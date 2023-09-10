Kunci Jawaban

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 108, Active Conversation

Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 108, Active Conversation.

Penulis: Nurkhasanah
zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 108, Active Conversation
static.buku.kemdikbud.go.id
Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 108, Active Conversation. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 108 Kurikulum 2013 Edisi Revisi 2017.

Pada soal Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 108, siswa diminta untuk melakukan penelitian tentang salah satu topik yang diberikan, kemudian mempresentasikannya menggunakan format explanation text.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 108, siswa diharapkan dapat mengerjakan soal secara mandiri.

Tribunnews.com tidak bertanggung jawab dalam perbedaan jawaban pada kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 108.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 95, Discussion Questions for Dreams

D. Active Conversation

Choose one of the topics given below.
- Formation of rainbows
- Life cycle of any animal
- How tsunamis are formed

Do research on any one of the above given topics and explain to a friend or present it in class. Use the explanation text format.

Contoh jawaban:

The Explaination Text about 'Formation of Rainbows'

Rainbow is a natural phenomenon caused by the refraction and reflection of light in water points to the appearance of a spectrum of light in the sky. Rainbows appear in the shape of colorful arcs. If it is caused by water and sun, a rainbow appears on the side of the sky directly opposite the sun. where they can sometimes be full circle, but for them the average observer, only an arc will be visible.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 94, Discussion Questions

The colors in the rainbow are found in the spectrum of white light colors when splitting. There are seven main colors in the rainbow including red, yellow, green, orange, blue, indigo and purple. The moment the sunlight touched the water droplets, seven colors appeared. As sunlight moves from air to water, the color of the light slows down to varying speeds depending on the frequency. Then when the purple light entered the raindrops, it turned at an acute angle. On the right side of the water droplets, part of the light is passed back into the air, while the rest is reflected back. The raindrops higher in the sky disperse the light so that only the red light is visible to the observer's eye. Droplets between red and purple reflect different colors so that the observer sees the full spectrum of colors.

The sunlight that hits the raindrops in the atmosphere is refracted on the surface of the raindrops until they enter the droplets. After refraction, the light breaks into seven colors in the raindrops, then reflected to the other side of the raindrops after traveling in them. When the light in the raindrops is refracted, a spectrum is formed to make the seven colors of the rainbow appear. During reflection, the angle (reflection) is equal to the angle of incidence which means that the reflected light travels along the specified path and maintains the difference in angle bias. So in conclusion a rainbow is a group of raindrops hanging in the atmosphere that divide sunlight into seven colors, like a prism.

*) Disclaimer: 

- Artikel ini hanya ditujukan kepada orang tua untuk memandu proses belajar anak.

- Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, siswa harus terlebih dahulu menjawabnya sendiri, setelah itu gunakan artikel ini untuk mengoreksi hasil pekerjaan siswa.

(Tribunnews.com/Nurkhasanah)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
kunci jawaban
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris
Soal dan Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Kulkas 2 Pintu AQUA AQR D270 Warna Grey Bekas Normal Dingin Tangerang
    Kulkas 2 Pintu AQUA AQR D270 Warna Grey Bekas Normal Dingin Tangerang
    Rp1.650.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    Travel Jogja Malang antar jemput Armada Toyota Hiace
    Travel Jogja Malang antar jemput Armada Toyota Hiace
    Rp230.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Motor Honda Vario LED 125 Bekas Tahun 2015 Surat Lengkap Tangan Pertama Tangerang Selatan
    Motor Honda Vario LED 125 Bekas Tahun 2015 Surat Lengkap Tangan Pertama Tangerang Selatan
    Rp10.800.000
    Banten, Tangerang Selatan
    Jam Tangan Pria Alexandre Christie 6528MC 5 ATM Second Jakarta Timur
    Jam Tangan Pria Alexandre Christie 6528MC 5 ATM Second Jakarta Timur
    Rp800.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Ruko karang suwung Canggu Badung Bali
    Ruko karang suwung Canggu Badung Bali
    Rp8 Milyar
    Bali, Badung
    Pipa HDPE 1 Inch OD 32mm PN16 Panjang 100Meter
    Pipa HDPE 1 Inch OD 32mm PN16 Panjang 100Meter
    Rp1.360.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Sofa Recliner 2 Seater Full Mbtech Carrera Baru Garansi 2 Tahun Tangerang
    Sofa Recliner 2 Seater Full Mbtech Carrera Baru Garansi 2 Tahun Tangerang
    Rp2.300.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    HP Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB Ex iBox Fullset Jakarta Barat
    HP Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB Ex iBox Fullset Jakarta Barat
    Rp8.200.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Motor Yamaha All New NMAX 155 2021 Hitam Bekas Surat Lengkap Jakarta Selatan
    Motor Yamaha All New NMAX 155 2021 Hitam Bekas Surat Lengkap Jakarta Selatan
    Rp22.500.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Mobil Honda Brio Grey Tipe E Bekas Tahun 2019 Terawat Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Honda Brio Grey Tipe E Bekas Tahun 2019 Terawat Jakarta Timur
    Rp149.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Mobil Toyota Avanza Veloz Luxury Manual Silver Bekas Tahun 2014 Jakarta Selatan
    Mobil Toyota Avanza Veloz Luxury Manual Silver Bekas Tahun 2014 Jakarta Selatan
    Rp126.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    Mobil Toyota Camry Tipe G Hitam Bekas Tahun 2019 Siap Pakai Jakarta Barat
    Mobil Toyota Camry Tipe G Hitam Bekas Tahun 2019 Siap Pakai Jakarta Barat
    Rp339.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Laptop HP Pavilion X360 Convertibel 14 Intel Core i5 Bekas Normal Siap Pakai Jakarta Barat
    Laptop HP Pavilion X360 Convertibel 14 Intel Core i5 Bekas Normal Siap Pakai Jakarta Barat
    Rp6.200.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Toko pelaksanaan penangkal petir Bandung
    Toko pelaksanaan penangkal petir Bandung
    Rp1.900.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Barat
    Toko Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Siaran Digital Dan Stb Sawangan Depok
    Toko Jasa Pasang Antena Tv Siaran Digital Dan Stb Sawangan Depok
    Rp550.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    Lahan Darat Bisa untuk Usaha Ternak Kambing atau Ayam Bogor
    Lahan Darat Bisa untuk Usaha Ternak Kambing atau Ayam Bogor
    Rp675.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    JASA VIDEO BRANDING KAMPANYE UNTUK PILKADES MURAH
    JASA VIDEO BRANDING KAMPANYE UNTUK PILKADES MURAH
    Rp800.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    suzuki XL 7 BETA manual 2021
    suzuki XL 7 BETA manual 2021
    Rp187.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Pembuatan kado wisuda ilustrasi wajah edit foto
    Pembuatan kado wisuda ilustrasi wajah edit foto
    Rp125.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Sticker Kaligrafi Masjid Pengandaran
    Sticker Kaligrafi Masjid Pengandaran
    Rp3.500
    Jawa Barat, Pangandaran
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan