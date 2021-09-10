Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Stay - The Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber: I Need You To Stay

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu dari The Kid LAROI dan Justin Bieber berjudul Stay.

Lagu Stay dipopulerkan oleh rapper asal Australia, The Kid LAROI.

Dalam lagu ini ia berkolaborasi dengan musisi kenamaan, Justin Bieber.

Diketahui lagu dengan judul Stay telah dirilis pada 2021.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Percayalah - Raisa feat Afgan: Selamanya Kita akan Bersama

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Does Your Mother Know - ABBA, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Stay - The Kid LAROI dan Justin Bieber:

[Intro] F G Am Em

[Chorus]

F G I do the same thing I told you that I never would

Am Em I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could

F G I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

Am N.C. I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey (Oh)

[Verse 1]

F G Am I get drunk, wake up, I'm wasted still

Em I realize the time that I wasted here

F G Am I feel like you can't feel the way I feel

Em Oh, I'll be fucked up if you can't be right here

[Pre-Chorus] F G Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Am Em Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

F G Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Am N.C. Oh, I'll be fucked up, if you can't be right here

[Chorus]

F G I do the same thing I told you that I never would

Am Em I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could

F G I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

Am Em I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

F G I do the same thing I told you that I never would

Am Em I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could

F G I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

Am Em I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

[Verse 2]

N.C.

When I'm away from you I miss your touch (Ooh)

Am Em You're the reason I believe in love (Ooh)

F G It's been difficult for me to trust (Ooh)

Am Em And I'm afraid that I'ma fuck it up (Ooh)

F G Ain't no way that I can leave you stranded

Am Em 'Cause you ain't ever left me empty-handed

F G Am And you know that I know that I can't live without you

N.C.

So, baby, stay

[Pre-Chorus] F G Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Am Em Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

F G Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Am N.C. I'll be fucked up if you can't be right here

[Chorus]

F G I do the same thing I told you that I never would

Am Em I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could

F G I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you

Am Em I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

F G I do the same thing I told you that I never would

Am Em I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could

F G I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you