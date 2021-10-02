Chord Gitar
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Team - Lorde, Viral di TikTok: We Live in Cities You'll Never See Onscreen
Berikut kunci gitar paling mudah dimainkan lagu dari Lorde yang sedang viral di Tiktok, berjudul Team.
Ilustrasi chord gitar - kunci gitar paling mudah dimainkan lagu dari Lorde yang sedang viral di Tiktok, berjudul Team.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci gitar lagu dari Lorde berjudul Team.
Diketahui lagu Team dibawakan oleh musisi asal Selandia Baru, Lorde.
Lagu dengan judul Team dirilis pada 2013, lalu.
Kini lagu tersebut tengah viral di TikTok.
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lorde - Team:
[Intro (Acapella)] Wait 'til you're announced We've not yet lost all our graces The hounds will stay in chains Look upon your greatness And she'll send the call out Send the call out [Verse] C Call all the ladies out C They’re in their finery Am A hundreds jewels on throats G A hundred jewels between teeth C Now bring my boys in C Their skin in craters like the moon Am G The moon we love like a brother, while he glows through the room [Bridge] C Dancin' around the lies we tell C Dancin' around big eyes as well Am G Even the comatose they don’t dance and tell [Chorus] F Am We live in cities you'll never see on screen G Em Am Not very pretty, but we sure know how to run things F Am G Living in ruins of the palace within my dreams Am F And you know, we're on each other's team [Bridge] Am G I'm kind of over getting told to throw my hands up in the air, so there [Verse] C So all the cups got broke C Shards beneath our feet Am G But it wasn't my fault C C Am And everyone's competing for a love they won't receive G 'Cause what this palace wants is release [Chorus] F Am We live in cities you'll never see on screen G Em Am Not very pretty, but we sure know how to run things F Am G Living in ruins of the palace within my dreams F And you know, we're on each other's team [Bridge] F Am G I’m kind of over getting told to throw my hands up in the air So there F Am G I’m kinda older than I was when I revelled without a care So there [Chorus] F Am We live in cities you'll never see on screen G Em Am Not very pretty, but we sure know how to run things F Am G Living in ruins of the palace within my dreams F And you know, we're on each other's team F Am G And you know, we're on each other's team F Am We're on each other's team G We're on each other's team F And you know, and you know, and you know
(Tribunnews.com)
Penulis: Febia Rosada Fitrianum
Editor: Ayu Miftakhul Husna
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
