Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Team - Lorde: We Live in Cities, You'll Never See Onscreen

Simak kunci gitar mudah dimainkan lagu yang viral di TikTok dari Lorde berjudul Team, lengkap dengan lirik.

zoom-inlihat foto Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Team - Lorde: We Live in Cities, You'll Never See Onscreen
Simak kunci gitar mudah dimainkan lagu yang viral di TikTok dari Lorde berjudul Team, lengkap dengan lirik. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci gitar lagu dari Lorde berjudul Team.

Lagu dengan judul Team dipopulerkan musisi asal Selandia Baru, Lorde.

Diketahui lagu tersebut telah dirilis di tahun 2013, lalu.

Kendati demikian, lagu Team kini tengah ramai di TikTok.

Lagu Team diambil dari album Lorde, Pure Heroine.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu TikTok dan Chord Gitar Dinda - Masdo: Dinda Jangan Marah-marah

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Secukupnya - Hindia, Viral di TikTok: Wisata Masa Lalu

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lorde - Team:

[Intro (Acapella)]
 
Wait 'til you're announced
 
We've not yet lost all our graces
 
The hounds will stay in chains
 
Look upon your greatness
 
And she'll send the call out
 
Send the call out 
 
[Verse]
C
   Call all the ladies out
C
   They’re in their finery
Am
   A hundreds jewels on throats
G
   A hundred jewels between teeth
C
   Now bring my boys in
C
   Their skin in craters like the moon
Am                       G
 The moon we love like a brother, while he glows through the room
  
[Bridge]
 
C
Dancin' around the lies we tell
C
Dancin' around big eyes as well
Am                G
 Even the comatose   they don’t dance and tell
  
[Chorus]
 
F                   Am
 We live in cities you'll never see on screen
G                         Em             Am
 Not very pretty, but we sure know how to run things
F             Am                            G
 Living in ruins  of the palace within my dreams
                Am                     F
 And you know, we're on each other's team
  
[Bridge]
 
             Am                              G
I'm kind of over getting told to throw my hands up in the air, so there
  
[Verse]
 
C
So all the cups got broke
 C
Shards beneath our feet 
 Am                      G
But it wasn't my fault
 C                         C                      Am
And everyone's competing for a love they won't receive
                    G
'Cause what this palace wants is release
  
[Chorus]
 
F                   Am
 We live in cities you'll never see on screen
G                         Em             Am
 Not very pretty, but we sure know how to run things
F             Am                            G
 Living in ruins   of the palace within my dreams
                                      F
 And you know, we're on each other's team
  
[Bridge]
 
F             Am                             G
 I’m kind of over getting told to throw my hands up in the air
 
So there
F            Am                     G
 I’m kinda older than I was when I revelled without a care
 
So there 
 
[Chorus] 
 
F                   Am
 We live in cities you'll never see on screen
G                         Em             Am
 Not very pretty, but we sure know how to run things
F             Am                            G
 Living in ruins   of the palace within my dreams
                                      F
 And you know, we're on each other's team
 
F Am                                    G
     And you know, we're on each other's team                      
                       F  Am
We're on each other's team                        
                       G
We're on each other's team                     
                                     F
And you know, and you know, and you know

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Hair - Little Mix feat Sean Paul, Viral di TikTok: and When You See Him in The Club

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Chord Hot N Cold - Katy Perry, Viral di TikTok: Cause Youre Hot then Youre Cold

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Febia Rosada Fitrianum
Editor: bunga pradipta p
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Chord Gitar Team Lorde
Chord Gitar Lagu Team Lorde
Team - Lorde
Lorde
TikTok
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

tribun belanja

Produk Terbaru

DUA BELIBIS Saus Cabe Botol 535ml

DUA BELIBIS Saus Cabe Botol 535ml

Rp. 40.200
Rudy Hadisuwarno Cosmetics Hair Growth Serum

Rudy Hadisuwarno Cosmetics Hair Growth Serum

Rp. 104.600
Colgate Great Regular 180gr-New

Colgate Great Regular 180gr-New

Rp. 10.898
Sariayu Intensive Acne Care New 12 ml

Sariayu Intensive Acne Care New 12 ml

Rp. 25.500
Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan