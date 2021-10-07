Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Just the Two of Us - Grover Washington Jr: We Can Make It If We Try

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Just the Two of Us yang dinyanyikan oleh Grover Washington Jr dan Bill Withers.

Lagu ini dirilis pertama kali pada tahun 1980.

Just the Two of Us menjadi lagu yang viral dan populer di TikTok dan telah disaksikan lebih dari 35 juta penonton di YouTube.

Selain itu, dikutip dari Tribunnews.com lagu ini pernah dianugerahi penghargaan Grammy kategori Best R&B Song tahun 1982.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Panah Asmara - Afgan, Kunci dari C: Sudah Katakan Cinta, Sudah Ku Bilang Sayang

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Janji Putih - Doddie, Viral di TikTok: Beta Janji Beta Jaga Ale untuk Selamanya

[Intro]

C B Em Dm G C B Em

[Verse 1]

C B Em

I see the crystal raindrops fall,

Dm G C

and the beauty of it all

B Em

Is when the sun comes shining through

C B Em

To make those rainbows in my mind,

Dm G C

When I think of you sometime,

B Em

And I want to spend some time with you.

[Chorus]

C B Em D#m Dm

Just the two of us, we can make it if we try,

G C B Em

Just the two of us, just the two of us

C B Em D#m Dm

Just the two of us, building castles in the sky,

G C B Em

Just the two of us, you and I

Ilustrasi Musik. (Pixabay.com)

Interlude/Intro

C B Em Dm G C B Em

[Verse 3]

C B Em Dm G C

I hear the crystal raindrops fall on the window down the hall

B Em

And it becomes the morning dew

C B Em Dm G C

And Darling, when the morning comes And I see the morning sun,

B Em

I want to be the one with you

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Dinda - Masdo: Kanda Setia Orangnya, Takkan Pernah Mendua

Baca juga: Chord Lagu Hargai Aku - Armada: Selalu Saja Kau Anggap Ku Lemah, Merasa Hebat dengan yang Kau Punya

[Chorus]

C B Em D#m Dm

Just the two of us, we can make it if we try,

G C B Em

Just the two of us, just the two of us

C B Em D#m Dm

Just the two of us, building big castles way on high,

G C B Em

Just the two of us, you and I

(Tribunnews.com)