Chord Gitar Lagu Intentions - Pamungkas, Lengkap dengan Lirik dan Video Klipnya

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Intentions yang dipopulerkan oleh Pamungkas, lengkap dengan video klipnya.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Intentions.

Lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Pamungkas ini dirilis pada Februari 2021.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Intentions - Pamungkas:

[Intro]
Gmaj7


[Verse 1]
  Bm                                   Gmaj7
I don’t know what I’m doing
                             D
All my feeling speaks
                             A
In the way that you won’t
Bm                             Gmaj7
Understand its meaning
                                 D
Words are out of reach
                                         A
Then there comes the silence


[Pre-Chorus]
                           Gmaj7
It gets in the way between us
                                D
Can’t you just see it in my eyes
                                 Em7                        A
That I just need to let you know that I


[Chorus]
Dmaj7                                    Gmaj7
Ooh I just wanna love you right
                                                  Em7
Free you so you shine your lights
                      Bm   A
Can’t you see it?
Dmaj7                                    Gmaj7
Ooh I just wanna kiss you right
                                        Em7
Saying everything without
                 Bm    A    Gmaj7
A word or two


[Verse 2]
Bm                               Gmaj7
I’ve lost the sense of me
                         D
In pitch dark I go
                            A
Swim into your palette


[Pre-Chorus]
                            Gmaj7
Closing out the gap between us
                                  D
Pretty sure you see it in my eyes
                               Em7                        A
That I just wanna let you know that I


[Bridge]
          Gmaj7
I love you
          F#m7
I love you
          Em7 Dmaj7
I love you
          Gmaj7
I love you
                      F#m
And I’m not mad about it
                    Fmaj7
No I’m not mad about it
       A
Oh ooh


[Chorus]
Dmaj7                                   Gmaj7
Ooh I just wanna love you right
                                                  Em7
Free you so you shine your lights
                       Bm     A
Can’t you see it?
Dmaj7                                    Gmaj7
Ooh I just wanna kiss you right
                                        Em7
Saying everything without
                 Bm         A
A word or two
Dmaj7                                   Gmaj7
Ooh I just wanna love you right
                                                  E
(I just wanna love you right)
Right
Bm   A
Oh yeah


[Bridge]
   Dmaj7
I don’t know what is up with you
          Gmaj7
But I always wants the best
              Em7
And by best I guess it means
                Bm                  A
Intentions, attentions, seen
Dmaj7                                          Gmaj7
Oh well I just wanna love you right
  Em7
Right
          Bm                                 A
Well I just wanna love you right
Dmaj7                             Gmaj7
(I just wanna love you right)
                                         Em7
(I just wanna love you right)
                       Bm           A
I just wanna love you right


[Outro]
Dmaj7                                Gmaj7
I don’t know what I’m doing
                             Em7
All my feeling speaks
                           Bm         A      D
In the way that you don’t

Video Klip

(Tribunnews.com)

