Chord Gitar dan Lyrics Lagu You'll Never Walk Alone, Chant Supporter Liverpool

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu You'll Never Walk Alone.

You'll Never Walk Alone adalah sebuah lagu yang rilis pada October 1963.

Lagu You'll Never Walk Alone ditulis Oscar Hammerstein II dan dinyanyikan oleh Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Kini, lagu alias chant tersebut digunakan oleh suporter untuk mendukung tim sepakbola Liverpool.

Momen mengharukan seorang fans Liverpool menjelaskan gol yang diciptakan Mohamed Salah kepada sepupunya yang tunanetra (Daily Mail)

Chord Gitar dan Lirik lagu You'll Never Walk Alone

C G

When you walk through a storm, hold your head up high

F C G

And don't be afraid of the dark

Dm F Dm

At the end of the storm is a golden sky,

Bb Am Gm F E7 C7

and the sweet silver song of a lark

F Cdim C Cdim

Walk on through the wind, walk on through the rain

C Am Em F G

Though your dreams be tossed and blown

C Caug F D

Walk on, walk on, with hope in your heart

C Caug Fm aj7 F# 7 Em G7

And you'll never walk alone,

C Caug F Fm G

you'll never walk alone.

C Caug F D

Walk on, walk on, with hope in your heart

C Caug F G

And you'll never walk alone,

G F C

you'll never walk alone

