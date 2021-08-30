Chord dan Lirik Lagu Moving On - Kodaline: Sometime In The Future Maybe We Can Get Together

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Moving On dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Moving On dinyanyikan oleh grup band asal Irlandia, Kodaline.

Dirilis pada 2015, Moving On masuk dalam daftar lagu di albumnya yang bertajuk Coming Up for Air.

Kini lagu Moving On viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: sometime in the future maybe we can get together.

Baca juga: Chord Bila Kau Tak di Sampingku - Sheila on 7: Aku Hanyalah Orang yang Penuh Rasa Cemburu

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Jujur Aku Tak Sanggup - Pasto, Tuhan Tolonglah Aku, Kembalikan Dia

Chord Gitar Lagu Moving On - Kodaline

[Verse]

G

I met you on the corner of the street

G

I smiled before I even heard you speak

Em C G Gsus4 G

I can accept we're growing older but I guess that's just the way it has to be

G

I wondered how you still remembered me

G

I heard you settled down and that you married happily oh

Em C G Gsus4 G

Do you remember when I told you that I loved you to the bottom of the sea?

Em C G Gsus4 G

Yeah I know I know it's over but I guess that's just the way it has to be

[Chorus]

C D G D C C D

Sometime in the future maybe we can get together, maybe share a drink and

G

talk awhile

C D G D C

And reminisce about the days when we were still together

C D

Maybe somewhere further down the line

C G

And I will meet you there

B7 Em D C

Sometime in the future we can share our stories

C G B7 Em D C

When we won't care about all of our mistakes, our failures, and our glories

C D G Gsus4 G

But until that day comes along I'll keep on moving on.

D G Gsus4 G

I'll keep on moving on

[Verse]

G

It's funny why but it still bothers me

Em

I know it's been so long but I did not expect to see oh how beautiful you are

C G Gsus4 G

I guess that all the time apart has done you well

Em C G Gsus4 G

But hey I wish you all the best and maybe someday we might even meet again

C D G D C D

Sometime in the future maybe we can get together, maybe share a drink and

G

talk awhile

C D G D C

And reminisce about the days when we were still together

C D

Maybe somewhere further down the line

[Chorus]

C G

And I will meet you there

B7 Em D C

Sometime in the future we can share our stories

C G B7 Em D C

When we won't care about all of our mistakes, our failures, and our glories

C D

But until that day comes along

C D

Until that day comes along

C D

Until that day comes along

N.C. G Gsus4 G

I'll keep on moving on

D G Gsus4 G

I'll keep on moving on

D G

I'll keep on moving on

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Cinta Tak Harus Memiliki – ST12, Kunci dari C: Cinta Memang Tak Selamanya Bisa Indah

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Bahagia Bersamamu - Haico Van der Veken, Kunci dari C: Bahagia Aku Bila Bersamamu

Video Klip Lagu Moving On - Kodaline:

(Tribunnews.com)

Simak chord gitar lainnya