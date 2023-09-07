Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 94, Discussion Questions for The Road Not Taken.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 94 Kurikulum 2013 Edisi Revisi 2017.

Soal Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 94 merupakan bagian Discussion Questions pada Chapter 7 yang membahas materi tentang Meaning Through Music.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 94, siswa diharapkan dapat mengerjakan soal secara mandiri.

Tribunnews.com tidak bertanggung jawab dalam perbedaan jawaban pada kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 11 halaman 94.

Discussion Questions for The Road Not Taken

1. What do you think the poem “The Road Not Taken” is about?

Jawaban: The poem "the road not taken" is about the author's anxiety when faced with two paths that he must choose.

The two paths symbolize the two choices faced in life.

The author must choose one of the two paths, he cannot go through both paths simultaneously.

2. What might the two roads represent or symbolize? Make a list of possibilities and discuss with your partner.

Jawaban: The two roads represent our choices in life.

For example, partner in life, education, way of life, works, etc.

3. Did the poet choose between the roads? Which road do you think he chose?

Jawaban: Yes, the poet chooses the second path which is less traveled.