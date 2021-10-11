Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar I Don't Love You - My Chemical Romance, Kunci C: I Don't Love You Like I Did Yesterday
Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Don't Love You - My Chemical Romance, mulai dari kunci C: I don't love you like I did yesterday.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu I Don't Love You - My Chemical Romance.
Lagu ini pertama kali rilis pada 3 April 2007.
My Chemical Romance mengunggah video klip lagu ini di kanal YouTube-nya pada 27 Oktober 2009.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitar berikut ini.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Welcome to My Life - Simple Plan, Kunci dari C: Do You Ever Feel Like Breaking Down
Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Pesan Terakhir - Lyodra: Genggam Tanganku Sayang
Chord Gitar I Don't Love You - My Chemical Romance
Intro :
C..G
C..G
C G/B
turn away
G Am
if you could get me a drink
Fm
of water 'cause my lips are chapped and faded
C G/B
call my aunt marie
G Am
help her gather all my things
Fm
and bury me in all my favorite colors
F D/F# G
my sisters and my brothers still
E/G# Am
I will not kiss you
Fm Dm G
'cause the hardest part of this
C
is leavin' you..
C G/B
now turn away
G Am
'cause I'm awful just to see
Fm
'cause all my hair's abandoned all my body
C G/B
oh my agony
G Am
know that I will never marry
Fm
baby, I'm just soggy from the chemo
F D/F# G
but countin' down the days to go
E/G# Am
it just ain't livin'
Fm
and I just hope you know
Reff:
C
that if you say
Caug
goodbye today
Am Am-G-F-Em
I'd ask you to be true
Dm G
'cause the hardest part of this
Am Am/G# Am/G Am/F#
is leavin' you
Dm G
'cause the hardest part of this
C
is leavin' you..
Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Kemarin - Seventeen, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Teman Hidup - Judika, dari Kunci C: Sampai Kau yang Kutunggu jadi Teman Hidupku
Tonton juga video klip I Don't Love You - My Chemical Romance berikut ini.
(Tribunnews.com)
Berita lain terkait Chord Gitar