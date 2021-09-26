Chord Gitar Reckless - Madison Beer, dari Kunci D: Each Day Goes By and Each Night, I Cry

Chord Gitar
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Reckless - Madison Beer.
Elle Beer atau yang lebih dikenal dengan nama Madison Beer mengunggah lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 29 Juni 2021.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord Gitar Reckless - Madison Beer
[Intro]
| Em | A | D | G | x2
[Verse 1]
D
Hey
Dmaj7
This is a story I hate
D7
And tellin' it might make me break
G A7
But I'll tell it anyway
D
This chapter's about
Dmaj7
How you said there was nobody else
D7
Then you got up and went to her house
G A7
You guys always left me out
[Pre-Chorus]
D
I still have the letter you wrote when you told me
A Bm
That I was the only girl you'd ever want in your life
Gm A7
I guess my friends were right
[Chorus]
Em A
Each day goes by and each night, I cry
D Bm
Somebody saw you with her last night
Em A
You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"
D D7
You might love her now, but you loved me first
G A
Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are
D A Bm
Oh, you swore on every star
Em A D
How could you be so reckless with my heart?
[Verse 2]
D
You check in and out
Dmaj7
Of my heart like a hotel
D7
And she must be perfect, oh well
G A
I hope you both go to hell
[Pre-Chorus]
D
I still have the letter you wrote when you told me
A Bm
That I was the only girl you'd ever want in your life
Gm A
I guess my friends were right
[Chorus]
Em A
Each day goes by and each night, I cry
D Bm
Somebody saw you with her last night
Em A
You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"
D D7
You might love her now, but you loved me first
G A
Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are
D A Bm
Oh, you swore on every star
Em A D B7
How could you be so reckless with my heart? (Heart)
[Post-Chorus]
Em A
How could you be so reckless?
D Bm
How could you be so reckless?
B7 Em A D
How could you be so reckless with someone's heart?
[Outro]
D
Hey
Dmaj7
This is a story I hate
D7
But I told it to cope with the pain
G
I'm so sorry if you can relate
Tonton juga video klip Reckless - Madison Beer di bawah ini.
(Tribunnews.com)
