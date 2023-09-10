Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 108, Active Conversation

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 108 Kurikulum 2013 Edisi Revisi 2017.

D. Active Conversation

Choose one of the topics given below.

- Formation of rainbows

- Life cycle of any animal

- How tsunamis are formed

Do research on any one of the above given topics and explain to a friend or present it in class. Use the explanation text format.

Contoh jawaban:

The Explaination Text about 'Formation of Rainbows'

Rainbow is a natural phenomenon caused by the refraction and reflection of light in water points to the appearance of a spectrum of light in the sky. Rainbows appear in the shape of colorful arcs. If it is caused by water and sun, a rainbow appears on the side of the sky directly opposite the sun. where they can sometimes be full circle, but for them the average observer, only an arc will be visible.

The colors in the rainbow are found in the spectrum of white light colors when splitting. There are seven main colors in the rainbow including red, yellow, green, orange, blue, indigo and purple. The moment the sunlight touched the water droplets, seven colors appeared. As sunlight moves from air to water, the color of the light slows down to varying speeds depending on the frequency. Then when the purple light entered the raindrops, it turned at an acute angle. On the right side of the water droplets, part of the light is passed back into the air, while the rest is reflected back. The raindrops higher in the sky disperse the light so that only the red light is visible to the observer's eye. Droplets between red and purple reflect different colors so that the observer sees the full spectrum of colors.

The sunlight that hits the raindrops in the atmosphere is refracted on the surface of the raindrops until they enter the droplets. After refraction, the light breaks into seven colors in the raindrops, then reflected to the other side of the raindrops after traveling in them. When the light in the raindrops is refracted, a spectrum is formed to make the seven colors of the rainbow appear. During reflection, the angle (reflection) is equal to the angle of incidence which means that the reflected light travels along the specified path and maintains the difference in angle bias. So in conclusion a rainbow is a group of raindrops hanging in the atmosphere that divide sunlight into seven colors, like a prism.

