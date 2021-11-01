Chord Gitar Attention - Charlie Puth: You Just Want Attention, You Don't Want My Heart

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu Attention yang dinyanyikan oleh Charlie Puth.

Charlie Puth mengunggah video klip lagu Attention di kanal YouTube-nya pada 25 April 2017.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord gitar Attention - Charlie Puth

Intro:

Am G G Em Dm Dm

Whoa ohoh, mmmm

Am

You've been runnin' round, runnin' round

G G*

Runnin' round throwin' that dirt all on my name

Em

'Cause you knew that I, knew that I

Dm Dm

Knew that I'd call you up

Am

You've been going round, going round

G G

Going round every party in L.A.

Em

'Cause you knew that I, knew that I

Dm Dm

Knew that I'd be at one, oh

Am G

I know that dress is karma, perfume regret

Em Dm

You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine, oh

Am G

And now I'm all up on ya, what you expect?

Em Dm Dm

But you're not coming home with me tonight

[Reff:]

Am G

You just want attention, you don't want my heart

Em Dm

Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new

Am G

Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start

Em Dm

You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you

ohohoh

Am

You've been runnin' round, runnin' round

G

Runnin' round throwin' that dirt all on my name

Em

'Cause you knew that I, knew that I

Dm

Knew that I'd call you up

Am

Baby, now that we're, now that we're

G

Now that we're right here standing face-to-face

Em

You already know, 'ready know

Dm

'Ready know that you won, oh

Am G

I know that dress is karma, perfume regret

(dress is karma)

Em Dm

You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine, oh

(you got me thinking 'bout when you were mine)

Am G

And now I'm all up on ya, what you expect?

(all up on ya) (oh baby)

Em Dm

But you're not coming home with me tonight

[Reff:]

Am G

You just want attention, you don't want my heart

Em Dm

Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new

Am G

Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start

Em Dm

You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you

Am

Ohohoh oh

G

What are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh?

Em

What are you doin'?

Dm

What are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh?

Am

What are you doin'?

G

What are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh?

Em

What are you doin'?

Dm

What are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh?

Am G

I know that dress is karma, perfume regret

Em Dm

You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine, oh

Am G

And now I'm all up on ya, what you expect?

Em Dm

But you're not coming home with me tonight

[Reff:]

Am G

You just want attention, you don't want my heart

Em Dm

Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new

Am G

Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start

Em Dm

You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you

Am

Over you

G

What are you doin' to me, what are you doin'

Em

What are you doin'?

Dm

What are you doin' to me, what are you doin'

Am G

Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start

Em Dm

You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you

Am

Ohohoh oh

