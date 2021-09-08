Chord Gitar Lagu Hot N Cold - Katy Perry, Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Video Klipnya

Chord Gitar
Lagu Hot N Cold dirilis pada 2008 dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat, Katy Perry.
Kini lagu ini tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok.
Chord Gitar Hot N Cold - Katy Perry:
[Verse]
D A
You change your mind
Em G
Like a girl changes clothes
D A
Yeah you, PMS
Em
Like a bitch
G
I would know
D A
And you overthink
Em
Always speak
G
Crypticly
D
I should know
A Em G
That you're no good for me
[Chorus]
D
Cause you're hot then you're cold
A
You're yes then you're no
Em
You're in then you're out
G
You're up then you're down
D
You're wrong when it's right
A
It's black and it's white
Em
We fight, we break up
G
We kiss, we make up
D A
(you) You don't really want to stay, no
Em G
(but you) But you don't really want to go-o
D
You're hot then you're cold
A
You're yes then you're no
Em
You're in and you're out
G
You're up and you're down
[Instrumental]
D A Em G
[Verse]
D A
We used to be
Em
Just like twins
G
So in sync
D A
The same energy
Em G
Now's a dead battery
D A
Used to laugh bout nothing
Em G
Now your plain boring
D
I should know that
A Em G
You're not gonna change
[Chorus]
D
Cause you're hot then you're cold
A
You're yes then you're no
Em
You're in then you're out
G
You're up then you're down
D
You're wrong when it's right
A
It's black and it's white
Em
We fight, we break up
G
We kiss, we make up
D A
(you) You don't really want to stay, no
Em G
(but you) But you don't really want to go-o
D
You're hot then you're cold
A
You're yes then you're no
Em
You're in and you're out
G
You're up and you're down
[Instrumental]
Bm G D A
Bm G D A
[Bridge]
Bm G
Someone call the doctor
D A
Got a case of a love bi-polar
Bm G
Stuck on a roller coaster
D A
Can't get off this ride
D A
You change your mind
Em G
Like a girl changes clothes
[Chorus]
D
Cause you're hot then you're cold
A
You're yes then you're no
Em
You're in then you're out
G
You're up then you're down
D
You're wrong when it's right
A
It's black and it's white
Em
We fight, we break up
G
We kiss, we make up
D A
(you) You don't really want to stay, no
Em G
(but you) But you don't really want to go-o
D
You're hot then you're cold
A
You're yes then you're no
Em
You're in and you're out
G
You're up and you're down
D
Video Klip
