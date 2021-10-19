Chord Gitar Easy On Me - Adele, Lengkap dengan Lirik Lagu dan Video Klip

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Lagu Easy On Me dinyanyikan dan dipopulerkan oleh penyanyi Adele.

Lagu Easy On Me pertama kali dirilis pada 15 Oktober 2021 oleh Adele.

Easy On Me rilis setelah sekian lama Adele tidak mengeluarkan lagu baru.

Lagu ini kini viral pada aplikasi TikTok dan menjadi sound populer di TikTok.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Easy On Me - Adele:

C Am7

There ain't no gold in this river

Em Fmaj7

That I've been washing my hands in forever

G C Am7

I know there is hope in these waters

Em

But I can't bring myself to swim

Fmaj7

When I am drowning in the silence

Fmaj7

Baby, let me in

Reff

C Am7 G

Go easy on me, baby

Em Fmaj7

I was still a child

C Fmaj7

Didn’t get the chance to

C Am7 G

Feel the world around me

Em Fmaj7

I had no time to choose

C Fmaj7

What I chose to do

C Am7 Em Fmaj7

So go easy on me

G C

There aren't no room

Am7

For things to change

Em

When we are both so deeply

Fmaj7

Stuck in our ways

G C

You can't deny

Am7

How hard I tried

Em

I changed who I was

Fmaj7

To put you both first

Fmaj7

But now I give up

Reff

C Am7 G

Go easy on me, baby

Em Fmaj7

I was still a child

C Fmaj7

Didn’t get the chance to

C Am7 G

Feel the world around me

Em Fmaj7

I had no time to choose

C Fmaj7

What I chose to do

C Am7 Em Fmaj7

So go easy on me

Bridge

C Am7

I had good intentions

Em

And the highest hopes

Fmaj7

But I knows it now

Fmaj7

It probably doesn't even show

Outro

G C Am7 G

Go easy on me, baby

Em Fmaj7

I was still a child

C Fmaj7

Didn’t get the chance to

C Am7 G

Feel the world around me

Em Fmaj7

I had no time to choose

C Fmaj7

What I chose to do

C Am7 Em Fmaj7

So go easy on me



Berikut Video Klip Easy On Me - Adele:

