Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Reckless - Madison Beer: I Guess My Friends Were Right

Musik video Reckless - Madison Beer ditonton 22 ribu kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 732 ribu.

YouTube
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik Reckless dari Madison Beer. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Reckless - Madison Beer dalam artikel ini.

Madison Beer merupakan penyanyi asal Amerika.

Madison Beer telah merilis lagu tersebut 3 bulan lalu, di Akun YouTubenya.

Belakangan ini, lagu Reckless viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik Reckless - Madison Beer:

Intro
Dm7 G7 Cmaj7 F
Dm7 G7 Cmaj7

Verse 1

C

Hey

                        Cmaj7

This is a story I hate

                                             C7

And tellin' it might make me break

                    F           G/B

But I'll tell it anyway

                      C

This chapter's about

                                                 Cmaj7

How you said there was nobody else

                                                   C7

Then you got up and went to her house

                                      F   G/B

You guys always left me out

Pre-Chorus

   Cmaj7

I still have the letter you wrote when you told me

       G/B                                                            Dm7

That I was the only girl you'd ever want in your life

                                      Fm

I guess my friends were right

Chorus

                       Dm7                        G7

Each day goes by and each night, I cry

                 Cmaj7                        F

Somebody saw you with her last night

                             Dm7                               G7

You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"

                              Cmaj7                          C7

You might love her now, but you loved me first

                          Dm7                          G7

Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are

             Cmaj7     G/B     Am

Oh, you swore on every star

                       Dm7   G7                      Cmaj7

How could you be so reckless with my heart?

Verse 2

                            C

You check in and out

                                Cmaj7

Of my heart like a hotel

                                             C7

And she must be perfect, oh well

                                  F    G/B

I hope you both go to hell

Pre-Chorus

   Cmaj7

I still have the letter you wrote when you told me

        G/B                                                           Dm7

That I was the only girl you'd ever want in your life

                                     Fm

I guess my friends were right

Chorus

                      Dm7                         G7

Each day goes by and each night, I cry

                 Cmaj7                        F

Somebody saw you with her last night

                            Dm7                                G7

You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"

                              Cmaj7                           C7

You might love her now, but you loved me first

                          Dm7                          G7

Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are

             Cmaj7     G/B    Am

Oh, you swore on every star

                       Dm7   G7                      Cmaj7 C7

How could you be so reckless with my heart? (Heart)

Post-Chorus

                       Dm7   G7

How could you be so reckless?

                        Cmaj7 G/B Am

How could you be        so   reckless?

                       Dm7   G7                                  Cmaj7

How could you be so reckless with someone's heart?

Outro

C

Hey

                        Cmaj7

This is a story I hate

                                            C7

But I told it to cope with the pain

                                   F

I'm so sorry if you can relate

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: bunga pradipta p
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
