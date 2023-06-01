Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 Halaman 146 Kurikulum Merdeka: Chapter Review

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Inilah soal beserta kunci jawaban buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA/SMK/MA halaman 146 Kurikulum Merdeka.

Pada Buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA/SMK/MA halaman 146 terdapat soal esai atau terbuka.

Siswa diminta untuk menjawab berbagai pertanyaan terbuka yang ada pada halaman tersebut.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban ini, sebaiknya siswa sudah mengerjakan soal secara mandiri.

Hal ini bertujuan untuk melatih pengetahuan dan kemampuan siswa dalam mengerjakan soal tersebut.

Lalu, orang tua atau guru dapat membantu mencocokkan jawaban siswa dengan kunci jawaban pada artikel ini.

Perlu diingat juga, kunci jawaban ini tidak bersifat mutlak, sehingga hanya menjadi referensi dan tidak bisa menjadi patokan jawaban yang benar.

Berikut soal beserta kunci jawaban buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA/SMK/MA halaman 146 Kurikulum Merdeka:

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 10 halaman 146 Kurikulum Merdeka. (static.buku.kemdikbud.go.id)

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 Halaman 140 Kurikulum Merdeka: Read and Answer Part 2

Q: What is your most favorite Indonesian story? Why?

A: My most favorite Indonesia story is Sangkuriang, Because It has an interesting story about the son who falling in love to her mother.

Q: Mention four intrinsic elements of the story.

A: Four intrinsic elements of the story are Characters, plot, setting, and tension/problems.

Q: Use two words to describe the character of Little Red Riding Hood in its traditional story?

A: Innocent, sincere

Q: In the Little Red Riding Hood, do you like the wolf in the traditional version or in the fractured version? Why?

A: I like the wolf in the fractured version because the wolf in the fractured version just curious about what's in the basket the girl bring, not to eat the girl.

Q: Name two reasons why you need to be familiar with the story before you make it into a fractured version.

A:

- A fractured version is a retelling of a traditional fairy tale where some of the story elements are changed