Chord dan Lirik Lagu Queen of the Hearts - Pamungkas: Don’t You Know, Don’t You Know You’re Better

Queen of the Hearts - Pamungkas.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Queen of the Hearts dari Pamungkas.

Queen of the Hearts merupakan track ke-10 dalam album ketiga Pamungkas, Solipsism 0.2.

Lagu ini dirilis pada Februari 2021 lalu.

Video klip Queen of the Hearts telah diunggah di YouTube Pamungkas pada 1 Agustus 2021 dan telah ditonton sebanyak lebih dari 666 ribu kali.

Berikut chord gitar Queen of the Hearts oleh Pamungkas beserta lirik lagunya.

Intro

G Am C G x2

G Am7

Taking a walk like a champ in the night

C G

I walk slow but I never walk back

G Am7

Having a talk with you in my mind tonight

C G

You worry so much as if the world is ending

G Em

Don’t you know

Am

Don’t you know you’re better

D

Than you think you are

G Em

Don’t you know

Am

Don’t you know you’re better

D

Than you think you are

Reff

Am7 Gmaj7

Queen of the hearts

Am7 Gmaj7

Queen of the hearts

Am D

You won me over

G

You’re the queen of the hearts

Instrumental Bridge

G Am C G

G Am

Seeing your creation over a tech application

C G

One two three four, did I say I adore you before?

G Am

Your poetic mind, I can listen to you for hours

C G

Like a valentine, darling you talk like flowers

G Em

Don’t you know

Am

Don’t you know you’re better

D

Than you think you are

G Em

Don’t you know

Am

Don’t you know you’re better

D

Than you think you are

Reff

Am Bm

Queen of the hearts

Am7 Bm

Queen of the hearts

Am D

You won me over, oh

G Em

Queen of the hearts

Bridge

C

Baby I don’t know why

D

The reason why

Em Am

You even talk to me

C

I may feel odd, just a little

D

Strange, does it tickle?

Em Am

Can’t believe it’s true

C

Why don’t you tell me why

D

The reason why

B7 Em

That it had to be you

Am

You caught me off my guards

D

And you see all my cards

Outro

Am Bm

Queen of the hearts

Am Bm

You’re the queen of the hearts

Am Bm

Queen of the hearts, oh

Am Bm

Queen of the hearts

Am Bm

Queen of the hearts

Am D

Queen of the hearts

G

You’re the queen of the hearts...

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Love You But Im Letting Go - Pamungkas: Sunday Night After a Rainy Day

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Be Okay Again Today - Pamungkas, Kunci Gitar dari C Beserta Lirik Lagu

(Tribunnews.com)