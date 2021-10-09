Chord Gitar You're Gonna Live Forever in Me - John Mayer: Parts of Me Were Made by You

Chord Gitar
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu You're Gonna Live Forever in Me yang dipopulerkan oleh John Mayer, lengkap dengan liriknya.
Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2017 di album bertajuk The Search for Everything: Wave One.
Meski sudah lama rilis, You're Gonna Live Forever in Me kembali muncul dan viral di aplikasi TikTok.
Bahkan, lagu ini masuk ke dalam daftar Top 50 Songs di platform musik Spotify Indonesia.
Chord Gitar You're Gonna Live Forever in Me - John Mayer:
[Intro] [Whistle]
G Gmaj7 G7 G6 C Csus2 Cm7 Cm7
Em A
C G
Am7 D7
[Verse 1]
G G/F# G7 G/E
A great big bang and dinosaurs
C Cm7
Fiery raining meteors
Em A
It all ends unfortunately
[Chorus]
C G
But you're gonna live forever in me
Am Am7 D D7
I'll guarantee, just wait and see
[Verse 2]
G G/F# G7 G/E
Parts of me were made by you
C Cm7
And planets keep their distance too
Em A
The moon's got a grip on the sea
[Chorus]
C G
And you're gonna live forever in me
Am Am7 D D7
I guarantee, it's your destiny
[Verse 3]
G G/F# G7 G/E
Life is full of sweet mistakes
C Cm7
And love's an honest one to make
Em A
Time leaves no fruit on the tree
[Chorus]
C G
And you're gonna live forever in me
Am Am7 D D7
I guarantee, it's just meant to be
[Instrumental]
G Gmaj7 G7 G6 C Csus2 Cm7 Cm7
Em A
C G
Am7 D7
[Verse 4]
G G/F# G7 G/E
And when the pastor asks the pews
C Cdim7
From reasons he can't marry you
Em A
I'll keep my word and my seat
[Chorus 1]
C G
But you're gonna live forever in me
Am Am7 D D7
I'll guarantee, just wait and see
[Outro] [Whistle]
D D7
D D7
D D7
