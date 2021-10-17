Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Animals - Maroon 5: Baby I'm Preying on You Tonight

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Animals dari Maroon 5 dalam artikel berikut ini.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Animals - Maroon 5: Baby I'm Preying on You Tonight
Maroon 5
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Animals dari Maroon 5 dalam artikel berikut ini. 

Animals dirilis band pop rock Amerika Maroon 5 pada 25 Agustus 2014.

Animals dirilis band pop rock Amerika Maroon 5 pada 25 Agustus 2014.

Lagu ini merupakan single kedua dari album kelima mereka, V (2014).

Berikut Animals - Maroon 5:

[Chorus]
                 Em
Baby I’m preying on you tonight
                  D
Hunt you down, eat you alive
               C
Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals
                     Em
Maybe you think that you can hide
          D
I can smell your scent for miles
               C
Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals
       Em
Baby I'm

[Verse]
                                                  D
So what you trying to do to me
                                                                C
It's like we can't stop, we're enemies
                                                                   Em
But we get along when I'm inside you, eh
                                                           D
You're like a drug that's killing me
                                    C
I cut you out entirely

But I get so high when I'm inside you

[Pre-Chorus]
                                   Em
Yeah you can start over
Em
You can run free
                         D
You can find other fish in the sea
                       C
You can pretend it’s meant to be

But you can’t stay away from me
                  Em
I can still hear you making that sound
                  D
Taking me down rolling on the ground
                        C
You can pretend that it was me, but no, oh

[Chorus]
                 Em
Baby I’m preying on you tonight
                   D
Hunt you down, eat you alive
                C
Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals
                     Em
Maybe you think that you that can hide
          D
I can smell your scent for miles
               C
Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals
        Em
Baby I'm

[Verse]
                                     D
So if I run, it's not enough
                                                           C
You're still in my head, forever stuck

So you can do, what you wanna do
Em                                             D
I love your lies, I'll eat 'em up
                                             C
But don't deny the animal

That comes alive when I'm inside you

[Pre-Chorus]
                                   Em
Yeah you can start over
Em
You can run free
                          D
You can find other fish in the sea
                        C
You can pretend it’s meant to be

But you can’t stay away from me
                 Em
I can still hear you making that sound
                     D
Taking me down rolling on the ground
                      C
You can pretend that it was me, but no

[Chorus]
                   Em
Baby I’m preying on you tonight
                   D
Hunt you down, eat you alive
                  C
Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals
                      Em
Maybe you think that you can hide
           D
I can smell your scent for miles
                 C
Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals
        Em
Baby I'm

[Post-Chorus]
                         D
Don’t tell no lie, lie lie lie
                             C
You can’t deny, ny ny ny
C
The beast inside, side side side
C
Yeah yeah yeah
Em                      D
No girl don't lie, lie lie le
D
You can't deny, ny ny ny
C
The beast inside, side side side
          C
Yeah yeah yeah

[Bridge]
                Em
Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals
       Em
Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals

[Chorus]
                 Em
Baby I’m preying on you tonight
                  D
Hunt you down, eat you alive
                C
Just like animals, animals, like animals-miles
                     Em
Maybe you think that you can hide
        D
I can smell your scent for miles
               C
Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals
         Em
Baby I'm

[Post-Chorus]
                           D
Don’t tell no lie
                          C
You can’t deny
            C
The beast inside
C
Yeah yeah yeah
Em                    D
No girl don't lie
D
You can't deny
C
The beast inside
   C
Yeah yeah yeah

Penulis: Ika Nur Cahyani
Editor: bunga pradipta p
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
