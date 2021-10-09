Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Nothings Gonna Change My Love For You - George Benson, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

Lagu Nothings Gonna Change My Love For You dinyanyikan oleh George Benson.

Chord Gitar Nothings Gonna Change My Love For You - George Benson
Pixabay/Free-Photos
Ilustrasi Chord Gitar -Lagu Nothings Gonna Change My Love For You dinyanyikan oleh George Benson. Inilah kunci gitar dan lirik lagunya berikut ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Nothings Gonna Change My Love For You.

Lagu Nothings Gonna Change My Love For You dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh George Benson.

Lagu Nothings Gonna Change My Love For You pertama kali dirilis pada tahun 1985.

Lagu Nothings Gonna Change My Love For You kembali viral dan menjadi sound populer di TikTok.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Nothings Gonna Change My Love For You - George Benson:

Capo

1st fret

[Verse]

     C              G/B              Am

If I had to live my life without you near me

    Em/G              Fmaj7    C/E

The days would all be empty

    Dm                   G

The nights would seem so long

     C            G/B        Am

With you I see forever oh so clearly

  Em/G               Fmaj7        C/E

I might have been in love before

       Dm              F/G      (E  very briefly)

But it never felt this strong

    Fmaj7                C/E

Our dreams are young and we both know

        Bb               Fmaj7

They'll take us where we want to go

Dm7         C

Hold me now touch me now

F               F/G               G

I don't want to live without you

[Chorus]

C                         Fmaj7

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

    G                        E7

You ought to know by now how much I love you

Am              D

  One thing you can be sure of

F                    G

  I'll never ask for more than your love

C                         Fmaj7

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

    G                        E7

You ought to know by now how much I love you

Am                        D

  The world may change my whole life through but

F               F/G                C

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

[Verse]

C            G/B            Am

If the road ahead is not so easy

    Em/G               Fmaj7       C/E

Our love will lead the way for us

Dm             G

Like a guiding star

C                 G/B               Am

I'll be there for you if you should need me

Em/G              Fmaj7             C/E

You don't have to change a thing

  Dm                        F/G    (E  very briefly)

I love you just the way you are

   Fmaj7            C/E

So come with me and share the view

     Bb              Fmaj7

I'll help you see forever too

Dm7         C

Hold me now touch me now

F               F/G                  G

I don't want to live without you

[Chorus]

C                         Fmaj7

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

    G                        E7

You ought to know by now how much I love you

Am              D

  One thing you can be sure of

F                    G

  I'll never ask for more than your love

C                         Fmaj7

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

    G                        E7

You ought to know by now how much I love you

Am                        D

  The world may change my whole life through but

F               Ab

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

[Chorus]

Db                        Gbmaj7

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

    Ab                       F7

You ought to know by now how much I love you

Bbm             Eb7

  One thing you can be sure of

Gb                   Ab

  I'll never ask for more than your love

[Interlude]

E     A    B       G#

C#m   F#m  G#sus4  G#7

[Chorus]

Db                        Gbmaj7

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

    Ab                        F7

You ought to know by know how much I love you

Bbm                       Eb7

  The world may change my whole life through but

Gb              Ab7

Nothing’s gonna change my love for you

Db                        Gbmaj7

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

    Ab                       F7

You ought to know by now how much I love you

Bbm             Eb7

  One thing you can be sure of

Gb                   Ab

  I'll never ask for more than your love

Db                        Gbmaj7

Nothing's gonna change my love for you

    Ab                        F7

You ought to know by know how much I love you

Bbm                       Eb7

  The world may change my whole life through but

Gb              Ab7                Db

Nothing’s gonna change my love for you.

