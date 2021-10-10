Chord Gitar dan Lirik Imagine - John Lennon: You May Say I'm a Dreamer but I'm Not The Only One

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Imagine yang dinyanyikan oleh John Lennon.

Lagu ini dirilis pada 1971, silam.

Imagine bergenre soft rock dan pop dan ditulis oleh John Lennon dan Yoko Ono.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar My Univers - Coldplay feat BTS, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Youre Gonna Live Forever in Me - John Mayer: Parts of Me Were Made by You

Gitar akustik milik pentolan band The Beatles, John Lennon (CNN)

Chord gitar lagu Imagine - John Lennon:

[Intro]

C Em/C F

C Em/C F

[Verse 1]

C Em/C F

Imagine there's no Heaven

C Em/C F

It's easy if you try

C Em/C F

No hell below us

C Em/C F

Above us only sky

[Chorus]

F Am Dm F

Imagine all the people

G C G C

Living for today

[Verse 2]

C Em/C F

Imagine there's no countries

C Em/C F

It isn't hard to do

C Em/C F

Nothing to kill or die for

C Em/C F

And no religion too

F Am Dm F

Imagine all the people

G C G ( C = X32013 )

Living life in peace

[Bridge]

F G C E E7

You may say I'm a dreamer

F G C E E7

But I'm not the only one

F G C E E7

I hope someday you'll join us

F G C

And the world will be as one

[Verse 3]

C Em/C F

Imagine no possessions

C Em/C F

I wonder if you can

C Em/C F

No need for greed or hunger

C Em/C F

A brotherhood of man

[Chorus]

F Am Dm F

Imagine all the people

G C G ( C = X32013 )

Sharing all the world

[Outro]

F G C E E7

You may say I'm a dreamer

F G C E E7

But I'm not the only one

F G C E E7

I hope someday you'll join us

F G C

And the world will be as one

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Its Only Me - Kaleb J, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagunya

(Tribunnews.com)