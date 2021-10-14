Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Reckless - Madison Beer: I Guess My Friends Were Right

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Reckless - Madison Beer dalam artikel ini.

Madison Beer merupakan penyanyi asal Amerika.

Madison Beer telah merilis lagu tersebut 3 bulan lalu, di Akun YouTubenya.

Belakangan ini, lagu Reckless viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Musik video Reckless - Madison Beer ditonton 22 ribu kali dan mendapatkan like sejumlah 732 ribu.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik Reckless - Madison Beer:

Intro

Dm7 G7 Cmaj7 F

Dm7 G7 Cmaj7

Verse 1

C

Hey

Cmaj7

This is a story I hate

C7

And tellin' it might make me break

F G/B

But I'll tell it anyway

C

This chapter's about

Cmaj7

How you said there was nobody else

C7

Then you got up and went to her house

F G/B

You guys always left me out

Pre-Chorus

Cmaj7

I still have the letter you wrote when you told me

G/B Dm7

That I was the only girl you'd ever want in your life

Fm

I guess my friends were right

Chorus

Dm7 G7

Each day goes by and each night, I cry

Cmaj7 F

Somebody saw you with her last night

Dm7 G7

You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"

Cmaj7 C7

You might love her now, but you loved me first

Dm7 G7

Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are

Cmaj7 G/B Am

Oh, you swore on every star

Dm7 G7 Cmaj7

How could you be so reckless with my heart?

Verse 2

C

You check in and out

Cmaj7

Of my heart like a hotel

C7

And she must be perfect, oh well

F G/B

I hope you both go to hell

Pre-Chorus

Cmaj7

I still have the letter you wrote when you told me

G/B Dm7

That I was the only girl you'd ever want in your life

Fm

I guess my friends were right

Chorus

Dm7 G7

Each day goes by and each night, I cry

Cmaj7 F

Somebody saw you with her last night

Dm7 G7

You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"

Cmaj7 C7

You might love her now, but you loved me first

Dm7 G7

Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are

Cmaj7 G/B Am

Oh, you swore on every star

Dm7 G7 Cmaj7 C7

How could you be so reckless with my heart? (Heart)

Post-Chorus

Dm7 G7

How could you be so reckless?

Cmaj7 G/B Am

How could you be so reckless?

Dm7 G7 Cmaj7

How could you be so reckless with someone's heart?

Outro

C

Hey

Cmaj7

This is a story I hate

C7

But I told it to cope with the pain

F

I'm so sorry if you can relate

(Tribunnews.com)