Chord Gitar Happier - Olivia Rodrigo, dari Kunci G: I Hope You’re Happy but Don’t be Happier
Berikut ini chord gitar Happier - Olivia Rodrigo, dimulai dari kunci G. Olivia Rodrigo mengunggah lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 21 Mei 2021.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu Happier yang dinyanyikan oleh Olivia Rodrigo berikut ini.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar di bawah ini.
Chord Gitar Happier - Olivia Rodrigo
[Versi 1]
G
We broke up a month ago
Em
Your friends are mine
Am
You know I know you’ve moved on
A
Found someone new,
D
One more girl who brings out the better in you
G
And I thought my heart was detached
Em
From all the sunlight of our past
Am
But she’s so sweet,
She’s so pretty,
D
Does she mean you forgot about me?
[Chorus]
G
I hope you’re happy
Em
But not like how you were with me
Am
I’m selfish I know, I can’t let you go
D7
So find someone great, but don’t find no one better
N.C.
I hope you’re happy but don’t be happier
[Versi 2]
G
And do you tell her she’s the most beautiful girl you’ve ever seen?
Am
An eternal love bullshit you know you’ll never mean
Em
Remember when I believed
D
You meant it when you said it first to me?
G
And now I’m pickin’ her apart,
Em
Like cuttin’ her down will make you miss my wretched heart
Am
But she’s beautiful, she looks kind
D7
She probably gives you butterflies
[Chorus]
G
I hope you’re happy
Em
But not like how you were with me
Am
I’m selfish I know, I can’t let you go
D7
So find someone great, but don’t find no one better
[Bridge]
G
I hope you’re happy
Em
I wish you all the best, really
Am
Say you love her, baby
Em
Just not like you love me
D D7
And think of me fondly when your hand’s around her
N.C
I hope you’re happy but don’t be happier
[Interlude]
G Em Am D
Ooooh oh oh ooooh oh oh ooooh oh oh ooooh oooh oooh oooh
[Outro]
G
Oh, I hope you’re happy
Em
But not like how you were with me
Am
I’m selfish, I know
Em
I can’t let you go
D
So find someone great but don’t find no one better
D7
I hope you’re happy
N.C.
But don’t be happier
Tonton juga video klip Happier - Olivia Rodrigo berikut ini.
