Chord Gitar Build A Bitch - Bella Poarch: This Ain't Build A Bitch, You Don't Get to Pick and Choose

Bella Poarch - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Build A Bitch - Bella Poarch: This ain't build a bitch, you don't get to pick and choose.

Bella Poarch mengunggah lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 13 Mei 2021.

Hingga kini video lagu tersebut telah lebih dari 300 juta kali ditonton.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Build A Bitch - Bella Poarch:

[Chorus]

Fm Bb

This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)

Eb C

You don't get to pick and choose

Fm Bb

Different ass and bigger boobs

Eb C

If my eyes are brown or blue

Fm Bb

This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)

Eb C

I'm filled with flaws and attitude

Fm Bb Eb

So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (Yeah)

[Verse 1]

Fm Bb

Bob the Builder broke my heart

Eb C

Told me I need fixing

Fm Bb

Said that I'm just nuts and bolts

Eb C

Lotta parts were missing

Fm Bb

Curvy like a cursive font

Eb C

Virgin and a vixen

Fm Bb

That's the kind of girl he wants

Eb C

But he forgot

[Chorus]

Fm Bb

This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)

Eb C

You don't get to pick and choose

Fm Bb

Different ass and bigger boobs

Eb C

If my eyes are brown or blue

Fm Bb

This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)

Eb C

I'm filled with flaws and attitude

Fm Bb Eb

So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (Yeah)

La la la la la la la la la la

La la la la la la la la la la

[Verse 2]

Fm Bb

Bob the Builder broke my heart

Eb C

Told me I need fixing

Fm Bb

Said that I'm just nuts and bolts

Eb C

Lotta parts were missing

Fm Bb

Curvy like a cursive font

Eb C

Virgin and a vixen

Fm Bb

That's the kind of girl he wants

Eb C

But he forgot

[Chorus]

Fm Bb

This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)

Eb C

You don't get to pick and choose

Fm Bb

Different ass and bigger boobs

Eb C

If my eyes are brown or blue

Fm Bb

This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)

Eb C

I'm filled with flaws and attitude

Fm Bb Eb

So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (Yeah)

La la la la la la la la la la

La la la la la la la la la la

