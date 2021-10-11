Chord Gitar I Don't Love You - My Chemical Romance, Kunci C: I Don't Love You Like I Did Yesterday

Ilustrasi Chord Gitar- Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Don't Love You - My Chemical Romance, mulai dari kunci C: I don't love you like I did yesterday.

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Don't Love You - My Chemical Romance.

Lagu ini pertama kali rilis pada 3 April 2007.

My Chemical Romance mengunggah video klip lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 27 Oktober 2009.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.

Chord Gitar I Don't Love You - My Chemical Romance

Intro :

C..G

C..G

C G/B

turn away

G Am

if you could get me a drink

Fm

of water 'cause my lips are chapped and faded

C G/B

call my aunt marie

G Am

help her gather all my things

Fm

and bury me in all my favorite colors

F D/F# G

my sisters and my brothers still

E/G# Am

I will not kiss you

Fm Dm G

'cause the hardest part of this

C

is leavin' you..

C G/B

now turn away

G Am

'cause I'm awful just to see

Fm

'cause all my hair's abandoned all my body

C G/B

oh my agony

G Am

know that I will never marry

Fm

baby, I'm just soggy from the chemo

F D/F# G

but countin' down the days to go

E/G# Am

it just ain't livin'

Fm

and I just hope you know

Reff:

C

that if you say

Caug

goodbye today

Am Am-G-F-Em

I'd ask you to be true

Dm G

'cause the hardest part of this

Am Am/G# Am/G Am/F#

is leavin' you

Dm G

'cause the hardest part of this

C

is leavin' you..

