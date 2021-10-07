Chord Gitar Up and Up - Coldplay, dari Kunci G: We’re Going to Get It Get It Together Right Now

Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Up and Up - Coldplay
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Up and Up - Coldplay.
Coldplay mengunggah lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 16 Mei 2016.
Coldplay mengunggah lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 16 Mei 2016.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Up and Up - Coldplay
Intro : G D Em C
G D Em C
G
fixing up a car to drive in it again
D
searching for the water hoping for the rain
Em C
up and up..up and up..
G
down upon a canvas working meal to meal
D
waiting for a chance to pick your orange field
Em C
up and up..up and up..
G
see a pearl form a diamond in the rough
D
see a bird soaring high above the flood
Em C
it's in your blood it's in your blood..
G
underneath the storm an umbrella is saying
D
sitting with the poison takes away the pain
Em C
up and up..up and up it’s saying..
[Reff:]
G
we’re going to get it get it together right now
D
going to get it get it together somehow
F
going to get it get it together
C
and flower wo oh oh..
G
we’re going to get it get it together I know
D
going to get it get it together and flow
F
going to get it get it together
C
and go..up and up and up
Music : G D Em C
G
lying in the gutter, aiming for the moon
D
trying to empty out the ocean with a spoon
Em C
up and up..up and up..
G
how come people suffer how come people part?
D
how come people struggle how come people
Em C
break your heart..break your heart..
G
yes I want to grow yes I want to feel
D
yes I want to know show me how to
Em C
heal it up..heal it up..oh
G
see the forest there in every seed
D
angels in the marble waiting to be freed
Em C
just need love..just need love..
when the going is rough, saying
[Reff:]
G
we’re going to get it get it together right now
D
going to get it get it together somehow
F
going to get it get it together
C
and flower wo oh oh..
G
we’re going to get it get it together I know
D
going to get it get it together and flow
F
going to get it get it together
C
and go..
G D
and you can say what is, or fight for it
Em C
close your mind and take a risk
G D
you can say it’s mine and clench your fist
Em C
or see each sunrise as a gift (as a gift)
Music : G D F C [4x]
[Reff:]
G
we’re going to get it get it together right now
D
going to get it get it together somehow
F
going to get it get it together
C
and flower wo oh oh..
G
we’re going to get it get it together I know
D
going to get it get it together and flow
F
going to get it get it together
C
and go..up and up and up
G
we’re going to get it get it together right now
D
going to get it get it together somehow
F
going to get it get it together
C
and flower wo oh oh..
G
we’re going to get it get it together I know
D
going to get it get it together and flow
F
going to get it get it together
C
and go..up and up and up
Music : G D F C [4x]
G D Em C
G
fixing up a car to drive in it again
D
when you’re in pain, when you think you’ve had
Em C
enough... don’t ever give up
G D Em C G
Don't ever give up
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Dinda - Masdo, Dinda Jangan Marah-marah Takut Nanti Lekas Tua
