Chord Gitar Up and Up - Coldplay, dari Kunci G: We’re Going to Get It Get It Together Right Now

(Coldplay) - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Up and Up - Coldplay.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Up and Up milik Coldplay.

Coldplay mengunggah lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 16 Mei 2016.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Janji Putih - Doddie, Viral di TikTok: Beta Janji Beta Jaga Ale untuk Selamanya

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Future Ghost - Weird Genius feat Violette Wautier: So Ill Hold You Extra Close

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Up and Up - Coldplay

Intro : G D Em C

G D Em C

G

fixing up a car to drive in it again

D

searching for the water hoping for the rain

Em C

up and up..up and up..

G

down upon a canvas working meal to meal

D

waiting for a chance to pick your orange field

Em C

up and up..up and up..

G

see a pearl form a diamond in the rough

D

see a bird soaring high above the flood

Em C

it's in your blood it's in your blood..

G

underneath the storm an umbrella is saying

D

sitting with the poison takes away the pain

Em C

up and up..up and up it’s saying..

[Reff:]

G

we’re going to get it get it together right now

D

going to get it get it together somehow

F

going to get it get it together

C

and flower wo oh oh..

G

we’re going to get it get it together I know

D

going to get it get it together and flow

F

going to get it get it together

C

and go..up and up and up

Music : G D Em C

G

lying in the gutter, aiming for the moon

D

trying to empty out the ocean with a spoon

Em C

up and up..up and up..

G

how come people suffer how come people part?

D

how come people struggle how come people

Em C

break your heart..break your heart..

G

yes I want to grow yes I want to feel

D

yes I want to know show me how to

Em C

heal it up..heal it up..oh

G

see the forest there in every seed

D

angels in the marble waiting to be freed

Em C

just need love..just need love..

when the going is rough, saying

[Reff:]

G

we’re going to get it get it together right now

D

going to get it get it together somehow

F

going to get it get it together

C

and flower wo oh oh..

G

we’re going to get it get it together I know

D

going to get it get it together and flow

F

going to get it get it together

C

and go..

G D

and you can say what is, or fight for it

Em C

close your mind and take a risk

G D

you can say it’s mine and clench your fist

Em C

or see each sunrise as a gift (as a gift)

Music : G D F C [4x]

[Reff:]

G

we’re going to get it get it together right now

D

going to get it get it together somehow

F

going to get it get it together

C

and flower wo oh oh..

G

we’re going to get it get it together I know

D

going to get it get it together and flow

F

going to get it get it together

C

and go..up and up and up

G

we’re going to get it get it together right now

D

going to get it get it together somehow

F

going to get it get it together

C

and flower wo oh oh..

G

we’re going to get it get it together I know

D

going to get it get it together and flow

F

going to get it get it together

C

and go..up and up and up

Music : G D F C [4x]

G D Em C

G

fixing up a car to drive in it again

D

when you’re in pain, when you think you’ve had

Em C

enough... don’t ever give up

G D Em C G

Don't ever give up

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Dinda - Masdo, Dinda Jangan Marah-marah Takut Nanti Lekas Tua

(Tribunnews.com)

Berita lain terkait Chord Gitar