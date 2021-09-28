Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Know Me Too Well - New Hope Club ft Danna Paolo: I Spend My Weekend Tryne Get You Off
Berikut ini chord gitar yang berjudul Know Me Too Well dinyanyikan oleh New Hope club feat Danna Paola
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar yang berjudul Know Me Too Well, selengkapnya dalam artikel ini.
Lagu ini dinyanyikan oleh New Hope club feat Danna Paola dan menjadi viral di TikTok dan Instagram.
Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2019 dan telah disaksikan lebih dari 30 juta penonton.
Chord Gitar Lagu Know Me Too well dari New Hope club feat Danna Paola:
[Intro]
Bm Em A F#
Ah-ah, ah-ah (Ah-ah, ah-ah)
[Chorus]
Bm Em A
I spend my weekends tryna get you off
F# Bm
My mind again, but I cant make it stop
Em A F#
I'ma try to pretend I'm good, but you can tell (Good but you can tell)
[Verse 1]
Am Em
You're right, I shoulda text you goodnight
A
I shoulda given more time
F#
I wish I had known this before
Am Em
Now I'm replaying our goodbye
A
But it wasn't a goodbye
F#
And I still hear you slamming the door
[Pre-Chorus]
Bm Em
Try to hit you up, but you've had enough
A F#
You're screaming down the phone, ''You don't know what you lost'' (You don't know what you lost)
Bm Em
I said, "I'm fine," I didn't care that much
A F# Bm
But I realize when you hang up, I messed this up
[Chorus]
Bm Em A
I spend my weekends tryna get you off
F# Bm
My mind again, but I can't make it stop
Em A
I'm tryna pretend I'm good, but you can tell (Uh)
F# Bm
'Cause you know me too, you know me too well
[Post-Chorus]
Em
Ah-ah-ah-ah
A
You know me too well
F#
Ah-ah-ah-ah
[Verse 2]
Bm Em
Lo puedo dejar para mí, jamás volverte a llamar
A F#
But baby no puedo engañarme a mí misma, no
Bm Em
Porque cada vez que me oyes, yo sé que tú me lees
A F#
Lo mejor será dejarte ir, y olvidarte
[Pre-Chorus]
Bm Em
Try to hit you up, but you've had enough
A F#
You're screaming down the phone, ''You don't know what you lost''
Bm Em
I said, "I'm fine," I didn't care that much
A F# Bm
But I realize when you hang up, I messed this up
[Chorus]
Bm Em A
I spend my weekends tryna get you off
F# Bm
My mind again, but I can't make it stop
Em A
I'm tryna pretend I'm good, but you can tell (Uh)
F# Bm
'Cause you know me too, you know me too well
[Post-Chorus]
Em
Ah-ah-ah-ah
A
You know me too well
F#
Ah-ah-ah-ah
[Bridge]
Em G
Oh, if we could take it back
Bm A
Baby, if I could, then I would (I would)
Em G
I would give you all I have
Bm A
Baby, if I could, then I would (I would)
[Chorus]
Bm Em A
I spend my weekends tryna get you off
F# Bm
My mind again, I can't make it stop
Em A
Tryna pretend I'm good, but you can tell
F#
Mm, I'm not
Bm Em A
I spend my weekends tryna get you off
F# Bm
My mind again, but I can't make it stop
Em A
I'm tryna pretend I'm good, but you can tell (uh)
F# Bm
'Cause you know me too, you know me too well
[Post-Chorus]
Em
Ah-ah-ah-ah
A
You know me too well
F#
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Bm
You know me too well
Em
Ah-ah-ah-ah
A
You know me too well
F#
Ah-ah-ah-ah
Bm
Solo tú me conoces tan bien
