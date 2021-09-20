Chord Gitar Intentions - Pamungkas: I Don’t Know What Is Up With You, but I Always Wants The Best

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu Intentions dari Pamungkas.

Intentions merupakan track ke-9 dalam album ketiga Pamungkas yang bertajuk "Solipsism 0.2".

Lagu ini dirilis pada Februari 2021 lalu.

Berikut chord gitar Intentions oleh Pamungkas beserta lirik lagunya.

[Intro]

Gmaj7





[Verse 1]

Bm Gmaj7

I don’t know what I’m doing

D

All my feeling speaks

A

In the way that you won’t

Bm Gmaj7

Understand its meaning

D

Words are out of reach

A

Then there comes the silence





[Pre-Chorus]

Gmaj7

It gets in the way between us

D

Can’t you just see it in my eyes

Em7 A

That I just need to let you know that I





[Chorus]

Dmaj7 Gmaj7

Ooh I just wanna love you right

Em7

Free you so you shine your lights

Bm A

Can’t you see it?

Dmaj7 Gmaj7

Ooh I just wanna kiss you right

Em7

Saying everything without

Bm A Gmaj7

A word or two





[Verse 2]

Bm Gmaj7

I’ve lost the sense of me

D

In pitch dark I go

A

Swim into your palette





[Pre-Chorus]

Gmaj7

Closing out the gap between us

D

Pretty sure you see it in my eyes

Em7 A

That I just wanna let you know that I





[Bridge]

Gmaj7

I love you

F#m7

I love you

Em7 Dmaj7

I love you

Gmaj7

I love you

F#m

And I’m not mad about it

Fmaj7

No I’m not mad about it

A

Oh ooh





[Chorus]

Dmaj7 Gmaj7

Ooh I just wanna love you right

Em7

Free you so you shine your lights

Bm A

Can’t you see it?

Dmaj7 Gmaj7

Ooh I just wanna kiss you right

Em7

Saying everything without

Bm A

A word or two

Dmaj7 Gmaj7

Ooh I just wanna love you right

E

(I just wanna love you right)

Right

Bm A

Oh yeah





[Bridge]

Dmaj7

I don’t know what is up with you

Gmaj7

But I always wants the best

Em7

And by best I guess it means

Bm A

Intentions, attentions, seen

Dmaj7 Gmaj7

Oh well I just wanna love you right

Em7

Right

Bm A

Well I just wanna love you right

Dmaj7 Gmaj7

(I just wanna love you right)

Em7

(I just wanna love you right)

Bm A

I just wanna love you right





[Outro]

Dmaj7 Gmaj7

I don’t know what I’m doing

Em7

All my feeling speaks

Bm A D

In the way that you don’t

