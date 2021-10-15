Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Easy On Me - Adele, There Ain't No Gold in This River

Breaking News:

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Easy On Me - Adele

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Easy On Me - Adele

Tangkapan Layar YouTube Adele
Adele resmi merilis singel terbarunya berjudul Easy On Me pada Jumat (15/10/2021). 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut lirik lagu dan chord gitar Easy On Me dari Adele.

Chord gitar Easy On Me - Adele

[Verse 1]
                     C                      Am7
There ain't no gold in this river
                         Em                                       Fmaj7
That I've been washing my hands in forever
              G       C                              Am7
I know there is hope in these waters
                    Em
But I can't bring myself to swim
        Fmaj7
When I am drowning in the silence
                    Fmaj7
Baby, let me in

[Chorus]
      C    Am7 G
Go easy...    on me, baby
Em       Fmaj7
I was still a child
  C       Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C  Am7      G
Feel the world around me
Em          Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
  C        Fmaj7
What I chose to do
          C               Am7  Em  Fmaj7
So go easy on me

[Verse 2]
  G                    C
There aren't no room
                          Am7
For things to change
                          Em
When we are both so deeply
                 Fmaj7
Stuck in our ways
  G                C
You can't deny
               Am7
How hard I tried
                 Em
I changed who I was
                 Fmaj7
To put you both first
                       Fmaj7
But now I give up

[Chorus]
      C   Am7  G
Go easy...     on me, baby
Em      Fmaj7
I was still a child
   C      Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C   Am7    G
Feel the world around me
Em          Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
C          Fmaj7
What I chose to do
        C     Am7  Em         Fmaj7
So go easy            on me

[Bridge]
C                            Am7
I had good intentions
                      Em
And the highest hopes
                              Fmaj7
But I knows it now
                                           Fmaj7
It probably doesn't even show

[Outro]
G   C    Am7    G
Go easy           on me, baby
Em     Fmaj7
I was still a child
 C         Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C   Am7     G
Feel the world around me
Em          Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
 C          Fmaj7
What I chose to do
             C               Am7 Em Fmaj7
So go easy on me

Penulis: Arif Fajar Nasucha
Editor: bunga pradipta p
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
