Chord Gitar You're Gonna Live Forever in Me - John Mayer: Parts of Me Were Made by You

Simak chord gitar lagu You're Gonna Live Forever in Me - John Mayer, lengkap dengan lirik: Parts of Me Were Made by You, viral di TikTok.

Chord Gitar You're Gonna Live Forever in Me - John Mayer: Parts of Me Were Made by You
Instagram @johnmayer
John Mayer ke Jakarta, berikut daftar 8 konser musisi tunggal di Indonesia pada tahun 2019. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu You're Gonna Live Forever in Me yang dipopulerkan oleh John Mayer, lengkap dengan liriknya.

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2017 di album bertajuk The Search for Everything: Wave One.

Meski sudah lama rilis, You're Gonna Live Forever in Me kembali muncul dan viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Bahkan, lagu ini masuk ke dalam daftar Top 50 Songs di platform musik Spotify Indonesia.

Chord Gitar You're Gonna Live Forever in Me - John Mayer:

[Intro] [Whistle]
G Gmaj7 G7 G6 C Csus2 Cm7 Cm7
Em A
C G
Am7 D7

[Verse 1]
    G   G/F#                         G7  G/E
A great big bang and dinosaurs
  C                    Cm7
Fiery raining meteors
     Em                     A
It all ends unfortunately

[Chorus]
          C                                       G
But you're gonna live forever in me
               Am  Am7                       D D7
I'll guarantee,        just wait and see

[Verse 2]
     G    G/F#        G7           G/E
Parts of me were made by you
          C                         Cm7
And planets keep their distance too
             Em                               A
The moon's got a grip on the sea

[Chorus]
          C                                        G
And you're gonna live forever in me
         Am Am7                 D    D7
I guarantee, it's your destiny

[Verse 3]
   G     G/F#     G7     G/E
Life is full of sweet mistakes
          C                        Cm7
And love's an honest one to make
      Em                                A
Time leaves no fruit on the tree

[Chorus]
           C                                     G
And you're gonna live forever in me
          Am Am7                           D  D7
I guarantee,      it's just meant to be

[Instrumental]
G Gmaj7 G7 G6 C Csus2 Cm7 Cm7
Em A
C G
Am7 D7

[Verse 4]
           G             G/F#        G7      G/E
And when the pastor asks the pews
            C                      Cdim7
From reasons he can't marry you
    Em                               A
I'll keep my word and my seat

[Chorus 1]
          C                                       G
But you're gonna live forever in me
            Am Am7                     D    D7
I'll guarantee,     just wait and see

[Outro] [Whistle]
D D7
D D7
D D7

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Shella Latifa A
Editor: bunga pradipta p
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
