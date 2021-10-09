Chord Gitar You're Gonna Live Forever in Me - John Mayer: Parts of Me Were Made by You

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu You're Gonna Live Forever in Me yang dipopulerkan oleh John Mayer, lengkap dengan liriknya.

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2017 di album bertajuk The Search for Everything: Wave One.

Meski sudah lama rilis, You're Gonna Live Forever in Me kembali muncul dan viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Bahkan, lagu ini masuk ke dalam daftar Top 50 Songs di platform musik Spotify Indonesia.

Chord Gitar You're Gonna Live Forever in Me - John Mayer:

[Intro] [Whistle]

G Gmaj7 G7 G6 C Csus2 Cm7 Cm7

Em A

C G

Am7 D7

[Verse 1]

G G/F# G7 G/E

A great big bang and dinosaurs

C Cm7

Fiery raining meteors

Em A

It all ends unfortunately

[Chorus]

C G

But you're gonna live forever in me

Am Am7 D D7

I'll guarantee, just wait and see

[Verse 2]

G G/F# G7 G/E

Parts of me were made by you

C Cm7

And planets keep their distance too

Em A

The moon's got a grip on the sea

[Chorus]

C G

And you're gonna live forever in me

Am Am7 D D7

I guarantee, it's your destiny

[Verse 3]

G G/F# G7 G/E

Life is full of sweet mistakes

C Cm7

And love's an honest one to make

Em A

Time leaves no fruit on the tree

[Chorus]

C G

And you're gonna live forever in me

Am Am7 D D7

I guarantee, it's just meant to be

[Instrumental]

G Gmaj7 G7 G6 C Csus2 Cm7 Cm7

Em A

C G

Am7 D7

[Verse 4]

G G/F# G7 G/E

And when the pastor asks the pews

C Cdim7

From reasons he can't marry you

Em A

I'll keep my word and my seat

[Chorus 1]

C G

But you're gonna live forever in me

Am Am7 D D7

I'll guarantee, just wait and see

[Outro] [Whistle]

D D7

D D7

D D7

(Tribunnews.com)