Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X, dari Kunci C: I Want Someone That Loves Me

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X, dari Kunci C: I Want Someone That Loves Me.

Ilustrasi pria sedang bermain gitar.
Shutterstock
Ilustrasi pria sedang bermain gitar. 

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Thats What I Want yang dinyanyikan oleh Lil Nas X.

Lil Nas X adalah rapper dan penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat.

Ia merilis lagu berjudul Thats What I Want pada 17 September 2021 lalu.

Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Thats What I Want dari Lil Nas X.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X

[Intro]

C#m G#m B
C#m G#m B

[Verse 1]
C#m G#m B
Need a boy who can cuddle with me all night

  C#m G#m B
Keep me warm, let me lie, give me sunlight

    C#m G#m B
Tell me lies, we can argue, we can fight

      F#m
Yeah we did it before

        A G#m
but we do it tonight

C#m G#m B
That afro, black boy with the gold teeth

C#m G#m B
Dark skin lookin’ at me like he know me

C#m G#m B
I wonder if he got the G or B

F#m
Let me find out and see

A G#m
Come on over to me

[Bridge]

C#m G#m B
  These days are way too lonely

C#m G#m B
  I’m missing out I know

C#m G#m B
  These days are way too long

F#m A G#m
  And I’m known for giving love away but

[Reff]
      A E
I want

           B C#m
Someone that loves me

A E
I need

B C#m
Someone that needs me

A
‘Cause it don’t feel right

E
When it’s late at night

B C#m
And it’s just me and my dreams

A E
So I want

B
Someone to love

G#m
That’s what I fucking want

[Verse 2]

C#m G#m B
You know it’s harder to find in these times

C#m G#m B
But I got nothing but love on my mind

C#m G#m B
I need a baby with lime in my prime

F#m A G#m
Need an adversary to my down to marry

C#m
Like tell me that’s life

G#m B
When I'm stressing at night

C#m G#m B
Be like you’ll be okay and everything’s alright

C#m
Let me hear nothing

G#m B
Cause I'm not wanting anything

F#m A G#m
But your love and your body and a little bit of your brain

[Bridge]

C#m G#m B
  These days are way too lonely

C#m G#m B
  I’m missing out I know

C#m G#m B
  These days are way too long

F#m A G#m
  And I’m known for giving love away but

[Reff]
      A E
I want

             B C#m
Someone that loves me

      A E
I need

             B C#m
Someone that needs me

          A
‘Cause it don’t feel right

E
When it’s late at night

B C#m
And it’s just me and my dreams

A E
So I want

B
Someone to love***



Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Whiesa Daniswara
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
