Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Butter - BTS, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan chord gitar lagu Butter dari BTS dalam artikel ini.

Lagu Butter pertama kali dirilis BTS pada 21 Mei 2021.

Video klip lagu Butter diunggah pada akun YouTube HYBE LABELS.

Berikut ini lirik dan chord lagu Butter - BTS:

[Intro]

G A C

[Verse 1: Jungkook, V]

G

Smooth like butter

A C

Like a criminal undercover

G

Gon' pop like trouble

A C

Breakin' into your heart like that (Ooh)

G

Cool shade stunner

A C

Yeah, I owe it all to my mother

G

Hot like summer

A C

Yeah, I'm makin' you sweat like that

Break it down

[Pre-Chorus: Jin, RM]

G

Oh, when I look in the mirror

A C

I'll melt your heart into two

G A

I got that superstar glow so (Ooh)

C

Do the boogie like

[Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin, V]

C D G

Side step, right, left to my beat (Heartbeat)

C D G

High like the moon, rock with me, baby

C D

Know that I got that heat

G

Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap

C D G

Side step, right, left to my beat (Heartbeat)

Get it, let it roll

[Verse 2: Jungkook, V, Jin]

G

Smooth like butter

A C

Pull you in like no other

G

Don't need no Usher

A C

To remind me you got it bad

G

Ain't no other

A C

That can sweep you up like a robber

G

Straight up, I got ya

A C

Makin' you fall like that

Break it down

[Pre-Chorus: Jimin, RM]

G

Oh, when I look in the mirror

A C

I'll melt your heart into two

G A

I got that superstar glow so (Ooh)

C

Do the boogie like

