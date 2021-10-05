Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar Coming Home - HONNE feat NIKI: I’m Coming Home, There’s Nowhere Else I’d Rather Go

Berikut ini chord gitar Coming Home - HONNE feat NIKI: I’m coming home, there’s nowhere else I’d rather go. Mulai dari kunci D.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar Coming Home - HONNE feat NIKI: I’m Coming Home, There’s Nowhere Else I’d Rather Go
pulsespikes.com
Personil HONNE - Berikut ini chord gitar Coming Home - HONNE feat NIKI: I’m coming home, there’s nowhere else I’d rather go. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Coming Home - HONNE feat NIKI.

HONNE mengunggah lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 27 Agustus 2021.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Future Ghost - Weird Genius feat Violette Wautier: So Ill Hold You Extra Close

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Kamu dan Kenangan - Maudy Ayunda, OST Film Habibie dan Ainun 3: Kamu dan Segala Kenangan

Chord gitar Coming Home - HONNE feat NIKI

[Intro]
D A Bm
G F#7 D

[Verse 1]

  D                             A                          Bm
I’ve been thinking lately how much I miss you

     G                            F#7            D
I haven’t touch your face in weeks

 D                             A                                  Bm
I’ve been thinking how much I’d like to kiss you

 G     F#7                                  D
And the freckles on your cheeks

D                          A                      Bm
You know the hardest part of what I do

         G            A             D
Is saying goodbye to you

D                    A                      Bm
By far the hardest part of what I do

       G            A              D
Is saying goodbye to you

[Pre-Chorus]

D                         A
I promise I’m home soon

Bm                            A
To give my love to you

G                          A
Just need to be with you

D
I gotta be I gotta be

D                         A
I promise I’m home soon

Bm                        A
With my arms around you

G                           A
Just need to be with you

D
I gotta be I gotta be

[Chorus]

D        A          G
I’m coming home

                                            A         D
There’s nowhere else I’d rather go

D                  A                   G
I’ll be back before you know

                                   A           D
‘Cause baby I am coming home

[Verse 2]

D                               A                              Bm
I’ve been thinking how much I could do bettеr

G     F#7                     D
So many times I’ve let you down

D                       A              Bm
Evеry second on every letter

            G                                F#7        D
Can’t replace me when I’m not around

  D                      A                        Bm
You know the hardest part of what I do

       G           A                D
Is saying goodbye to you

D                  A                         Bm
By far the hardest part of what I do

       G             A             D
Is saying goodbye to you

[Pre-Chorus]

D                        A
I promise I’m home soon

Bm                       A
To give my love to you

G                           A
Just need to be with you

D
I gotta be I gotta be

D                         A
I promise I’m home soon

Bm                         A
With my arms around you

G                            A
Just need to be with you

D
I gotta be I gotta be

[Chorus]

D        A            G
I’m coming home

                                              A       D
There’s nowhere else I’d rather go

D                    A                 G
I’ll be back before you know

                                   A           D
‘Cause baby I am coming home

[Bridge]

 G                                      D
I know that every time I go

C
We end up feeling low

G                                      D
I’ll be back before you know

I’m coming home

[Chorus]

D           A        G
I’m coming home

                                              A        D
There’s nowhere else I’d rather go

D                    A                 G
I’ll be back before you know

                                   A            D
‘Cause baby I am coming home

D         A         G
I’m coming home

                                               A       D
There’s nowhere else I’d rather go

D                     A               G
I’ll be back before you know

                                    A           D
‘Cause baby I am coming home

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Pesan Terakhir - Lyodra, Viral di TikTok, Mulai dari Kunci C: Genggam tanganku sayang

(Tribunnews.com)

Berita lain terkait Chord Gitar

Penulis: Yunita Rahmayanti
Editor: Arif Tio Buqi Abdulah
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Kunci Gitar
Chord Coming Home
Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu
Chord Gitar Tribunnews
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan