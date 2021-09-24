Chord Gitar Happier - Olivia Rodrigo, dari Kunci G: I Hope You’re Happy but Don’t be Happier

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Happier yang dinyanyikan oleh Olivia Rodrigo berikut ini.

Olivia Rodrigo mengunggah lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 21 Mei 2021.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar di bawah ini.

Chord Gitar Happier - Olivia Rodrigo

[Versi 1]

G

We broke up a month ago

Em

Your friends are mine

Am

You know I know you’ve moved on

A

Found someone new,

D

One more girl who brings out the better in you

G

And I thought my heart was detached

Em

From all the sunlight of our past

Am

But she’s so sweet,

She’s so pretty,

D

Does she mean you forgot about me?

[Chorus]

G

I hope you’re happy

Em

But not like how you were with me

Am

I’m selfish I know, I can’t let you go

D7

So find someone great, but don’t find no one better

N.C.

I hope you’re happy but don’t be happier

[Versi 2]

G

And do you tell her she’s the most beautiful girl you’ve ever seen?

Am

An eternal love bullshit you know you’ll never mean

Em

Remember when I believed

D

You meant it when you said it first to me?

G

And now I’m pickin’ her apart,

Em

Like cuttin’ her down will make you miss my wretched heart

Am

But she’s beautiful, she looks kind

D7

She probably gives you butterflies

[Chorus]

G

I hope you’re happy

Em

But not like how you were with me

Am

I’m selfish I know, I can’t let you go

D7

So find someone great, but don’t find no one better

[Bridge]

G

I hope you’re happy

Em

I wish you all the best, really

Am

Say you love her, baby

Em

Just not like you love me

D D7

And think of me fondly when your hand’s around her

N.C

I hope you’re happy but don’t be happier

[Interlude]

G Em Am D

Ooooh oh oh ooooh oh oh ooooh oh oh ooooh oooh oooh oooh

[Outro]

G

Oh, I hope you’re happy

Em

But not like how you were with me

Am

I’m selfish, I know

Em

I can’t let you go

D

So find someone great but don’t find no one better

D7

I hope you’re happy

N.C.

But don’t be happier

(Tribunnews.com/Yunita Rahmayanti)

