Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X, dari Kunci C: I Want Someone That Loves Me
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X, dari Kunci C: I Want Someone That Loves Me.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Thats What I Want yang dinyanyikan oleh Lil Nas X.
Lil Nas X adalah rapper dan penyanyi asal Amerika Serikat.
Ia merilis lagu berjudul Thats What I Want pada 17 September 2021 lalu.
Berikut ini chord gitar lagu Thats What I Want dari Lil Nas X.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Thats What I Want - Lil Nas X
[Intro]
C#m G#m B
C#m G#m B
[Verse 1]
C#m G#m B
Need a boy who can cuddle with me all night
C#m G#m B
Keep me warm, let me lie, give me sunlight
C#m G#m B
Tell me lies, we can argue, we can fight
F#m
Yeah we did it before
A G#m
but we do it tonight
C#m G#m B
That afro, black boy with the gold teeth
C#m G#m B
Dark skin lookin’ at me like he know me
C#m G#m B
I wonder if he got the G or B
F#m
Let me find out and see
A G#m
Come on over to me
[Bridge]
C#m G#m B
These days are way too lonely
C#m G#m B
I’m missing out I know
C#m G#m B
These days are way too long
F#m A G#m
And I’m known for giving love away but
[Reff]
A E
I want
B C#m
Someone that loves me
A E
I need
B C#m
Someone that needs me
A
‘Cause it don’t feel right
E
When it’s late at night
B C#m
And it’s just me and my dreams
A E
So I want
B
Someone to love
G#m
That’s what I fucking want
[Verse 2]
C#m G#m B
You know it’s harder to find in these times
C#m G#m B
But I got nothing but love on my mind
C#m G#m B
I need a baby with lime in my prime
F#m A G#m
Need an adversary to my down to marry
C#m
Like tell me that’s life
G#m B
When I'm stressing at night
C#m G#m B
Be like you’ll be okay and everything’s alright
C#m
Let me hear nothing
G#m B
Cause I'm not wanting anything
F#m A G#m
But your love and your body and a little bit of your brain
[Bridge]
C#m G#m B
These days are way too lonely
C#m G#m B
I’m missing out I know
C#m G#m B
These days are way too long
F#m A G#m
And I’m known for giving love away but
[Reff]
A E
I want
B C#m
Someone that loves me
A E
I need
B C#m
Someone that needs me
A
‘Cause it don’t feel right
E
When it’s late at night
B C#m
And it’s just me and my dreams
A E
So I want
B
Someone to love***
