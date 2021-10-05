Personil HONNE - Berikut ini chord gitar Coming Home - HONNE feat NIKI: I’m coming home, there’s nowhere else I’d rather go.

Chord gitar Coming Home - HONNE feat NIKI

[Intro]

D A Bm

G F#7 D



[Verse 1]

D A Bm

I’ve been thinking lately how much I miss you

G F#7 D

I haven’t touch your face in weeks

D A Bm

I’ve been thinking how much I’d like to kiss you

G F#7 D

And the freckles on your cheeks

D A Bm

You know the hardest part of what I do

G A D

Is saying goodbye to you

D A Bm

By far the hardest part of what I do

G A D

Is saying goodbye to you



[Pre-Chorus]

D A

I promise I’m home soon

Bm A

To give my love to you

G A

Just need to be with you

D

I gotta be I gotta be

D A

I promise I’m home soon

Bm A

With my arms around you

G A

Just need to be with you

D

I gotta be I gotta be



[Chorus]

D A G

I’m coming home

A D

There’s nowhere else I’d rather go

D A G

I’ll be back before you know

A D

‘Cause baby I am coming home



[Verse 2]

D A Bm

I’ve been thinking how much I could do bettеr

G F#7 D

So many times I’ve let you down

D A Bm

Evеry second on every letter

G F#7 D

Can’t replace me when I’m not around

D A Bm

You know the hardest part of what I do

G A D

Is saying goodbye to you

D A Bm

By far the hardest part of what I do

G A D

Is saying goodbye to you



[Pre-Chorus]

D A

I promise I’m home soon

Bm A

To give my love to you

G A

Just need to be with you

D

I gotta be I gotta be

D A

I promise I’m home soon

Bm A

With my arms around you

G A

Just need to be with you

D

I gotta be I gotta be



[Chorus]

D A G

I’m coming home

A D

There’s nowhere else I’d rather go

D A G

I’ll be back before you know

A D

‘Cause baby I am coming home



[Bridge]

G D

I know that every time I go

C

We end up feeling low

G D

I’ll be back before you know



I’m coming home



[Chorus]

D A G

I’m coming home

A D

There’s nowhere else I’d rather go

D A G

I’ll be back before you know

A D

‘Cause baby I am coming home

D A G

I’m coming home

A D

There’s nowhere else I’d rather go

D A G

I’ll be back before you know

A D

‘Cause baby I am coming home

