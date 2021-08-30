Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon: I, Get Like This Every Time

Berikut ini chord dan lirik lagu Heartbreak Anniversary yang dipopulerkan oleh Giveon, lengkap dengan video klipnya.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon: I, Get Like This Every Time
YouTube Giveon
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Heartbreak Anniversary yang dipopulerkan oleh Giveon dalam artikel ini 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Dalam artikel ini terdapat chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Heartbreak Anniversary.

Lagu Heartbreak Anniversary ini dipopulerkan oleh Giveon.

Hingga saat ini, Senin (30/8/2021), video klip lagu Heartbreak Anniversary ini sudah ditonton sebanyak 110 juta kali.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Heartbreak Anniversary - Giveon:

[Intro]
C E7 F

Dm7
Ooh-oh-Woah

[Verse 1]
C
   Balloons are deflated

E7
   Guess they look lifeless like me

F                                                                 Dm7
   We miss you on your side of the? bed,? hmm

C
   Still got your? things here

E7
   They stare at me like? souvenirs

F                                                          Dm7
   Don't wanna let you out my head

[Pre-Chorus]

                     C
Just like the day that I met you

The day I thought forever

E7
Say that you love me but that'll last for never

     F
It's cold outside, like when you walked out my life

E                                          Dm
Why you walked out my life?

[Chorus]
C                                E7
I, get like this every time

                 F
On these days that feel like you and me

C                                    Dm7
Heartbreak anniversary

            C                              E7
'Cause I, remember every time

                Fmaj7
On these days that feel like you and me

F
Heartbreak anniversary

Dm7                           Cmaj7
Do you ever think of me?

C

[Post-Chorus]

Em7
        No

Fmaj7                      F
          No-no, no-no

Ooh-ooh

Dm7
Nah

[Verse 2]

C
I'm buildin' my hopes up

E7
Like presents unopened to this day

F                                                          Dm7
   I still see the messages you read, hmm

C                                                     E7
   I'm foolishly patient (Foolishly patient)

                                                                                      F
Can't get past the taste of your lips (Taste of your lips)

                                                C   Dm7
Don't wanna let you out my he-ad

[Pre-Chorus]

                     C
Just like the day that I met you

The day I thought forever

E7
Say that you love me but that'll last for never

Fmaj7
It's cold outside, like when you walked out my life

C                                         Dm
Why you walked out my life?

[Chorus]

C                                E7
I, get like this every time

                 F
On these days that feel like you and me

                                     Dm7
Heartbreak anniversary

            C                              E7
'Cause I, remember every time

                 F
On these days that feel like you and me

Heartbreak anniversary

Dm7
Do you ever think of me?

[Outro]

     C        Em7
Of me

             F                                          G
'Cause I think of you, think of you

Dm7 Cmaj7

Video Klip

(Tribunnews.com)

Chord Gitar

Penulis: Adya Ninggar P
Editor: Arif Fajar Nasucha
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
