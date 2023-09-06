Kunci Jawaban

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 82, Active Conversation

Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 82, Active Conversation.

Penulis: Nurkhasanah
zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 82, Active Conversation
static.buku.kemdikbud.go.id
Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 82, Active Conversation. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 82 Kurikulum 2013 Edisi Revisi 2017.

Pada soal Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 82, siswa diminta untuk menulis percakapan tentang satwa langka di Indonesia.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 82, siswa diharapkan dapat mengerjakan soal secara mandiri.

Tribunnews.com tidak bertanggung jawab dalam perbedaan jawaban pada kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 82.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 81, Lets Practice Part D

D. Active Conversation

With a partner, think of 2 endangered animals in Indonesia. Why are the animals becoming endangered and how can it be prevented? Write a conversation about it and after that, do a role-play of the conversation you have created. Remember to use cause and effect signal words.

Contoh jawaban:

A: Have you heard about Sumatran tiger hunting news this morning?

B: Yeah, they're so cruel. It's the biggest reason why the Sumatran tiger population has been decreasing lately.

A: I know right. They make a profit out of their skin.

B: Also, their habitat is tainted, and it's humans' fault again.

A: If only they were aware of the impact!

B: Fortunately, there are good people that are aware of this too.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 79, 80 Chapter 6 Bagian Lets Practice Part B And C

A: You mean that organization that protects the endangered animals?

