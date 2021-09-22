Chord Gitar
Chord dan Lirik Lagu Queen of the Hearts - Pamungkas: Don’t You Know, Don’t You Know You’re Better
Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Queen of the Hearts dari Pamungkas, dari album Solipsism 0.2.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu Queen of the Hearts dari Pamungkas.
Queen of the Hearts merupakan track ke-10 dalam album ketiga Pamungkas, Solipsism 0.2.
Lagu ini dirilis pada Februari 2021 lalu.
Video klip Queen of the Hearts telah diunggah di YouTube Pamungkas pada 1 Agustus 2021 dan telah ditonton sebanyak lebih dari 666 ribu kali.
Berikut chord gitar Queen of the Hearts oleh Pamungkas beserta lirik lagunya.
Intro
G Am C G x2
G Am7
Taking a walk like a champ in the night
C G
I walk slow but I never walk back
G Am7
Having a talk with you in my mind tonight
C G
You worry so much as if the world is ending
G Em
Don’t you know
Am
Don’t you know you’re better
D
Than you think you are
G Em
Don’t you know
Am
Don’t you know you’re better
D
Than you think you are
Reff
Am7 Gmaj7
Queen of the hearts
Am7 Gmaj7
Queen of the hearts
Am D
You won me over
G
You’re the queen of the hearts
Instrumental Bridge
G Am C G
G Am
Seeing your creation over a tech application
C G
One two three four, did I say I adore you before?
G Am
Your poetic mind, I can listen to you for hours
C G
Like a valentine, darling you talk like flowers
G Em
Don’t you know
Am
Don’t you know you’re better
D
Than you think you are
G Em
Don’t you know
Am
Don’t you know you’re better
D
Than you think you are
Reff
Am Bm
Queen of the hearts
Am7 Bm
Queen of the hearts
Am D
You won me over, oh
G Em
Queen of the hearts
Bridge
C
Baby I don’t know why
D
The reason why
Em Am
You even talk to me
C
I may feel odd, just a little
D
Strange, does it tickle?
Em Am
Can’t believe it’s true
C
Why don’t you tell me why
D
The reason why
B7 Em
That it had to be you
Am
You caught me off my guards
D
And you see all my cards
Outro
Am Bm
Queen of the hearts
Am Bm
You’re the queen of the hearts
Am Bm
Queen of the hearts, oh
Am Bm
Queen of the hearts
Am Bm
Queen of the hearts
Am D
Queen of the hearts
G
You’re the queen of the hearts...
(Tribunnews.com)