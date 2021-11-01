Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Attention - Charlie Puth: You Just Want Attention, You Don't Want My Heart
Berikut ini chord gitar Attention-Charlie Puth: You just want attention, you don't want my heart. Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu Attention yang dinyanyikan oleh Charlie Puth.
Charlie Puth mengunggah video klip lagu Attention di kanal YouTube-nya pada 25 April 2017.
Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.
Chord gitar Attention - Charlie Puth
Intro:
Am G G Em Dm Dm
Whoa ohoh, mmmm
Am
You've been runnin' round, runnin' round
G G*
Runnin' round throwin' that dirt all on my name
Em
'Cause you knew that I, knew that I
Dm Dm
Knew that I'd call you up
Am
You've been going round, going round
G G
Going round every party in L.A.
Em
'Cause you knew that I, knew that I
Dm Dm
Knew that I'd be at one, oh
Am G
I know that dress is karma, perfume regret
Em Dm
You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine, oh
Am G
And now I'm all up on ya, what you expect?
Em Dm Dm
But you're not coming home with me tonight
[Reff:]
Am G
You just want attention, you don't want my heart
Em Dm
Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new
Am G
Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start
Em Dm
You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you
ohohoh
Am
You've been runnin' round, runnin' round
G
Runnin' round throwin' that dirt all on my name
Em
'Cause you knew that I, knew that I
Dm
Knew that I'd call you up
Am
Baby, now that we're, now that we're
G
Now that we're right here standing face-to-face
Em
You already know, 'ready know
Dm
'Ready know that you won, oh
Am G
I know that dress is karma, perfume regret
(dress is karma)
Em Dm
You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine, oh
(you got me thinking 'bout when you were mine)
Am G
And now I'm all up on ya, what you expect?
(all up on ya) (oh baby)
Em Dm
But you're not coming home with me tonight
[Reff:]
Am G
You just want attention, you don't want my heart
Em Dm
Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new
Am G
Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start
Em Dm
You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you
Am
Ohohoh oh
G
What are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh?
Em
What are you doin'?
Dm
What are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh?
Am
What are you doin'?
G
What are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh?
Em
What are you doin'?
Dm
What are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh?
Am G
I know that dress is karma, perfume regret
Em Dm
You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine, oh
Am G
And now I'm all up on ya, what you expect?
Em Dm
But you're not coming home with me tonight
[Reff:]
Am G
You just want attention, you don't want my heart
Em Dm
Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new
Am G
Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start
Em Dm
You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you
Am
Over you
G
What are you doin' to me, what are you doin'
Em
What are you doin'?
Dm
What are you doin' to me, what are you doin'
Am G
Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start
Em Dm
You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you
Am
Ohohoh oh
