Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu To The Bone - Pamungkas: Mind Too For Sure, I'm Already Yours

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu To The Bone - Pamungkas:

[Intro]

F G

F G

[Verse 1]

F

Have I ever told you

G

I want you to the bone

F

Have I ever called you

G

When you are all alone

F

And if I ever forget

G

To tell you how I feel

F

Listen to me now, babe

G

I want you to the bone

[Pre-Chorus]

F G

I want you to the bone, oh oh oh oh oh

F G

I want you to the bone, oh oh oh oh oh

[Verse 2]

F

Maybe if you can see

G

What I feel through my bone

F

Every corner in me

G

There's your presence that grown

F

Maybe I nurture it more

G

By saying how it feel

F

But I did mean it before

G

I want you to the bone

I want you to

[Chorus]

C G

Take me home, I'm fallin'

Am Em

Love me long, I'm rollin'

F Em

Losing control, body and soul

Dm G

Mind too for sure, I'm already yours

C G

Walk you down, I'm all in

Am Em

Hold you tight, you call and

F Em

I'll take control, body and soul

Dm G

Mind too for sure, I'm already yours

Dm F

Would that be alright?

Dm G

Hey, would that be alright?

F G

I want you to the bone ooh..

F G

So bad I can't breathe ooh..

F

I want you to the bone

[Instrument]

F G

F G

[Bridge]

F

Of all the ones that begged to stay

G

I'm still longing for you

F

Of all the ones that cried their way

G

I'm still waiting on you

F

Maybe we seek for something that

G

We couldn't ever have

F

Maybe we choose the only love

G

We know we won't accept

F

Or maybe we're taking all the risks

G

For something that is real

F

'Cause maybe the greatest love of all

G

Is who the eyes can't see, yeah

[Instrument]

F G

F G

