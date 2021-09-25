Chord Gitar
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Nothing's Gonna Change My Love For You dari George Benson
Inilah lirik dan chord gitar lagu Nothings Gonna Change My Love For You yang dinyanyikan oleh George Benson, dirilis pada era 80-an.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah lirik dan chord gitar lagu Nothings Gonna Change My Love For You yang dinyanyikan oleh George Benson.
Lirik lagu Nothing's Gonna Change My Love For You diciptakan oleh Gerry Goffin dan Michael Masser.
Nothings Gonna Change My Love For You merupakan lagu yang hits di era 80-an.
Lagu ini kembali viral setelah banyak dijadikan sound di video-video sosial media terutama TikTok.
Lirik dan Chord Lagu Nothings Gonna Change My Love For You - George Benson
Capo
1st fret
[Verse]
C G/B Am
If I had to live my life without you near me
Em/G Fmaj7 C/E
The days would all be empty
Dm G
The nights would seem so long
C G/B Am
With you I see forever oh so clearly
Em/G Fmaj7 C/E
I might have been in love before
Dm F/G (E very briefly)
But it never felt this strong
Fmaj7 C/E
Our dreams are young and we both know
Bb Fmaj7
They'll take us where we want to go
Dm7 C
Hold me now touch me now
F F/G G
I don't want to live without you
[Chorus]
C Fmaj7
Nothing's gonna change my love for you
G E7
You ought to know by now how much I love you
Am D
One thing you can be sure of
F G
I'll never ask for more than your love
C Fmaj7
Nothing's gonna change my love for you
G E7
You ought to know by now how much I love you
Am D
The world may change my whole life through but
F F/G C
Nothing's gonna change my love for you
[Verse]
C G/B Am
If the road ahead is not so easy
Em/G Fmaj7 C/E
Our love will lead the way for us
Dm G
Like a guiding star
C G/B Am
I'll be there for you if you should need me
Em/G Fmaj7 C/E
You don't have to change a thing
Dm F/G (E very briefly)
I love you just the way you are
Fmaj7 C/E
So come with me and share the view
Bb Fmaj7
I'll help you see forever too
Dm7 C
Hold me now touch me now
F F/G G
I don't want to live without you
[Chorus]
C Fmaj7
Nothing's gonna change my love for you
G E7
You ought to know by now how much I love you
Am D
One thing you can be sure of
F G
I'll never ask for more than your love
C Fmaj7
Nothing's gonna change my love for you
G E7
You ought to know by now how much I love you
Am D
The world may change my whole life through but
F Ab
Nothing's gonna change my love for you
[Chorus]
Db Gbmaj7
Nothing's gonna change my love for you
Ab F7
You ought to know by now how much I love you
Bbm Eb7
One thing you can be sure of
Gb Ab
I'll never ask for more than your love
[Interlude]
E A B G#
C#m F#m G#sus4 G#7
[Chorus]
Db Gbmaj7
Nothing's gonna change my love for you
Ab F7
You ought to know by know how much I love you
Bbm Eb7
The world may change my whole life through but
Gb Ab7
Nothing’s gonna change my love for you
Db Gbmaj7
Nothing's gonna change my love for you
Ab F7
You ought to know by now how much I love you
Bbm Eb7
One thing you can be sure of
Gb Ab
I'll never ask for more than your love
Db Gbmaj7
Nothing's gonna change my love for you
Ab F7
You ought to know by know how much I love you
Bbm Eb7
The world may change my whole life through but
Gb Ab7 Db
Nothing’s gonna change my love for you.
