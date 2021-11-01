Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Attention - Charlie Puth: You Just Want Attention, You Don't Want My Heart

Berikut ini chord gitar Attention-Charlie Puth: You just want attention, you don't want my heart. Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone.

Chord Gitar Attention - Charlie Puth: You Just Want Attention, You Don't Want My Heart
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar - Simak chord gitar Attention - Charlie Puth di artikel ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar lagu Attention  yang dinyanyikan oleh Charlie Puth.

Charlie Puth mengunggah video klip lagu Attention di kanal YouTube-nya pada 25 April 2017.

Selengkapnya, simak chord gitarnya berikut ini.

Chord gitar Attention - Charlie Puth

Intro:            

  Am G G        Em  Dm   Dm
            Whoa ohoh,   mmmm

                   Am
You've been runnin' round, runnin' round

                                       G                      G*
Runnin' round throwin' that dirt all on my name

                Em
'Cause you knew that I, knew that I

                             Dm     Dm
Knew that I'd call you up

                  Am
You've been going round, going round

                         G             G
Going round every party in L.A.

                  Em
'Cause you knew that I, knew that I

                        Dm      Dm
Knew that I'd be at one,   oh

Am                                      G
  I know that dress is karma, perfume regret

          Em                                            Dm
You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine, oh

 Am                                   G
  And now I'm all up on ya, what you expect?

       Em                                      Dm       Dm
But you're not coming home with me tonight

[Reff:]

                        Am                                   G
You just want attention, you don't want my heart

                         Em                                               Dm
Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new

                                 Am                               G
Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start

                            Em                                  Dm
You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you
 ohohoh

                     Am
You've been runnin' round, runnin' round

                                         G
Runnin' round throwin' that dirt all on my name

                   Em
'Cause you knew that I, knew that I

                                 Dm
Knew that I'd call you up

            Am
Baby, now that we're, now that we're

                                       G
Now that we're right here standing face-to-face

         Em
You already know, 'ready know

                              Dm
'Ready know that you won, oh

  Am                                      G
  I know that dress is karma, perfume regret
                 (dress is karma)

         Em                                               Dm
You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine, oh

 (you got me thinking 'bout when you were mine)

 Am                                  G
  And now I'm all up on ya, what you expect?

                  (all up on ya)        (oh baby)

      Em                                         Dm
But you're not coming home with me tonight

[Reff:]

                        Am                                  G
You just want attention, you don't want my heart

                       Em                                      Dm
Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new

                             Am                                 G
Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start

                           Em                                 Dm
You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you

        Am
Ohohoh oh

                                         G
What are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh?

                   Em
What are you doin'?

                                       Dm
What are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh?

                      Am
What are you doin'?

                                             G
What are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh?

                    Em
What are you doin'?

                                           Dm
What are you doin' to me, what are you doin', huh?

 Am                                     G
  I know that dress is karma, perfume regret

            Em                                  Dm
You got me thinking 'bout when you were mine, oh

  Am                              G
  And now I'm all up on ya, what you expect?

       Em                                      Dm
But you're not coming home with me tonight

[Reff:]

                     Am                                      G
You just want attention, you don't want my heart

                         Em                                           Dm
Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new

                                Am                                G
Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start

                                 Em                         Dm
You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you

         Am
Over you

                                        G
What are you doin' to me, what are you doin'

                     Em
What are you doin'?

                                       Dm
What are you doin' to me, what are you doin'

                                Am                               G
Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start

                                Em                           Dm
You're just making sure I'm never gettin' over you

        Am
Ohohoh oh

