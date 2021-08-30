Chord Just for My Mom - Sheila on 7: She's There for Me, She's My Mom

Breaking News:

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord Just for My Mom, lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Sheila on 7.

Lagu Just for My Mom ini termuat di album kedua Sheila on 7 yang bertajuk Kisah Klasik Untuk Masa Depan, dirilis pada tahun 2000 silam.

Lagu Just for My Mom ini mengisahkan sosok Ibu yang selalu hadir di kala kesedihan anaknya.

Berikut chord Just for My Mom dari Sheila on 7

Intro: A

G                    Am                  C                   D
Sometimes I feel my heart so lonely but it's ok
G                Am                      C                 D
No matter how my girl just left me and I don't care
Em                       EmM7                    Em7                  A
Whenever the rain comes down and it's seems there's none to hold me
C                D            G              D
She's there for me, she's my mom

Chorus:

G                   Am                  C
Just for my mom, I write this song
D                               G    
Just for my mom, I sing this song
Am                             Em
Just for my mom, can wipe my tears
C
Just for my mom, can only here

G                          Am                        C                          D
Trap in a subway, can't remember the day but I feel ok
G                                Am              C                  D
Damped in damn situation, in every condition with no conclusion
Em                             EmM7                   Em7              A
Whenever the rain comes downand it's seems there's none to hold me
C          D              G                 D
She's there for me, she's my mom

Back to Chorus

Em                                        D
You may say I have none to cover me under the sun
C            D                G              D
She's there for me, she's my mom

Coda: G Am C D

(Tribunnews.com)

 
