Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Intentions - Pamungkas: I Don’t Know What Is Up With You, but I Always Wants The Best
Berikut chord gitar lagu Intentions dari Pamungkas. Intentions merupakan track ke-9 dalam album ketiga Pamungkas yang bertajuk "Solipsism 0.2".
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu Intentions dari Pamungkas.
Lagu ini dirilis pada Februari 2021 lalu.
Berikut chord gitar Intentions oleh Pamungkas beserta lirik lagunya.
[Intro]
Gmaj7
[Verse 1]
Bm Gmaj7
I don’t know what I’m doing
D
All my feeling speaks
A
In the way that you won’t
Bm Gmaj7
Understand its meaning
D
Words are out of reach
A
Then there comes the silence
[Pre-Chorus]
Gmaj7
It gets in the way between us
D
Can’t you just see it in my eyes
Em7 A
That I just need to let you know that I
[Chorus]
Dmaj7 Gmaj7
Ooh I just wanna love you right
Em7
Free you so you shine your lights
Bm A
Can’t you see it?
Dmaj7 Gmaj7
Ooh I just wanna kiss you right
Em7
Saying everything without
Bm A Gmaj7
A word or two
[Verse 2]
Bm Gmaj7
I’ve lost the sense of me
D
In pitch dark I go
A
Swim into your palette
[Pre-Chorus]
Gmaj7
Closing out the gap between us
D
Pretty sure you see it in my eyes
Em7 A
That I just wanna let you know that I
[Bridge]
Gmaj7
I love you
F#m7
I love you
Em7 Dmaj7
I love you
Gmaj7
I love you
F#m
And I’m not mad about it
Fmaj7
No I’m not mad about it
A
Oh ooh
[Chorus]
Dmaj7 Gmaj7
Ooh I just wanna love you right
Em7
Free you so you shine your lights
Bm A
Can’t you see it?
Dmaj7 Gmaj7
Ooh I just wanna kiss you right
Em7
Saying everything without
Bm A
A word or two
Dmaj7 Gmaj7
Ooh I just wanna love you right
E
(I just wanna love you right)
Right
Bm A
Oh yeah
[Bridge]
Dmaj7
I don’t know what is up with you
Gmaj7
But I always wants the best
Em7
And by best I guess it means
Bm A
Intentions, attentions, seen
Dmaj7 Gmaj7
Oh well I just wanna love you right
Em7
Right
Bm A
Well I just wanna love you right
Dmaj7 Gmaj7
(I just wanna love you right)
Em7
(I just wanna love you right)
Bm A
I just wanna love you right
[Outro]
Dmaj7 Gmaj7
I don’t know what I’m doing
Em7
All my feeling speaks
Bm A D
In the way that you don’t
