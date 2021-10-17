Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Animals - Maroon 5: Baby I’m Preying on You Tonight

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Animals dari Maroon 5 dalam artikel berikut ini.

Animals dirilis band pop rock Amerika Maroon 5 pada 25 Agustus 2014.

Lagu ini merupakan single kedua dari album kelima mereka, V (2014).

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Assalamu Alayka - Maher Zain: Assalamu Alayka Ya, Ya Rasulullah

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Dinda - Masdo, Viral TikTok: Dinda Jangan Marah-marah, Nanti Lekas Tua

Berikut Animals - Maroon 5:

[Chorus]

Em

Baby I’m preying on you tonight

D

Hunt you down, eat you alive

C

Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals

Em

Maybe you think that you can hide

D

I can smell your scent for miles

C

Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals

Em

Baby I'm



[Verse]

D

So what you trying to do to me

C

It's like we can't stop, we're enemies

Em

But we get along when I'm inside you, eh

D

You're like a drug that's killing me

C

I cut you out entirely



But I get so high when I'm inside you



[Pre-Chorus]

Em

Yeah you can start over

Em

You can run free

D

You can find other fish in the sea

C

You can pretend it’s meant to be



But you can’t stay away from me

Em

I can still hear you making that sound

D

Taking me down rolling on the ground

C

You can pretend that it was me, but no, oh



[Chorus]

Em

Baby I’m preying on you tonight

D

Hunt you down, eat you alive

C

Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals

Em

Maybe you think that you that can hide

D

I can smell your scent for miles

C

Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals

Em

Baby I'm



[Verse]

D

So if I run, it's not enough

C

You're still in my head, forever stuck



So you can do, what you wanna do

Em D

I love your lies, I'll eat 'em up

C

But don't deny the animal



That comes alive when I'm inside you



[Pre-Chorus]

Em

Yeah you can start over

Em

You can run free

D

You can find other fish in the sea

C

You can pretend it’s meant to be



But you can’t stay away from me

Em

I can still hear you making that sound

D

Taking me down rolling on the ground

C

You can pretend that it was me, but no



[Chorus]

Em

Baby I’m preying on you tonight

D

Hunt you down, eat you alive

C

Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals

Em

Maybe you think that you can hide

D

I can smell your scent for miles

C

Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals

Em

Baby I'm



[Post-Chorus]

D

Don’t tell no lie, lie lie lie

C

You can’t deny, ny ny ny

C

The beast inside, side side side

C

Yeah yeah yeah

Em D

No girl don't lie, lie lie le

D

You can't deny, ny ny ny

C

The beast inside, side side side

C

Yeah yeah yeah



[Bridge]

Em

Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals

Em

Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals



[Chorus]

Em

Baby I’m preying on you tonight

D

Hunt you down, eat you alive

C

Just like animals, animals, like animals-miles

Em

Maybe you think that you can hide

D

I can smell your scent for miles

C

Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals

Em

Baby I'm



[Post-Chorus]

D

Don’t tell no lie

C

You can’t deny

C

The beast inside

C

Yeah yeah yeah

Em D

No girl don't lie

D

You can't deny

C

The beast inside

C

Yeah yeah yeah

(Tribunnews.com)