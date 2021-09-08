Chord Gitar Lagu Hot N Cold - Katy Perry, Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Video Klipnya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Hot N Cold.

Lagu Hot N Cold dirilis pada 2008 dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Katy Perry.

Kini lagu ini tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Chord Gitar Hot N Cold - Katy Perry:

[Verse]

D A

You change your mind

Em G

Like a girl changes clothes

D A

Yeah you, PMS

Em

Like a bitch

G

I would know

D A

And you overthink

Em

Always speak

G

Crypticly

D

I should know

A Em G

That you're no good for me

[Chorus]

D

Cause you're hot then you're cold

A

You're yes then you're no

Em

You're in then you're out

G

You're up then you're down

D

You're wrong when it's right

A

It's black and it's white

Em

We fight, we break up

G

We kiss, we make up

D A

(you) You don't really want to stay, no

Em G

(but you) But you don't really want to go-o

D

You're hot then you're cold

A

You're yes then you're no

Em

You're in and you're out

G

You're up and you're down

[Instrumental]

D A Em G

[Verse]

D A

We used to be

Em

Just like twins

G

So in sync

D A

The same energy

Em G

Now's a dead battery

D A

Used to laugh bout nothing

Em G

Now your plain boring

D

I should know that

A Em G

You're not gonna change

[Chorus]

D

Cause you're hot then you're cold

A

You're yes then you're no

Em

You're in then you're out

G

You're up then you're down

D

You're wrong when it's right

A

It's black and it's white

Em

We fight, we break up

G

We kiss, we make up

D A

(you) You don't really want to stay, no

Em G

(but you) But you don't really want to go-o

D

You're hot then you're cold

A

You're yes then you're no

Em

You're in and you're out

G

You're up and you're down

[Instrumental]

Bm G D A

Bm G D A

[Bridge]

Bm G

Someone call the doctor

D A

Got a case of a love bi-polar

Bm G

Stuck on a roller coaster

D A

Can't get off this ride

D A

You change your mind

Em G

Like a girl changes clothes

[Chorus]

D

Cause you're hot then you're cold

A

You're yes then you're no

Em

You're in then you're out

G

You're up then you're down

D

You're wrong when it's right

A

It's black and it's white

Em

We fight, we break up

G

We kiss, we make up

D A

(you) You don't really want to stay, no

Em G

(but you) But you don't really want to go-o

D

You're hot then you're cold

A

You're yes then you're no

Em

You're in and you're out

G

You're up and you're down

D

Video Klip

