Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu True Love - P!nk feat Lily Allen yang Viral di TikTok

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu True Love dari P!nk feat Lily Allen dalam artikel ini.

Lagu True Love dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Amerika Serikat P!nk.

Dalam lagu ini, ia berkolaborasi dengan penyanyi Lily Allen.

True Love pertama kali dirilis pada 2012.

Hampir 10 tahun berlalu, True Love kembali viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Lagu ini viral lantaran liriknya yang relate dengan kehidupan saat ini.

Berikut ini lirik dan chord gitar lagu True Love - P!nk feat Lily Allen:

[Intro]

G D Am C x2

[Verse]

G D Am C G

Sometimes I hate every single stupid word you say,

D Am C

Sometimes I wanna slap you in your whole face, Whoa oh oh

G D

There's no one quite like you,

Am C

You push all my buttons down,

G D Am C

I know life would suck, without you. Whoa oh oh

[Pre-Chorus]

G D

At the same time I wanna hug you,

Am C

I wanna wrap my hands around your neck.

G D

You're an ******* but I love you,

Am C G

And you make me so mad I ask myself

D Am

Why I'm still here, or where could I go?

C G

You're the only love I've ever known,

D Am N.C.

But I hate you, I really hate you,

So much I think it must be...

[Chorus]

G D Am C

True love true love

G D

It must be true love

Am C

Nothing else would break my heart like

G D Am C

True love, true love,

G D

It must be true love

Am C

No one else will break my heart like you

G D Am C

Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh

G D Am -once

Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh

[Verse]

G D Am C

Just once try to wrap your little brain around my feelings

G D Am C

Just once please try no to be so mean, whoa oh oh

G D Am C

Repeat after me now, R-O-M-A-N-C-EE

G D Am

Come on I'll say it slowly (Romance)

C

You can do it babe

[Pre-Chorus]

G D

At the same time I wanna hug you,

Am C

I wanna wrap my hands around your neck.

G D

You're an ******* but I love you,

Am C G

And you make me so mad I ask myself

D Am

Why I'm still here, or where could I go?

C G

You're the only love I've ever known,

D Am N.C.

But I hate you, I really hate you,

So much I think it must be...

[Chorus]

G D Am C

True love true love

G D

It must be true love

Am C

Nothing else would break my heart like

G D Am C

True love, true love,

G D

It must be true love

Am C

No one else will break my heart like you

G D Am C

Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh, whoa oh oh oh oh

G D Am -once

Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh

G D Am

I think it must be love (I love you)

C G D Am -once

I think it must be love (I love you)

[Bridge]

G D Am C

Why do you rub me up the wrong way

G D Am C

Why do you say the things that you say

G D Am C

Sometimes I wonder how we ever came to be

G D Am -once

But without you I'm incom-plete (I think it must be)

[Chorus]

G D Am C

True love (it must be) true love

G D

(I think it must be) true love (it must be)

Am C

Nothing else will break my heart like

G D Am C

True love, (it must be) true love,

G D

(I think) It must be true love, and

Am C

No one else can break my heart like you

G D Am C

Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh, whoa oh oh oh oh

G D Am

Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh,

C

(No one else can break my heart like you)

G D Am C

Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh, whoa oh oh oh oh

G D Am

Whoa oh oh oh, oh oh oh oh oh,

C G D Am C G

No one else can break my heart like you

(Tribunnews.com)