Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Stars Are Blind - Paris Hilton: Even Though The Gods Are Crazy

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Stars Are Blind dari Paris Hilton dalam artikel berikut ini.

Stars Are Blind dipopulerkan Paris Hilton, seleb Amerika yang juga dikenal sebagai sosialita itu, untuk album debutnya bertajuk Paris (2006).

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Pemilik Hati - Armada: Kau Terindah Kan Slalu Terindah

Baca juga: Chord Menyelamatkanmu - Sheila On 7, Aku Perjuangkan Semua yang Kau Impikan

Berikut Stars Are Blind - Paris Hilton:

[Intro]

D F#m G A



D F#m G

I don't mind spending some time

A

Just hanging here with you

D F#m G

Cause I don't find too many guys

A

That treat me like you do

D F#m

Those are the guys I want to take me for a ride

G A

But when I walk their talk is suicide

D F#m

Some people never get beyond their stupid pride

G A

But you can see the real me inside

G A

And I'm satisfied, oh no, oh



[Chorus]

D

Even though the gods are crazy

F#m

Even though the stars are blind

G A

If you show me real love baby, I'll show you mine

D

I can make it nice or naughty,

F#m

Be the devil and angel too,

G A G

Got a heart and soul in body, let's see what this love can do

A D

Maybe I'm perfect for you



F#m G A



D F#m G

I could be your confidant

A

Just one of your girlfriends

D F#m G

But I know that love's what you want

A

If tomorrow the world ends

D F#m

Why shouldn't we be with the one we really love?

G A

Now tell me who have you been dreaming of?

G A

I and I alone? Oh no, oh



D

Even though the gods are crazy

F#m

Even though the stars are blind

G A

If you show me real love baby, I'll show you mine

D

I can make it nice or naughty,

F#m

Be the devil and angel too,

G A G

Got a heart and soul in body, let's see what this love can do

A D

Maybe I'm perfect for you



F#m

Excuse me for feeling

G

This moment is critical

F#m

It might be revealing

G A

We could get physical, oh no, no no



D

Even though the gods are crazy

F#m

Even though the stars are blind

G A

If you show me real love baby, I'll show you mine

D

I can make it nice or naughty,

F#m

Be the devil and angel too,

G A D F#m

Got a heart and soul in body, let's see what this love can do

G

Let's see what love can do

A D

Maybe I'm perfect for you

F#m G A

Oooooh, oooooh, oooooh

D

Maybe I'm perfect for you

F#m

Even though the gods are crazy

G A

Even though the stars are blind

D F#m

Even though the gods are crazy

G A

Even though the stars are blind

(Tribunnews.com)