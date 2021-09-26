Chord Gitar Reckless - Madison Beer, dari Kunci D: Each Day Goes By and Each Night, I Cry

Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Reckless - Madison Beer, dari Kunci D

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Reckless - Madison Beer, dimulai dari kunci D.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Reckless - Madison Beer.

Elle Beer atau yang lebih dikenal dengan nama Madison Beer mengunggah lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 29 Juni 2021.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar Reckless - Madison Beer

[Intro]
| Em | A | D | G | x2

[Verse 1]

D
Hey

                 Dmaj7
This is a story I hate

                                     D7
And tellin' it might make me break

                  G     A7
But I'll tell it anyway

                        D
This chapter's about

                                              Dmaj7
How you said there was nobody else

                                                    D7
Then you got up and went to her house

                              G         A7
You guys always left me out

[Pre-Chorus]

D
I still have the letter you wrote when you told me

A Bm
That I was the only girl you'd ever want in your life

Gm A7
I guess my friends were right

[Chorus]

Em A
Each day goes by and each night, I cry

D Bm
Somebody saw you with her last night

Em A
You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"

D D7
You might love her now, but you loved me first

G A
Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are

D A Bm
Oh, you swore on every star

Em A D
How could you be so reckless with my heart?

[Verse 2]

D
You check in and out

Dmaj7
Of my heart like a hotel

D7
And she must be perfect, oh well

G A
I hope you both go to hell

[Pre-Chorus]

D
I still have the letter you wrote when you told me

A Bm
That I was the only girl you'd ever want in your life

Gm A
I guess my friends were right

[Chorus]

Em A
Each day goes by and each night, I cry

D Bm
Somebody saw you with her last night

Em A
You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"

D D7
You might love her now, but you loved me first

G A
Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are

D A Bm
Oh, you swore on every star

Em A D B7
How could you be so reckless with my heart? (Heart)

[Post-Chorus]

Em A
How could you be so reckless?

D Bm
How could you be so reckless?

B7 Em A D
How could you be so reckless with someone's heart?

[Outro]

D
Hey

Dmaj7
This is a story I hate

D7
But I told it to cope with the pain

G
I'm so sorry if you can relate

Tonton juga video klip Reckless - Madison Beer di bawah ini.

