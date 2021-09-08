Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Hot N Cold - Katy Perry, Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Video Klipnya

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hot N Cold yang dipopulerkan oleh Katy Perry, lengkap dengan video klipnya.

Katy Perry - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Hot N Cold yang dipopulerkan oleh Katy Perry dalam artikel ini 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Hot N Cold.

Lagu Hot N Cold dirilis pada 2008 dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Katy Perry.

Kini lagu ini tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Chord Gitar Hot N Cold - Katy Perry:

[Verse]

D                           A

You change your mind

            Em                 G

Like a girl changes clothes

        D        A

Yeah you, PMS

             Em

Like a bitch

              G

I would know

         D            A

And you overthink

              Em

Always speak

       G

Crypticly

               D

I should know

          A                         Em   G

That you're no good for me

[Chorus]

                      D

Cause you're hot then you're cold

            A

You're yes then you're no

            Em

You're in then you're out

             G

You're up then you're down

           D

You're wrong when it's right

      A

It's black and it's white

     Em

We fight, we break up

     G

We kiss, we make up

        D                                      A

(you) You don't really want to stay, no

               Em                                      G

(but you) But you don't really want to go-o

           D

You're hot then you're cold

           A

You're yes then you're no

          Em

You're in and you're out

          G

You're up and you're down

[Instrumental]

D A Em G

[Verse]

D                  A

We used to be

               Em

Just like twins

          G

So in sync

        D            A 

The same energy

               Em         G

Now's a dead battery

            D                    A

Used to laugh bout nothing

                Em        G

Now your plain boring

               D

I should know that

  A                         Em     G

You're not gonna change

[Chorus]

                      D

Cause you're hot then you're cold

            A

You're yes then you're no

            Em

You're in then you're out

            G

You're up then you're down

           D

You're wrong when it's right

      A

It's black and it's white

     Em

We fight, we break up

     G

We kiss, we make up

        D                                       A

(you) You don't really want to stay, no

               Em                                      G

(but you) But you don't really want to go-o

          D

You're hot then you're cold

          A

You're yes then you're no

           Em

You're in and you're out

           G

You're up and you're down

[Instrumental]

Bm G D A

Bm G D A

[Bridge]

Bm            G

Someone call the doctor

D            A

Got a case of a love bi-polar

Bm             G

Stuck on a roller coaster

D                    A

Can't get off this ride

D                             A

You change your mind

           Em                  G

Like a girl changes clothes

[Chorus]

                      D

Cause you're hot then you're cold

            A

You're yes then you're no

            Em

You're in then you're out

             G

You're up then you're down

           D

You're wrong when it's right

      A

It's black and it's white

     Em

We fight, we break up

     G

We kiss, we make up

        D                                       A

(you) You don't really want to stay, no

               Em                                      G

(but you) But you don't really want to go-o

           D

You're hot then you're cold

          A

You're yes then you're no

           Em

You're in and you're out

           G

You're up and you're down

D

Video Klip

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Adya Ninggar P
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Chord Gitar

