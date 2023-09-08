20 Contoh Soal UTS, PTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Semester 1 Kurikulum K13 dan Kunci Jawaban

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak contoh soal latihan Ujian Tengah Semester (UTS), Penilaian Tengah Semester (PTS) mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013.

Soal-soal di bawah ini hanya sebagai latihan untuk mempersiapkan UTS, PTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Semester 1.

Contoh-contoh soal ini juga bisa digunakan orang tua untuk membantu membimbing belajar anak.

Karena, setiap soal sudah disertakan dengan kunci jawabannya.

Berikut kumpulan contoh soal-soal UTS, PTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Semester 1 Kurikulum K13 dan kunci jawabannya.

Baca juga: Soal UTS, PTS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 5 SD Semester 1 Kurikulum Merdeka, Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban

1. Anjana : Could I have some more tea, please?

Banji : . . . .

What is the best answer to complete the dialogue with Rejecting Request?

a. Right on the way

b. Here you are

c. I'm sorry. There's no tea left in the jar

d. Sure

Jawaban: D

2. Alvin : Would you pass me the salt, please?

Bovin : . . . . Here you are.

What is the best response to complete the dialogue?

a. Help yourself

b. Of course

c. No way!

d. Be sure

Jawaban: B

3. Loli : Hi, Hana. How was your trip?

Hana : . . . .

What is the best answer to complete the dialogue?

a. It was great

b. How are you

c. What about you

d. What happened

Jawaban: A

4. Aldo : It was an interesting performance, wasn't it?

Brian : . . .

What is the best answer to complete the dialogue? (prompt : disagreement)