Chord Gitar Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You - Westlife, Kunci Dimainkan dari C

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You yang dipopulerkan oleh Westlife. Kunci dimainkan dari C.

Chord Gitar Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You - Westlife, Kunci Dimainkan dari C
KOMPAS.com/AJI YK PUTRA
Konser Westlife di Stadion Glora Jakabaring Palembang, Sumatera Selatan, Minggu (18/8/2019). Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You dari Westlife. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu berjudul Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You versi Westlife.

Lagu Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You merupakan singel dalam album kedelapan Westlife yang bertajuk The Love Album.

Album tersebut dirilis pada tahun 2006 oleh label Sony BMG.

Sebelumnya, lagu ini sempat dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi George Benson.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Nothing's Gonna Change My Love for You - Westlife

[Verse 1]
        C                   G                        Am
If I had to live my life without you near me
                                          F
The days would all be empty
          Dm                              G
The nights would seem so long

            C                 G                   Am
With you I see forever oh so clearly
                                        F
I might have been in love before
            Dm                     G
But it never felt this strong

           F                                    C
Our dreams are young and we both know
             Dm                         C
They'll take us where we want to go
F                         C
Hold me now Touch me now
Dm                    G
I don't want to live without you

[Chorus]
C                                                F
Nothing's gonna change my love for you
             G                               E
You ought to know by now how much I love you
Am                   G
One thing you can be sure of
F                          G
I'll never ask for more than your love

C                                               F
Nothing's gonna change my love for you
          G                                   E
You ought to know by now how much I love you
Am                                        G
The world may change my whole life through but
F                           G                               C
Nothing's gonna change my love for you

[Verse 2]
C                      G                 Am
If the road ahead is not so easy
                                         F
Our love will lead the way for us
Dm                  G
Like a guiding star

C                                  G                Am
I'll be there for you if you should need me
                                   F
You don't have to change a thing
                   Dm                     G
I love you just the way you are

     F                               C
So come with me and share the view
     Dm                     C
I'll help you see forever too
F                         C
Hold me now Touch me now
Dm                  G
I don't want to live without you

[Chorus]
C                                               F
Nothing's gonna change my love for you
          G                                  E
You ought to know by now how much I love you
Am                   G
One thing you can be sure of
F                         G
I'll never ask for more than your love

C                                               F
Nothing's gonna change my love for you
          G                                  E
You ought to know by now how much I love you
Am                                        G
The world may change my whole life through but
F                           G                                C
Nothing's gonna change my love for you

C                                               F
Nothing's gonna change my love for you
          G                                   E
You ought to know by now how much I love you
Am                  G
One thing you can be sure of
F                          G
I'll never ask for more than your love

C                                               F
Nothing's gonna change my love for you
        G                                     E
You ought to know by now how much I love you
Am                                        G
The world may change my whole life through but
F                          G                                 C
Nothing's gonna change my love for you

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Yurika Nendri Novianingsih
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
