Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Life Goes On - Oliver Tree: Babe You Too Controllin'

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Life Goes On dari Oliver Tree dalam artikel berikut ini.

Life Goes On adalah lagu dari musisi, rapper, dan komedian Amerika bernama Oliver Tree Nickell.

Life Goes On merupakan single yang dirilis pada 2021 dalam album Ugly Is Beautiful: Shorter, Thicker & Uglier.

Berikut chord Life Goes On - Oliver Tree

[Intro]

Am G Em F

Am C G



[Verse 1]

Am G

Babe, you too controllin'

Em F

I’ma feed you to the wolves

Am C

When you get nasty, back at me

G F

But, baby, don't distract me

Am G

I'm a goner, I lost her

Em F

Like why the hell you wanna

Am C

Play me that way? You’re bad, babe

G

You double-faced entendre



[Chorus]

Dm G

Life goes on and on and on and on and on and

C

On and on and on

Dm G

On and on and on and on and on and

C

On and on and on

Dm G

On and on and on and on and on and

C

On and on and on

Dm G

On and on and on and on and on and

C

On and on and on



[Verse 2]

Am G

Babe, you best believe it

Em F

I'ma rip you up to pieces

Am C

I'm a lover, not a fighter

G F

But I'll light this place on fire

Am G

I want it, I'm on it

Em F

But, babe, at least I'm honest

Am C

I get tired of explainin'

G

As these seasons keep on changin'



[Chorus]

Dm G

Life goes on and on and on and on and on and

C

On and on and on

Dm G

On and on and on and on and on and

C

On and on and on

Dm G

On and on and on and on and on and

C

On and on and on

Dm G

On and on and on and on and on and

C

On and on and on



[Refrain]

Dm G

Work all day, and then I wake up

C

Work all day, and then I wake up

Dm G

Work all day, and then I wake up

C

Work all day

Dm G

Work all day, and then I wake up

C

Work all day, and then I wake up

Dm G

Work all day, and then I wake up

C

Work all day



[Outro]

Bm F# Em D#

Bm F# Em

