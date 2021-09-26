Chord Gitar Reckless - Madison Beer, dari Kunci D: Each Day Goes By and Each Night, I Cry

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Reckless - Madison Beer.

Elle Beer atau yang lebih dikenal dengan nama Madison Beer mengunggah lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 29 Juni 2021.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Reckless - Madison Beer

[Intro]

| Em | A | D | G | x2

[Verse 1]

D

Hey

Dmaj7

This is a story I hate

D7

And tellin' it might make me break

G A7

But I'll tell it anyway

D

This chapter's about

Dmaj7

How you said there was nobody else

D7

Then you got up and went to her house

G A7

You guys always left me out

[Pre-Chorus]

D

I still have the letter you wrote when you told me

A Bm

That I was the only girl you'd ever want in your life

Gm A7

I guess my friends were right

[Chorus]

Em A

Each day goes by and each night, I cry

D Bm

Somebody saw you with her last night

Em A

You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"

D D7

You might love her now, but you loved me first

G A

Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are

D A Bm

Oh, you swore on every star

Em A D

How could you be so reckless with my heart?

[Verse 2]

D

You check in and out

Dmaj7

Of my heart like a hotel

D7

And she must be perfect, oh well

G A

I hope you both go to hell

[Pre-Chorus]

D

I still have the letter you wrote when you told me

A Bm

That I was the only girl you'd ever want in your life

Gm A

I guess my friends were right

[Chorus]

Em A

Each day goes by and each night, I cry

D Bm

Somebody saw you with her last night

Em A

You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"

D D7

You might love her now, but you loved me first

G A

Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are

D A Bm

Oh, you swore on every star

Em A D B7

How could you be so reckless with my heart? (Heart)

[Post-Chorus]

Em A

How could you be so reckless?

D Bm

How could you be so reckless?

B7 Em A D

How could you be so reckless with someone's heart?

[Outro]

D

Hey

Dmaj7

This is a story I hate

D7

But I told it to cope with the pain

G

I'm so sorry if you can relate

