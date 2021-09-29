Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Team - Lorde: We Live in Cities, You'll Never See Onscreen

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu dari Lorde berjudul Team.

Lagu dengan judul Team dipopulerkan musisi asal Selandia Baru, Lorde.

Diketahui lagu tersebut telah dirilis di tahun 2013, lalu.

Kendati demikian, lagu Team kini tengah ramai di TikTok.

Lagu Team diambil dari album Lorde, Pure Heroine.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lorde - Team:

[Intro (Acapella)]

Wait 'til you're announced

We've not yet lost all our graces

The hounds will stay in chains

Look upon your greatness

And she'll send the call out

Send the call out

[Verse]

C Call all the ladies out

C They’re in their finery

Am A hundreds jewels on throats

G A hundred jewels between teeth

C Now bring my boys in

C Their skin in craters like the moon

Am G The moon we love like a brother, while he glows through the room

[Bridge]

C Dancin' around the lies we tell

C Dancin' around big eyes as well

Am G Even the comatose they don’t dance and tell

[Chorus]

F Am We live in cities you'll never see on screen

G Em Am Not very pretty, but we sure know how to run things

F Am G Living in ruins of the palace within my dreams

Am F And you know, we're on each other's team

[Bridge]

Am G I'm kind of over getting told to throw my hands up in the air, so there

[Verse]

C So all the cups got broke

C Shards beneath our feet

Am G But it wasn't my fault

C C Am And everyone's competing for a love they won't receive

G 'Cause what this palace wants is release

[Chorus]

F Am We live in cities you'll never see on screen

G Em Am Not very pretty, but we sure know how to run things

F Am G Living in ruins of the palace within my dreams

F And you know, we're on each other's team

[Bridge]

F Am G I’m kind of over getting told to throw my hands up in the air

So there

F Am G I’m kinda older than I was when I revelled without a care

So there

[Chorus]

F Am We live in cities you'll never see on screen

G Em Am Not very pretty, but we sure know how to run things

F Am G Living in ruins of the palace within my dreams

F And you know, we're on each other's team

F Am G And you know, we're on each other's team

F Am We're on each other's team

G We're on each other's team