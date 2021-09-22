Breaking News:

Chord dan Lirik Lagu Queen of the Hearts - Pamungkas: Don’t You Know, Don’t You Know You’re Better

Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Queen of the Hearts dari Pamungkas, dari album Solipsism 0.2.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord dan Lirik Lagu Queen of the Hearts - Pamungkas: Don’t You Know, Don’t You Know You’re Better
Youtube Pamungkas
Queen of the Hearts - Pamungkas. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Queen of the Hearts dari Pamungkas.

Queen of the Hearts merupakan track ke-10 dalam album ketiga Pamungkas, Solipsism 0.2.

Lagu ini dirilis pada Februari 2021 lalu.

Video klip Queen of the Hearts telah diunggah di YouTube Pamungkas pada 1 Agustus 2021 dan telah ditonton sebanyak lebih dari 666 ribu kali.

Berikut chord gitar Queen of the Hearts oleh Pamungkas beserta lirik lagunya.

Intro

G Am C G   x2

G                       Am7

  Taking a walk like a champ in the night

C                    G

I walk slow but I never walk back

G                         Am7

  Having  a talk with  you in my mind tonight

C                        G

You worry  so much as if the world is ending

G          Em

Don’t you know

                       Am

Don’t you know  you’re better

                      D

Than you  think you are

G          Em

Don’t you know

                       Am

Don’t you know  you’re better

                      D

Than you  think you are

Reff

            Am7    Gmaj7

Queen of the hearts

            Am7    Gmaj7

Queen of the hearts

             Am  D

You won me over

                        G

You’re the queen of the hearts

Instrumental Bridge

G Am C G

G                             Am

  Seeing your creation over a tech application

C                               G

One two three four, did I say I adore you before?

G                              Am

  Your poetic mind, I can listen to you for hours

C                            G

Like a valentine, darling you talk like flowers

G          Em

Don’t you know

                       Am

Don’t you know  you’re better

                      D

Than you  think you are

G          Em

Don’t you know

                       Am

Don’t you know  you’re better

                      D

Than you  think you are

Reff

            Am      Bm

Queen of the hearts

            Am7     Bm

Queen of the hearts

             Am    D

You won me over, oh

               G    Em

Queen of the hearts

Bridge

         C

Baby I don’t know why

     D

The reason why

    Em           Am

You even talk to me

           C

I may feel odd, just a little

D

Strange, does it tickle?

Em                  Am

Can’t believe it’s true

              C

Why don’t you tell me why

    D

The reason why

     B7          Em

That it had to be you

              Am

You caught me off my guards

             D

And you see all my cards

Outro

            Am      Bm

Queen of the hearts

                       Am      Bm

You’re the queen of the hearts

            Am      Bm

Queen of the hearts, oh

            Am      Bm

Queen of the hearts

            Am      Bm

Queen of the hearts

            Am      D

Queen of the hearts

                       G

You’re the queen of the hearts...

