Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Wildest Dreams - Taylor Swift: You'll See Me in Hindsight

Berikut kunci gitar paling mudah lagu dari Taylor Swift berjudul Wildest Dreams, sedang viral di TikTok.

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Wildest Dreams - Taylor Swift: You'll See Me in Hindsight
Instagram/taylorswift
Berikut kunci gitar paling mudah lagu dari Taylor Swift berjudul Wildest Dreams, sedang viral di TikTok. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu dari Taylor Swift berjudul Wildest Dreams.

Lagu Wildest Dreams dipopulerkan oleh musisi asal Amerika, Taylor Swift.

Diketahui lagu tersebut telah dirilis, pada 2014, lalu.

Namun baru-baru ini, Taylor Swift merilis kembali dengan versi terbaru.

Lagu Wildest Dreams diambil dari albumnya, bertajuk 1989.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Wildest Dreams - Taylor Swift:

[Intro]
 
C   Em   D
C   Em   D
  
[Verse]
 
        C                     Em
He said let's get out of this town
                 D
Drive out of the city, away from the crowds
          C                    Em
I thought heaven can't help me now
             D                                   C
Nothing lasts forever, but this is gonna take me down
              Em
He's so tall, and handsome as hell
D
He's so bad but he does it so well
C                 Em              D
I can see the end as it begins my one condition is
  
[Chorus]
 
G                   D
Say you'll remember me
              Am                         C
Standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset babe
G                   D
Red lips and rosy cheeks
                  Am                 C
Say you'll see me again even if it's just in your
G       D           Am    C
Wildest dreams oh uh   oh 
G       D           Am    C
Wildest dreams oh uh   oh 
  
[Verse]
 
       C                          Em
I said no one has to know what we do
                    D
His hands are in my hair, his clothes are in my room
        C                    Em                 D
And his voice is a familiar sound, nothing lasts forever
                           C
But this is getting good now
                  Em
He's so tall, and handsome as hell
D
He's so bad but he does it so well
C                   Em
When we've had our very last kiss
   D
My last request is
  
[Chorus]
 
G                   D
Say you'll remember me
              Am                         C
Standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset babe
G                 D
Red lips and rosy cheeks
                  Am                 C
Say you'll see me again even if it's just in your 
G       D           Am    C
Wildest dreams oh uh   oh 
G       D           Am    C
Wildest dreams oh uh   oh 
  
[Bridge]
 
       G
You'll see me in hindsight 
D
Tangled up with you all night
Am         C
Burning it down
  G
Someday when you leave me
D                    Am          C
I bet these memories follow you around
    G
You see me in hindsight
D
Tangled up with you all night
Am         C
Burning it down
  G
Some day when you leave me
D                    Am          C
I bet these memories follow you around
  
[Chorus]
 
G                   D
Say you'll remember me
              Am                         C
Standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset babe
G                 D
Red lips and rosy cheeks
                  Am                 C
Say you'll see me again even if it's just pretend
G                   D
Say you'll remember me
              Am                         C
Standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset babe
G                 D
Red lips and rosy cheeks
                  Am                 C
Say you'll see me again even if it's just in your 
G       D           Am    C
Wildest dreams oh uh   oh 
G       D           Am    C
Wildest dreams oh uh   oh 
                          G       D           Am   C
Even if it's just in your wildest dreams oh uh   oh
        G       D           Am    C
In your wildest dreams oh uh   oh

