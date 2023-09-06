Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 82, Active Conversation

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 82 Kurikulum 2013 Edisi Revisi 2017.

D. Active Conversation

With a partner, think of 2 endangered animals in Indonesia. Why are the animals becoming endangered and how can it be prevented? Write a conversation about it and after that, do a role-play of the conversation you have created. Remember to use cause and effect signal words.

Contoh jawaban:

A: Have you heard about Sumatran tiger hunting news this morning?

B: Yeah, they're so cruel. It's the biggest reason why the Sumatran tiger population has been decreasing lately.

A: I know right. They make a profit out of their skin.

B: Also, their habitat is tainted, and it's humans' fault again.

A: If only they were aware of the impact!

B: Fortunately, there are good people that are aware of this too.

A: You mean that organization that protects the endangered animals?