20 Soal PAS, UAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA/SMK Semester 2 dan Kunci Jawaban PAT

Berikut contoh soal Penilaian Akhir Tahun (PAT) atau Ujian Akhir Semester (UAS) Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/SMK semester 2 Kurikulum 2013.

Contoh soal PAT, UAS Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/SMK ini terdiri dari 20 soal pilihan ganda yang dilengkapi dengan kunci jawaban.

Soal dan kunci jawaban PAT, UAS Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/SMK ini, hanya untuk panduan orang tua dalam memandu proses belajar anak sebelum menghadapi Penilaian Akhir Semester (PAS).

Diharapkan siswa dapat mengerjakan contoh soal PAT, UAS Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 SMA/SMK ini terlebih dahulu sebelum menengok kunci jawabannya.

A. Choose the correct answer by crossing a, b, c, d, or e!

The following text is for number 1 to 5.

Smoking in Restaurant

Smoking in restaurant is just not on. It must not be allowed because it is rude, harmful to others and dangerous for the smokers.

Firstly, smoking in a restaurant is impolite. The smell of the some affects all people and can turn them off their food. People pay to taste good food and not to be put off by foul smelling smoke.

Another reason smoking should not be allowed in restaurant is the harm it can do to others. Passive smoking that is breathing in smoke made by a smoker can lead to asthma attacks and even cancer.

Finally, smoking is dangerous and health risk to the smokers. Cigarettes cause heart and lung disease and people should not smoke anywhere, not just in restaurants.

Therefore, smoking in restaurants is impolite, harmful to others and a health risk to the smokers and should not be allowed in any restaurants.

1. Smoking in the restaurant must be avoided because….

a. It is harmful to others.

b. It is impolite.

c. It’s dangerous to the smokers.

d. It can cause heart and lung disease.

e. All answer are correct.

Jawaban: a

2. We have many reason to say that smoking must be avoided. The world reasons means….

a. conclusion

b. point of view

c. argument

d. reinforcement

e. statement

Jawaban: c

3. Since we can find a thesis, arguments and reiteration in the text, so we can conclude that this text belongs to….

a. descriptive

b. narration

c. anecdote

d. procedure

e. analytical exposition