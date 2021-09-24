Chord Gitar
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Wildest Dreams - Taylor Swift: You'll See Me in Hindsight
Berikut kunci gitar paling mudah lagu dari Taylor Swift berjudul Wildest Dreams, sedang viral di TikTok.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu dari Taylor Swift berjudul Wildest Dreams.
Lagu Wildest Dreams dipopulerkan oleh musisi asal Amerika, Taylor Swift.
Diketahui lagu tersebut telah dirilis, pada 2014, lalu.
Namun baru-baru ini, Taylor Swift merilis kembali dengan versi terbaru.
Lagu Wildest Dreams diambil dari albumnya, bertajuk 1989.
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Wildest Dreams - Taylor Swift:
[Intro] C Em D C Em D [Verse] C Em He said let's get out of this town D Drive out of the city, away from the crowds C Em I thought heaven can't help me now D C Nothing lasts forever, but this is gonna take me down Em He's so tall, and handsome as hell D He's so bad but he does it so well C Em D I can see the end as it begins my one condition is [Chorus] G D Say you'll remember me Am C Standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset babe G D Red lips and rosy cheeks Am C Say you'll see me again even if it's just in your G D Am C Wildest dreams oh uh oh G D Am C Wildest dreams oh uh oh [Verse] C Em I said no one has to know what we do D His hands are in my hair, his clothes are in my room C Em D And his voice is a familiar sound, nothing lasts forever C But this is getting good now Em He's so tall, and handsome as hell D He's so bad but he does it so well C Em When we've had our very last kiss D My last request is [Chorus] G D Say you'll remember me Am C Standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset babe G D Red lips and rosy cheeks Am C Say you'll see me again even if it's just in your G D Am C Wildest dreams oh uh oh G D Am C Wildest dreams oh uh oh [Bridge] G You'll see me in hindsight D Tangled up with you all night Am C Burning it down G Someday when you leave me D Am C I bet these memories follow you around G You see me in hindsight D Tangled up with you all night Am C Burning it down G Some day when you leave me D Am C I bet these memories follow you around [Chorus] G D Say you'll remember me Am C Standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset babe G D Red lips and rosy cheeks Am C Say you'll see me again even if it's just pretend G D Say you'll remember me Am C Standing in a nice dress, staring at the sunset babe G D Red lips and rosy cheeks Am C Say you'll see me again even if it's just in your G D Am C Wildest dreams oh uh oh G D Am C Wildest dreams oh uh oh G D Am C Even if it's just in your wildest dreams oh uh oh G D Am C In your wildest dreams oh uh oh
