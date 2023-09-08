TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 95 Kurikulum 2013 Edisi Revisi 2017.

Pada soal Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 95, siswa diminta menjawab pertanyaan seputar puisi yang berjudul Dreams.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 95, siswa diharapkan dapat mengerjakan soal secara mandiri.

Tribunnews.com tidak bertanggung jawab dalam perbedaan jawaban pada kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 95.

Discussion Questions for Dreams

1. What do you think the poem "Dreams" is about?

Jawaban: I think the poem "Dreams" is about the importance of a dream.

Everyone must hold on to their dreams so they have the strength to live.

2. Do you think dreams can be realize?

Jawaban: Sure, dreams can be realize.

But if dreams not balanced with work, it will be nothing.

3. Do you agree with Langston that life in wingless without dreams? Discuss!

Jawaban: Yes, I agree with Langston’s statement that life is like a broken-wingless bird without dream.

If we don't have a dream, then we can't survive, we can't see ahead and reach our goal.

Like a bird with a broken wing, unable to fly and reach its destination.