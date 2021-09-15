Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu To The Bone - Pamungkas: Mind Too For Sure, I'm Already Yours

Breaking News:

Musik video To The Bone telah ditonton 153 juta kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 1,4 juta.

Berikut Lirik Lagu dan Chord (Kunci) Gitar Pamungkas - To The Bone 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu To The Bone - Pamungkas dalam artikel ini.

Pamungkas, penyanyi yang memiliki nama asli Rizki Rahmadian Pamungkas.

Pamungkas merilis lagu tersebut pada Selasa (2/3/2021), di Akun YouTube-nya.

Namun, lagu To The Bone sempat viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Banyak pengguna aplikasi tersebut, membuat konten menggunakan lagu To The Bone.

Musik video To The Bone telah ditonton 153 juta kali.

Musik Video To The Bone juga mendapatkan like sejumlah 1,4 juta.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu To The Bone - Pamungkas:

[Intro]

F G

F G

[Verse 1]

                        F

Have I ever told you

                         G

I want you to the bone

                             F

Have I ever called you

                             G

When you are all alone

         F

And if I ever forget

                    G

To tell you how I feel

                       F

Listen to me now, babe

                         G

I want you to the bone

[Pre-Chorus]

                         F                         G

I want you to the bone, oh oh oh oh oh

                         F                         G

I want you to the bone, oh oh oh oh oh

[Verse 2]

                         F

Maybe if you can see

                                  G

What I feel through my bone

                         F

Every corner in me

                                        G

There's your presence that grown

                              F

Maybe I nurture it more

                          G

By saying how it feel

                            F

But I did mean it before

                          G
I want you to the bone

I want you to

[Chorus]

    C              G

Take me home, I'm fallin'

  Am         Em

Love me long, I'm rollin'

    F                      Em

Losing control, body and soul

  Dm                    G

Mind too for sure, I'm already yours

   C               G

Walk you down, I'm all in

   Am          Em

Hold you tight, you call and

 F                         Em

I'll take control, body and soul

  Dm                  G

Mind too for sure, I'm already yours

  Dm                       F

Would that be alright?

          Dm                       G

Hey, would that be alright?

                         F            G

I want you to the bone ooh..

                     F           G

So bad I can't breathe ooh..

                           F

I want you to the bone

[Instrument]

F G

F G

[Bridge]

      F

Of all the ones that begged to stay

        G

I'm still longing for you

      F

Of all the ones that cried their way

        G

I'm still waiting on you

      F

Maybe we seek for something that

          G

We couldn't ever have

      F

Maybe we choose the only love

          G

We know we won't accept

           F

Or maybe we're taking all the risks

            G

For something that is real

F

'Cause maybe the greatest love of all

      G

Is who the eyes can't see, yeah

[Instrument]

F G

F G

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: bunga pradipta p
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
