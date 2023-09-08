Contoh Soal UTS, PTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 5 SD Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013, Beserta Kunci Jawabannya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut contoh soal Penilaian Tengah Semester (PTS) atau Ujian Tengah Semester (UTS) Bahasa Inggris Kelas 5 SD semester 1 Kurikulum 13 atau K13.

Contoh soal UTS, PTS Bahasa Inggris Tema 1 Kelas 5 SD terdiri dari 20 soal pilihan ganda.

Pada contoh soal UTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 5 SD semester 1 Kurikulum 2013, disertai kunci jawabannya lengkap.

Soal dan kunci jawaban UTS, PTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 5 SD hanya sebagai panduan orang tua dalam memandu proses belajar anak.

Contoh Soal dan Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tema 1 Kelas 5 SD Semester 1 K13

1. Putri likes cooking in the ....

a. garden

b. bathroom

c. dining room

d. kitchen

2. We can do surfing in the ....

a. road

b. home

c. street

d. beach

3. Aldy and Aldo are bringing a ball and bats. They want to play ....

a. table tennis

b. football

c. basketball

d. vollyball

4. Morgan likes music. He is a pianist. He is playing ....

a. guitar

b. piano

c. flute

d. violin

5. Wawan's hobby is philately. He likes collecting ....

a. book story

b. stamp

c. car

d. picture

6. Yoga goes to the river. He brings his fish hook. He wants to do ....

a. swimming

b. fishing

c. hiking

d. cycling

7. I want to playing badminton. I need ....

a. shuttlecocks

b. ball

c. marble

d. bat

8. I .... the floor every morning.

a. listen

b. cook

c. mop

d. watch

9. We have breakfast in the ....

a. morning

b. afternoon

c. evening

d. midnight