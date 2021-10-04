Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Build A Bitch - Bella Poarch: This Ain't Build A Bitch, You Don't Get to Pick and Choose

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Build A Bitch - Bella Poarch: This ain't build a bitch, you don't get to pick and choose.

Bella Poarch - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Build A Bitch - Bella Poarch: This ain't build a bitch, you don't get to pick and choose. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Build A Bitch - Bella Poarch.

Bella Poarch mengunggah lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 13 Mei 2021.

Hingga kini video lagu tersebut telah lebih dari 300 juta kali ditonton.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Build A Bitch - Bella Poarch

[Chorus]

         Fm               Bb
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)

       Eb                 C
You don't get to pick and choose

          Fm               Bb
Different ass and bigger boobs

      Eb                     C
If my eyes are brown or blue

         Fm                 Bb
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)

         Eb                 C
I'm filled with flaws and attitude

     Fm                  Bb                      Eb
So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (Yeah)

[Verse 1]

Fm                        Bb
Bob the Builder broke my heart

Eb                    C
Told me I need fixing

Fm                          Bb
Said that I'm just nuts and bolts

Eb                     C
Lotta parts were missing

Fm                   Bb
Curvy like a cursive font

Eb              C
Virgin and a vixen

Fm                        Bb
That's the kind of girl he wants

Eb            C
But he forgot

[Chorus]

         Fm               Bb
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)

       Eb                 C
You don't get to pick and choose

          Fm               Bb
Different ass and bigger boobs

      Eb                     C
If my eyes are brown or blue

         Fm                 Bb
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)

         Eb                 C
I'm filled with flaws and attitude

     Fm                  Bb                      Eb
So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (Yeah)

La la la la la la la la la la

La la la la la la la la la la

[Verse 2]

Fm                        Bb
Bob the Builder broke my heart

Eb                    C
Told me I need fixing

Fm                          Bb
Said that I'm just nuts and bolts

Eb                     C
Lotta parts were missing

Fm                   Bb
Curvy like a cursive font

Eb              C
Virgin and a vixen

Fm                        Bb
That's the kind of girl he wants

Eb            C
But he forgot

[Chorus]

         Fm               Bb
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)

       Eb                 C
You don't get to pick and choose

          Fm               Bb
Different ass and bigger boobs

      Eb                     C
If my eyes are brown or blue

         Fm                 Bb
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)

         Eb                 C
I'm filled with flaws and attitude

     Fm                  Bb                      Eb
So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (Yeah)

La la la la la la la la la la

La la la la la la la la la la

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Arif Tio Buqi Abdulah
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
