Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X, dari Kunci C: I Want Someone That Loves Me

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X

[Intro]

C#m G#m B

C#m G#m B

[Verse 1]

C#m G#m B

Need a boy who can cuddle with me all night

C#m G#m B

Keep me warm, let me lie, give me sunlight

C#m G#m B

Tell me lies, we can argue, we can fight

F#m

Yeah we did it before

A G#m

but we do it tonight

C#m G#m B

That afro, black boy with the gold teeth

C#m G#m B

Dark skin lookin’ at me like he know me

C#m G#m B

I wonder if he got the G or B

F#m

Let me find out and see

A G#m

Come on over to me

[Bridge]

C#m G#m B

These days are way too lonely

C#m G#m B

I’m missing out I know

C#m G#m B

These days are way too long

F#m A G#m

And I’m known for giving love away but

[Reff]

A E

I want

B C#m

Someone that loves me

A E

I need

B C#m

Someone that needs me

A

‘Cause it don’t feel right

E

When it’s late at night

B C#m

And it’s just me and my dreams

A E

So I want

B

Someone to love

G#m

That’s what I fucking want

[Verse 2]

C#m G#m B

You know it’s harder to find in these times

C#m G#m B

But I got nothing but love on my mind

C#m G#m B

I need a baby with lime in my prime

F#m A G#m

Need an adversary to my down to marry

C#m

Like tell me that’s life

G#m B

When I'm stressing at night

C#m G#m B

Be like you’ll be okay and everything’s alright

C#m

Let me hear nothing

G#m B

Cause I'm not wanting anything

F#m A G#m

But your love and your body and a little bit of your brain

[Bridge]

C#m G#m B

These days are way too lonely

C#m G#m B

I’m missing out I know

C#m G#m B

These days are way too long

F#m A G#m

And I’m known for giving love away but

[Reff]

A E

I want

B C#m

Someone that loves me

A E

I need

B C#m

Someone that needs me

A

‘Cause it don’t feel right

E

When it’s late at night

B C#m

And it’s just me and my dreams

A E

So I want

B

Someone to love***

