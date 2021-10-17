Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Animals - Maroon 5: Baby I’m Preying on You Tonight
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Animals dari Maroon 5 dalam artikel berikut ini.
Animals dirilis band pop rock Amerika Maroon 5 pada 25 Agustus 2014.
Lagu ini merupakan single kedua dari album kelima mereka, V (2014).
[Chorus]
Em
Baby I’m preying on you tonight
D
Hunt you down, eat you alive
C
Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals
Em
Maybe you think that you can hide
D
I can smell your scent for miles
C
Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals
Em
Baby I'm
[Verse]
D
So what you trying to do to me
C
It's like we can't stop, we're enemies
Em
But we get along when I'm inside you, eh
D
You're like a drug that's killing me
C
I cut you out entirely
But I get so high when I'm inside you
[Pre-Chorus]
Em
Yeah you can start over
Em
You can run free
D
You can find other fish in the sea
C
You can pretend it’s meant to be
But you can’t stay away from me
Em
I can still hear you making that sound
D
Taking me down rolling on the ground
C
You can pretend that it was me, but no, oh
[Chorus]
Em
Baby I’m preying on you tonight
D
Hunt you down, eat you alive
C
Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals
Em
Maybe you think that you that can hide
D
I can smell your scent for miles
C
Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals
Em
Baby I'm
[Verse]
D
So if I run, it's not enough
C
You're still in my head, forever stuck
So you can do, what you wanna do
Em D
I love your lies, I'll eat 'em up
C
But don't deny the animal
That comes alive when I'm inside you
[Pre-Chorus]
Em
Yeah you can start over
Em
You can run free
D
You can find other fish in the sea
C
You can pretend it’s meant to be
But you can’t stay away from me
Em
I can still hear you making that sound
D
Taking me down rolling on the ground
C
You can pretend that it was me, but no
[Chorus]
Em
Baby I’m preying on you tonight
D
Hunt you down, eat you alive
C
Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals
Em
Maybe you think that you can hide
D
I can smell your scent for miles
C
Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals
Em
Baby I'm
[Post-Chorus]
D
Don’t tell no lie, lie lie lie
C
You can’t deny, ny ny ny
C
The beast inside, side side side
C
Yeah yeah yeah
Em D
No girl don't lie, lie lie le
D
You can't deny, ny ny ny
C
The beast inside, side side side
C
Yeah yeah yeah
[Bridge]
Em
Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals
Em
Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals
[Chorus]
Em
Baby I’m preying on you tonight
D
Hunt you down, eat you alive
C
Just like animals, animals, like animals-miles
Em
Maybe you think that you can hide
D
I can smell your scent for miles
C
Just like animals, animals, like animals-mals
Em
Baby I'm
[Post-Chorus]
D
Don’t tell no lie
C
You can’t deny
C
The beast inside
C
Yeah yeah yeah
Em D
No girl don't lie
D
You can't deny
C
The beast inside
C
Yeah yeah yeah
(Tribunnews.com)