    Rp350.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Mesin Kasir Bagan Siapi-api - Rokan Hilir
    Mesin Kasir Bagan Siapi-api - Rokan Hilir
    Rp7.500.000
    Riau, Rokan Hilir
    Spesialis Grounding Anti Petir jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Di Sukmaja Sawagan
    Spesialis Grounding Anti Petir jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir Di Sukmaja Sawagan
    Rp1.900.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Rumah Kontrakan di Cilangkap Jakarta Timur Dekat Mabes TNI Cilangkap, Taman Agro Wisata Cilangkap
    Rumah Kontrakan di Cilangkap Jakarta Timur Dekat Mabes TNI Cilangkap, Taman Agro Wisata Cilangkap
    Rp45.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    RUMAH MURAH 2 LANTAI DI KOTA JOGJA 100M DARI BALAI KOTA
    RUMAH MURAH 2 LANTAI DI KOTA JOGJA 100M DARI BALAI KOTA
    Rp1,6 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Anti Petir elektrostastis Ahli pasang Penangkal Petir Di Ciputat Pamulang
    Anti Petir elektrostastis Ahli pasang Penangkal Petir Di Ciputat Pamulang
    Rp1.900.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Rumah Bagusa, Siap Pakai, 500 Juta-an, Sinar Waluyo, Semarang
    Rumah Bagusa, Siap Pakai, 500 Juta-an, Sinar Waluyo, Semarang
    Rp567.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Semarang Kota
    Ahli instalasi Grounding jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir DI Gading Serpong
    Ahli instalasi Grounding jasa Pasang Penangkal Petir DI Gading Serpong
    Rp1.900.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan