Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Life Goes On - Oliver Tree: Babe You Too Controllin'

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Life Goes On dari Oliver Tree dalam artikel berikut ini.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Life Goes On - Oliver Tree: Babe You Too Controllin'
Oliver Tree - Life Goes On [Music Video]
Life Goes On adalah lagu dari musisi, rapper, dan komedian Amerika bernama Oliver Tree Nickell. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Life Goes On dari Oliver Tree dalam artikel berikut ini.

Life Goes On adalah lagu dari musisi, rapper, dan komedian Amerika bernama Oliver Tree Nickell.

Life Goes On merupakan single yang dirilis pada 2021 dalam album Ugly Is Beautiful: Shorter, Thicker & Uglier.

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Widodari - Denny Caknan feat Guyon Waton: Sayang, Gondelono Atiku

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Panah Asmara - Afgan, Viral di TikTok: Sudah Katakan Cinta, Sudah Ku Bilang Sayang

Berikut chord Life Goes On - Oliver Tree

[Intro]
Am G Em F
Am C G

[Verse 1]
Am                           G
Babe, you too controllin'
Em                                  F
I’ma feed you to the wolves
                           Am               C
When you get nasty, back at me
          G                         F
But, baby, don't distract me
           Am       G
I'm a goner, I lost her
         Em         F
Like why the hell you wanna
                Am                          C
Play me that way? You’re bad, babe
         G  
You double-faced entendre

[Chorus]
                 Dm                     G
Life goes on and on and on and on and on and
C
On and on and on
Dm                             G
On and on and on and on and on and
C
On and on and on
Dm                             G
On and on and on and on and on and
C
On and on and on
Dm                             G
On and on and on and on and on and
C  
On and on and on

[Verse 2]
Am                       G
Babe, you best believe it
        Em                   F
I'ma rip you up to pieces
          Am               C
I'm a lover, not a fighter
               G                              F
But I'll light this place on fire
  Am                G
I want it, I'm on it
         Em                            F
But, babe, at least I'm honest
         Am          C
I get tired of explainin'
                 G 
As these seasons keep on changin'

[Chorus]
                              Dm                      G
Life goes on and on and on and on and on and
C
On and on and on
Dm                             G
On and on and on and on and on and
C
On and on and on
Dm                             G
On and on and on and on and on and
C
On and on and on
Dm                              G
On and on and on and on and on and

On and on and on

[Refrain]
Dm                   G
Work all day, and then I wake up
C
Work all day, and then I wake up
Dm                   G
Work all day, and then I wake up
C
Work all day
Dm                   G
Work all day, and then I wake up
C
Work all day, and then I wake up
Dm                  G
Work all day, and then I wake up
C
Work all day

[Outro]
Bm F# Em D#
Bm F# Em

Baca juga: Chord Gitar You Belong With Me - Taylor Swift: If You Could See That Im The One Who Understands You

Cari chord gitar lagu lainnya

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Ika Nur Cahyani
Editor: Citra Agusta Putri Anastasia
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
lirik lagu Life Goes On
Life Goes On - Oliver Tree
Chord Gitar Life Goes On
Oliver Tree
Chord Life Goes On - Oliver Tree
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan