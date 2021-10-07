Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Up and Up - Coldplay, dari Kunci G: We're Going to Get It Get It Together Right Now

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Up and Up - Coldplay, mulai dari kunci G: We're going to get it get it together right now.

Chord Gitar Up and Up - Coldplay, dari Kunci G: We're Going to Get It Get It Together Right Now
Billboard.com/Tim Saccenti
(Coldplay) - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Up and Up - Coldplay. 

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Up and Up milik Coldplay.

Coldplay mengunggah lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 16 Mei 2016.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Up and Up - Coldplay

Intro : G D Em C
        G D Em C

G
fixing up a car to drive in it again

D
searching for the water hoping for the rain

       Em         C
up and up..up and up..

G
down upon a canvas working meal to meal

D
waiting for a chance to pick your orange field

       Em         C
up and up..up and up..

G
see a pearl form a diamond in the rough

D
see a bird soaring high above the flood

               Em                  C
it's in your blood it's in your blood..

G
underneath the storm an umbrella is saying

D
sitting with the poison takes away the pain

       Em         C
up and up..up and up it’s saying..

[Reff:]

   G
we’re going to get it get it together right now

D
 going to get it get it together somehow

F
 going to get it get it together

      C
and flower wo oh oh..

   G
we’re going to get it get it together I know

D
 going to get it get it together and flow

F
 going to get it get it together

    C
and go..up and up and up

Music : G D Em C

G
lying in the gutter, aiming for the moon

D
trying to empty out the ocean with a spoon

       Em         C
up and up..up and up..

G
how come people suffer how come people part?

D
how come people struggle how come people

             Em                C
break your heart..break your heart..

 G
yes I want to grow yes I want to feel

 D
yes I want to know show me how to

        Em          C
heal it up..heal it up..oh

G
see the forest there in every seed

D
angels in the marble waiting to be freed

           Em              C
just need love..just need love..
when the going is rough, saying

[Reff:]

   G
we’re going to get it get it together right now

D
 going to get it get it together somehow

F
 going to get it get it together

      C
and flower wo oh oh..

   G
we’re going to get it get it together I know

D
 going to get it get it together and flow

F
 going to get it get it together

    C
and go..

             G               D
and you can say what is, or fight for it

 Em                  C
close your mind and take a risk

         G                  D
you can say it’s mine and clench your fist

   Em               C
or see each sunrise as a gift (as a gift)

Music : G D F C [4x]

[Reff:]

   G
we’re going to get it get it together right now

D
 going to get it get it together somehow

F
 going to get it get it together

      C
and flower wo oh oh..

   G
we’re going to get it get it together I know

D
 going to get it get it together and flow

F
 going to get it get it together

    C
and go..up and up and up

   G
we’re going to get it get it together right now

D
 going to get it get it together somehow

F
 going to get it get it together

      C
and flower wo oh oh..

   G
we’re going to get it get it together I know

D
 going to get it get it together and flow

F
 going to get it get it together

    C
and go..up and up and up

Music : G D F C [4x]
        G D Em C

G
fixing up a car to drive in it again

D                                         
when you’re in pain, when you think you’ve had

    Em  C
enough... don’t ever give up

G D Em C                G
        Don't ever give up

