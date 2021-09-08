Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The Reason - Hoobastank, Kunci dari C: and The Reason Is You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu The Reason yang dipopulerkan oleh Hoobastank.

The Reason merupakan lagu kedua dari grup band asal Amerika Serikat.

Dikutip dari billboard.com, The Reason resmi rilis pada 9 Desember 2003.

The Reason diciptaan Doug Roob, vokalis Hoobastank.

Sementara itu, video klip lagu ini diunggah di kanal YouTube Hoobastank pada 7 Oktober 2009.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu The Reason - Hoobastank

#intro: C

C Am

I’m not a perfect person

C

There are many things I wish I didn't do

C Am

But I continue learning

F

I never meant to do those things to you

G

and so I have to say before I go

Reff 1 :

C

that I just want yo to know

Am F

I’ve found a reason for me, to change who I used to be

G C

a reason to start over new, and the reason is you

C Am

I’m sorry that I hurt you

C

It’s something I must live with everyday

C Am

and all the pain I put you through

F

I wish that I could take it all away

G

and be the one who catches all your tears

Reff 2 :

C

thats why I need you to hear

Am F

I’ve found a reason for me, to change who I used to be

G F

a reason to start over new, and the reason is you

C

and the reason is you

F

and the reason is you

C

and the reason is you

C Am

I’m not a perfect person

F

I never meant to do those things to you

G

and so I have to say before I go

Reff 3 :

C

that I just want you to know

Am F

I’ve found a reason for me, to change who I used to be

G C

a reason to start over new, and the reason is you

Am

I’ve found a reason to show

F

a side of me you didn’t know

G

a reason for all that I do

C

and the reason is you

(Tribunnews.com/Yunita Rahmayanti)

