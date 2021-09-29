Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish: I Don't Relate To You

Berikut Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Happier Than Ever dari Billie Eilish

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Happier Than Ever dari Billie Eilish dalam artikel ini.

Billie Eilish merupakan seorang penyanyi berasal dari Amerika Serikat.

Billie merilis lagu tersebut pada Jumat (30/7/2021), di Akun YouTube-nya.

Namun, lagu Pesan Terakhir belakangan ini viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Banyak pengguna aplikasi tersebut, membuat konten menggunakan lagu Happier Than Ever.

Musik video Happier Than Ever telah ditonton 63 ribu kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 2,6 juta.

Musik Video Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish:

[Intro]

G

[Chorus]

N.C. C

When I'm away from you

E

I'm happier than ever

Am

Wish I could explain it better

Dm G

I wish it wasn't true, mmm

[Verse 1]

C

Give me a day or two

E

To think of something clever

Am

To write myself a letter

Dm G

To tell me what to do, mm-mm

C

Do you read my interviews?

E

Or do you skip my avenue?

Am

When you said you were passin' through

C#m75

Was I even on your way?

C

I knew when I asked you to (When I asked you to)

E

Be cool about what I was tellin' you

Am

You'd do the opposite of what you said you'd do (What you said you'd do)

C#m75

And I'd end up more afraid

E

Don't say it isn't fair

Am D

You clearly weren't aware that you made me miserable, ooh

Dm G

So if you really wanna know

[Chorus]

C

When I'm away from you (When I'm away from you)

E

I'm happier than ever (I'm happier than ever)

Am

Wish I could explain it better (Wish I could explain it better)

Dm G

I wish it wasn't true, mmm

[Instrumental Break]

C E Am F Fm

[Verse 2]

C E Am

You called me again, drunk in your Benz

F Fm

Drivin' home under the influence

C E Am

You scared me to death but I'm wastin' my breath

F Fm

'Cause you only listen to your fuckin' friends

C E

I don't relate to you

Am F

I don't relate to you, no

C E

'Cause I'd never treat me this shitty

Am F

You made me hate this city

[Bridge]

C E

And I don't talk shit about you on the internet

Am F

Never told anyone anything bad

C E

'Cause that shit's embarrassing, you were my everything

Am F

And all that you did was make me fuckin' sad

C E

So don't waste the time I don't have

Am F

And don't try to make me feel bad

C E

I could talk about every time that you showed up on time

Am F

But I'd have an empty line 'cause you never did

C E

Never paid any mind to my mother or friends, so I

Am F

Shut them all out for you 'cause I was a kid

[Outro]

C E

You ruined everything good

Am F

Always said you were misunderstood

C E

Made all my moments your own

Am F

Just fuckin' leave me alone

||: C E Am F :|| X2

