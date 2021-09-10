Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Stay - The Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber: I Need You To Stay

Simak kunci gitar paling mudah lagu dari The Kid LAROI dan Justin Bieber berjudul Stay, sedang viral di TikTok.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Stay - The Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber: I Need You To Stay
Tangkap layar kanal YouTube The Kid LAROI
Simak kunci gitar paling mudah lagu dari The Kid LAROI dan Justin Bieber berjudul Stay, sedang viral di TikTok. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu dari The Kid LAROI dan Justin Bieber berjudul Stay.

Lagu Stay dipopulerkan oleh rapper asal Australia, The Kid LAROI.

Dalam lagu ini ia berkolaborasi dengan musisi kenamaan, Justin Bieber.

Diketahui lagu dengan judul Stay telah dirilis pada 2021.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Percayalah - Raisa feat Afgan: Selamanya Kita akan Bersama

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Does Your Mother Know - ABBA, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Stay - The Kid LAROI dan Justin Bieber:

[Intro] F G Am Em

[Chorus]
F                     G
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
  Am                        Em
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could
  F                        G
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you
  Am                            N.C.
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey (Oh)
  
[Verse 1]
F            G                   Am
I get drunk, wake up, I'm wasted still
                  Em
I realize the time that I wasted here
F               G                    Am
I feel like you can't feel the way I feel
                      Em
Oh, I'll be fucked up if you can't be right here
  
[Pre-Chorus]
F           G
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
Am          Em
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
F           G
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
Am                     N.C.
Oh, I'll be fucked up, if you can't be right here
  
[Chorus]
F                     G
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
  Am                        Em
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could
  F                        G
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you
  Am                            Em
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey
F                     G
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
  Am                        Em
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could
  F                         G
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you
  Am                            Em
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey
  
[Verse 2]
N.C.
When I'm away from you I miss your touch (Ooh)
Am                       Em
  You're the reason I believe in love (Ooh)
F                        G
 It's been difficult for me to trust (Ooh)
Am                         Em
  And I'm afraid that I'ma fuck it up (Ooh)
F                         G
  Ain't no way that I can leave you stranded
Am                              Em
  'Cause you ain't ever left me empty-handed
F                     G                          Am
  And you know that I know that I can't live without you
          N.C.
So, baby, stay
  
[Pre-Chorus]
F           G
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
Am          Em
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
F           G
Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)
Am                N.C.
I'll be fucked up if you can't be right here
  
[Chorus]
F                     G
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
  Am                        Em
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could
F                          G
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you
  Am                            Em
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey
F                     G
I do the same thing I told you that I never would
  Am                        Em
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could
F                          G
I know that I can't find nobody else as good as you
  Am                            Em
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

[Outro]  F G Am Em
 
  Am                            Em
I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey
 

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Cinta - Krisdayanti feat Melly Goeslaw: Cinta Tegarkan Hatiku

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Its Only Me - Kaleb J: I Will Always Be The One Who Pull You Up

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Febia Rosada Fitrianum
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Stay - The Kid LAROI dan Justin Bieber
Stay - The Kid LAROI feat Justin Bieber
Chord Gitar Stay - The Kid LAROI feat Justin Biebe
chord gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu

tribun belanja

Produk Terbaru

Enfagrow A plus 3 Susu Formula Vanilla 800g

Enfagrow A plus 3 Susu Formula Vanilla 800g

Rp. 352.800
Colgate Great Regular 180gr-New

Colgate Great Regular 180gr-New

Rp. 10.898
PEDIGREE Dentastix Puppy Makanan Anjing 56gr

PEDIGREE Dentastix Puppy Makanan Anjing 56gr

Rp. 18.400
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan