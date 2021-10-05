Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Coming Home - HONNE feat NIKI: I’m Coming Home, There’s Nowhere Else I’d Rather Go
Berikut ini chord gitar Coming Home - HONNE feat NIKI: I’m coming home, there’s nowhere else I’d rather go. Mulai dari kunci D.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Coming Home - HONNE feat NIKI.
HONNE mengunggah lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 27 Agustus 2021.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord gitar Coming Home - HONNE feat NIKI
[Intro]
D A Bm
G F#7 D
[Verse 1]
D A Bm
I’ve been thinking lately how much I miss you
G F#7 D
I haven’t touch your face in weeks
D A Bm
I’ve been thinking how much I’d like to kiss you
G F#7 D
And the freckles on your cheeks
D A Bm
You know the hardest part of what I do
G A D
Is saying goodbye to you
D A Bm
By far the hardest part of what I do
G A D
Is saying goodbye to you
[Pre-Chorus]
D A
I promise I’m home soon
Bm A
To give my love to you
G A
Just need to be with you
D
I gotta be I gotta be
D A
I promise I’m home soon
Bm A
With my arms around you
G A
Just need to be with you
D
I gotta be I gotta be
[Chorus]
D A G
I’m coming home
A D
There’s nowhere else I’d rather go
D A G
I’ll be back before you know
A D
‘Cause baby I am coming home
[Verse 2]
D A Bm
I’ve been thinking how much I could do bettеr
G F#7 D
So many times I’ve let you down
D A Bm
Evеry second on every letter
G F#7 D
Can’t replace me when I’m not around
D A Bm
You know the hardest part of what I do
G A D
Is saying goodbye to you
D A Bm
By far the hardest part of what I do
G A D
Is saying goodbye to you
[Pre-Chorus]
D A
I promise I’m home soon
Bm A
To give my love to you
G A
Just need to be with you
D
I gotta be I gotta be
D A
I promise I’m home soon
Bm A
With my arms around you
G A
Just need to be with you
D
I gotta be I gotta be
[Chorus]
D A G
I’m coming home
A D
There’s nowhere else I’d rather go
D A G
I’ll be back before you know
A D
‘Cause baby I am coming home
[Bridge]
G D
I know that every time I go
C
We end up feeling low
G D
I’ll be back before you know
I’m coming home
[Chorus]
D A G
I’m coming home
A D
There’s nowhere else I’d rather go
D A G
I’ll be back before you know
A D
‘Cause baby I am coming home
D A G
I’m coming home
A D
There’s nowhere else I’d rather go
D A G
I’ll be back before you know
A D
‘Cause baby I am coming home
(Tribunnews.com)
