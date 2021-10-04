Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Build A Bitch - Bella Poarch: This Ain't Build A Bitch, You Don't Get to Pick and Choose
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Build A Bitch - Bella Poarch: This ain't build a bitch, you don't get to pick and choose.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Build A Bitch - Bella Poarch.
Bella Poarch mengunggah lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 13 Mei 2021.
Hingga kini video lagu tersebut telah lebih dari 300 juta kali ditonton.
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Build A Bitch - Bella Poarch:
[Chorus]
Fm Bb
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)
Eb C
You don't get to pick and choose
Fm Bb
Different ass and bigger boobs
Eb C
If my eyes are brown or blue
Fm Bb
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)
Eb C
I'm filled with flaws and attitude
Fm Bb Eb
So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (Yeah)
[Verse 1]
Fm Bb
Bob the Builder broke my heart
Eb C
Told me I need fixing
Fm Bb
Said that I'm just nuts and bolts
Eb C
Lotta parts were missing
Fm Bb
Curvy like a cursive font
Eb C
Virgin and a vixen
Fm Bb
That's the kind of girl he wants
Eb C
But he forgot
[Chorus]
Fm Bb
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)
Eb C
You don't get to pick and choose
Fm Bb
Different ass and bigger boobs
Eb C
If my eyes are brown or blue
Fm Bb
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)
Eb C
I'm filled with flaws and attitude
Fm Bb Eb
So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (Yeah)
La la la la la la la la la la
La la la la la la la la la la
[Verse 2]
Fm Bb
Bob the Builder broke my heart
Eb C
Told me I need fixing
Fm Bb
Said that I'm just nuts and bolts
Eb C
Lotta parts were missing
Fm Bb
Curvy like a cursive font
Eb C
Virgin and a vixen
Fm Bb
That's the kind of girl he wants
Eb C
But he forgot
[Chorus]
Fm Bb
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)
Eb C
You don't get to pick and choose
Fm Bb
Different ass and bigger boobs
Eb C
If my eyes are brown or blue
Fm Bb
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)
Eb C
I'm filled with flaws and attitude
Fm Bb Eb
So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (Yeah)
La la la la la la la la la la
La la la la la la la la la la
(Tribunnews.com)
