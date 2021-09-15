Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Hey Jude - The Beatles, Kunci dari D Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

Simak chord gitar lagu Hey Jude dari The Beatles dan video klipnya berikut ini.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Hey Jude - The Beatles, Kunci dari D Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula
The Beatles
The Beatles dalam album Abbey Road - Simak chord gitar selengkapnya dan tonton video klipnya berikut ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar Hey Jude - The Beatles.

Band pop yang terkenal pada era 1960-an ini merilis Hey Jude pada 26 Agustus 1968.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh Paul McCartney tentang John Lennon yang merindukan anaknya, Jules, dari pernikahan pertamanya dengan Cynthia.

Selengkapnya, berikut chord gitar Hey Jude - The Beatles.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Hey Jude - The Beatles

   (D)           (A)
hey Jude dont make it bad

      (G)                 (D)
take a sad song and make it better

   (G)                   (D)
remember to let her into your heart

            (A)            (D)
then you can start to make it better

    (D)          (A)
hey Jude dont be afraid

         (G)            (D)
you were made to go out and get her

    (G)                (D)
the minute you let her under your skin

            (A)            (D)
then you can start to make it better

Reff:

(D7)                   (G)            (Em)
and anytime you feel the pain hey Jude refrain

              (A7)         (D)      (D7)
dont carry the world upon your shoulders

                          (G)            (Em)
for well you know that its a fool who plays it cool

              (A7)           (D)
by making his world a little bit colder

         (D)       (D7)         (A7)
nahh nahh nahh nahh nahh nahh nahh nahh

    (D)           (A)
hey Jude dont let me down

        (G)                (D)
you have found her now go and get her

    (G)                     (D)
remember to let her into your heart

            (A)            (D)
then you can start to make it better

Reff:

(D7)                   (G)          (Em)
so let it out and let it in hey Jude begin

            (A7)           (D)        (D7)
your waiting for someone to perform with

                            (G)             (Em)
and dont you know that its just you hey Jude you'll do

                (A7)          (D)
the movement you need is on your shoulder

         (D)       (D7)            (A7)
nahh nahh nahh nahh nahh nahh nahh nahh

    (D)            (A)
hey jude dont make it bad

      (G)                (D)
take a sad song and make it better

     (G)                  (D)
remember to let her under your skin

            (A)            (D)
then you can start to make it better

(D)          (C)       (G)          (D)
nahh nahh nahh nanananahh nanananahh hey Jude

Tonton juga video klip Hey Jude - The Beatles di sini.

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: bunga pradipta p
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
