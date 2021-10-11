Breaking News:

Chord Gitar I Don't Love You - My Chemical Romance, Kunci C: I Don't Love You Like I Did Yesterday

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Don't Love You - My Chemical Romance, mulai dari kunci C: I don't love you like I did yesterday.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar I Don't Love You - My Chemical Romance, Kunci C: I Don't Love You Like I Did Yesterday
Pixabay/Free-Photos
Ilustrasi Chord Gitar- Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Don't Love You - My Chemical Romance, mulai dari kunci C: I don't love you like I did yesterday. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Don't Love You - My Chemical Romance.

Lagu ini pertama kali rilis pada 3 April 2007.

My Chemical Romance mengunggah video klip lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 27 Oktober 2009.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar I Don't Love You - My Chemical Romance

Intro :

C..G
        C..G

C         G/B
turn away

         G             Am
if you could get me a drink

                    Fm
of water 'cause my lips are chapped and faded

        C          G/B
call my aunt marie

         G              Am
help her gather all my things

               Fm
and bury me in all my favorite colors

   F              D/F#       G
my sisters and my brothers still

  E/G#      Am
I will not kiss you

Fm          Dm              G
'cause the hardest part of this
            C
is leavin' you..

     C        G/B
now turn away

            G            Am
'cause I'm awful just to see

                       Fm
'cause all my hair's abandoned all my body

      C     G/B
oh my agony

          G            Am
know that I will never marry

               Fm
baby, I'm just soggy from the chemo

    F                 D/F#    G
but countin' down the days to go

   E/G#          Am
it just ain't livin'

             Fm
and I just hope you know

Reff:

        C
  that if you say

      Caug
  goodbye today

      Am             Am-G-F-Em
  I'd ask you to be true

             Dm               G
  'cause the hardest part of this

              Am Am/G# Am/G Am/F#
  is leavin' you

            Dm              G
  'cause the hardest part of this

           C
  is leavin' you..

(Tribunnews.com)

