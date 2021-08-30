Breaking News:

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Moving On - Kodaline: Sometime In The Future Maybe We Can Get Together

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Moving On oleh grup band Kodaline dalam artikel berikut ini.

Personel Kodaline saat jumpa pers di Kebayoran Baru, Jakarta Selatan, Kamis (28/2/2019).
Tribunnews.com/Nurul Hanna
Personel Kodaline saat jumpa pers di Kebayoran Baru, Jakarta Selatan, Kamis (28/2/2019). Chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Moving On oleh grup band Kodaline dalam artikel berikut ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Moving On dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Moving On dinyanyikan oleh grup band asal Irlandia, Kodaline.

Dirilis pada 2015, Moving On masuk dalam daftar lagu di albumnya yang bertajuk Coming Up for Air.

Kini lagu Moving On viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: sometime in the future maybe we can get together.

Chord Gitar Lagu Moving On - Kodaline

[Verse]

G

I met you on the corner of the street

   G

I smiled before I even heard you speak

       Em                              C                                   G Gsus4 G

I can accept we're growing older but I guess that's just the way it has to be

  G

I wondered how you still remembered me

  G

I heard you settled down and that you married happily oh

       Em                              C                               G Gsus4 G

Do you remember when I told you that I loved you to the bottom of the sea?

       Em                           C                                  G Gsus4 G

Yeah I know I know it's over but I guess that's just the way it has to be

[Chorus]

C               D             G      D     C       C              D               

Sometime in the future maybe we can get together, maybe share a drink and

      G

talk awhile

      C        D                  G        D      C

And reminisce about the days when we were still together

C                                 D

Maybe somewhere further down the line

            C        G 

And I will meet you there

B7                              Em   D    C

Sometime in the future we can share our stories

    C         G         B7                                  Em  D    C          

When we won't care about all of our mistakes, our failures, and our glories

     C                    D                       G Gsus4 G             

But until that day comes along I'll keep on moving on.

D                    G Gsus4 G                 

I'll keep on moving on

[Verse]

G

It's funny why but it still bothers me

                                                           Em

I know it's been so long but I did not expect to see oh how beautiful you are

            C                                G Gsus4 G

I guess that all the time apart has done you well

         Em                                C                           G Gsus4 G

But hey I wish you all the best and maybe someday we might even meet again

C               D             G      D      C                     D                    

Sometime in the future maybe we can get together, maybe share a drink and

        G 

 talk awhile

       C       D                  G       D        C

And reminisce about the days when we were still together

C                                 D

Maybe somewhere further down the line

[Chorus]

       C             G

And I will meet you there

B7                             Em    D      C

Sometime in the future we can share our stories

    C          G         B7                                Em   D      C

When we won't care about all of our mistakes, our failures, and our glories

     C                    D                       

But until that day comes along

  C                    D                       

Until that day comes along

  C                    D                       

Until that day comes along

N.C.                G Gsus4 G

I'll keep on moving on

     D             G Gsus4 G

I'll keep on moving on

     D             G

I'll keep on moving on

Video Klip Lagu Moving On - Kodaline:

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar

Penulis: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Editor: Pravitri Retno Widyastuti
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
